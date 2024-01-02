Gigaset AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings 

EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Insolvency
Opening of insolvency proceedings
Bocholt, January 2nd, 2024 [20:02 hrs] - By order of the Local Court of Münster - Department for Insolvency Matters - dated January 1st, 2024, regular insolvency proceedings were opened over the assets of Gigaset AG under file number 88 IN 18/23 and the previous provisional insolvency administrator, Dr. Markus Wischemeyer from the law firm White & Case, was appointed as insolvency administrator.
Gigaset AG, Bocholt, is an internationally active company in the field of communications technology. The company is Europe's market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leading international player with around 900 employees and sales activities in over 50 countries. In addition to DECT phones, its business activities include Android-based smartphones, cloud-based smart home applications and business telephony solutions for SMEs and enterprise customers. The long-established company is characterised in particular by its "Made in Germany" production. The company is headquartered in Bocholt, Germany. It also maintains a software development centre in Wroclaw, Poland, as well as numerous sales offices in Europe and Asia.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gigaset AG
|Frankenstr. 2
|46395 Bocholt
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 444 456 866
|Fax:
|+49(0)89 444 456 930
|E-mail:
|info@gigaset.com
|Internet:
|www.gigaset.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005156004
|WKN:
|515600
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
