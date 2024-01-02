EQS-Ad-hoc: Gigaset AG / Key word(s): Insolvency

Gigaset AG: Opening of insolvency proceedings



02-Jan-2024 / 20:04 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Opening of insolvency proceedings

Bocholt, January 2nd, 2024 [20:02 hrs] - By order of the Local Court of Münster - Department for Insolvency Matters - dated January 1st, 2024, regular insolvency proceedings were opened over the assets of Gigaset AG under file number 88 IN 18/23 and the previous provisional insolvency administrator, Dr. Markus Wischemeyer from the law firm White & Case, was appointed as insolvency administrator.

