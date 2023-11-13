Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a Canada-based quick-serve restaurant and consumer packaged goods wellness company. The Company is specialized in the growth of consumer food brands. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Product Goods and Quick Restaurant Services. The Company's Consumer Product Goods segment consist of two brands namely, Holy Crap which produces and sells breakfast cereal and related food products, and Lumber Heads which produces and sells snack foods. The Company offers its products under these brand names which are gluten-free, organic, kosher and plant-based. It markets its products through retailers as well as online retailers and its own Website. The Quick Restaurant Services segment operates plant-based restaurants, such as Yamchops, Heal Lifestyle and Lettuce Love, in southern Ontario. YamChops is a plant-based butcher, market and restaurant. Lettuce Love Cafe provides plant-based and gluten-free meals, smoothies and treats.

Sector Food Processing