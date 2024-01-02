EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Gigaset AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings 

02-Jan-2024 / 20:04 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Opening of insolvency proceedings 

Bocholt, January 2nd, 2024 [20:02 hrs] - By order of the Local Court of Münster - Department for Insolvency Matters - dated January 1st, 2024, regular insolvency proceedings were opened over the assets of Gigaset AG under file number 88 IN 18/23 and the previous provisional insolvency administrator, Dr. Markus Wischemeyer from the law firm White & Case, was appointed as insolvency administrator.

 

 

Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The long-established company is characterised in particular by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development centre in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.



End of Inside Information

02-Jan-2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com

Language: English
Company: Gigaset AG
Frankenstr. 2
46395 Bocholt
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)89 444 456 866
Fax: +49(0)89 444 456 930
E-mail: info@gigaset.com
Internet: www.gigaset.com
ISIN: DE0005156004
WKN: 515600
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1806945

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1806945  02-Jan-2024 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1806945&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp