Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Stock price
HBFG
CA41138T1057
Food Processing
Market Closed -
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|0.1550 CAD
|0.00%
|+10.71%
|+55.00%
|Oct. 27
|Happy Belly Food Group Agrees to Buy Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers
|MT
|Oct. 26
|Happy Belly Food Group Inc.'s Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in Alberta
|CI
|Sales 2022
|3 4
|Sales 2023 *
|-
|Capitalization
|10.44 M 14.43 M
|Net income 2022
|-2.00 M -2.76 M
|Net income 2023 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2022
4 456 221x
|Net Debt 2022
|1.74 M 2.41 M
|Net cash position 2023 *
|- 0
|EV / Sales 2023 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2022
-3,86x
|P/E ratio 2023 *
|Employees
|-
|Yield 2022
-
|Yield 2023 *
-
|Free-Float
|89.08%
More Fundamentals * Assessed data
|1 week
|+10.71%
|Current month
|+3.33%
|1 month
|+3.33%
|Current year
|+55.00%
1 week
0.14
0.16
1 month
0.14
0.16
Current year
0.09
0.21
1 year
0.07
0.21
3 years
0.07
1.04
5 years
0.05
2.00
10 years
0.05
2.50
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Shawn Moniz CEO
|Chief Executive Officer
|42
|2017
Dean Callaway DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|57
|2020
Sean Black CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|-
|2022
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Kevin Cole BRD
|Director/Board Member
|-
|2021
|Chairman
|-
|2021
Sean Black CIO
|Chief Investment Officer
|-
|2022
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.1550
|+3.33%
|249,220
|23-11-09
|0.1500
|0.00%
|90,012
|23-11-08
|0.1500
|+3.45%
|344,860
|23-11-07
|0.1450
|0.00%
|108,871
|23-11-06
|0.1450
|+3.57%
|131,552
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a Canada-based quick-serve restaurant and consumer packaged goods wellness company. The Company is specialized in the growth of consumer food brands. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Product Goods and Quick Restaurant Services. The Company's Consumer Product Goods segment consist of two brands namely, Holy Crap which produces and sells breakfast cereal and related food products, and Lumber Heads which produces and sells snack foods. The Company offers its products under these brand names which are gluten-free, organic, kosher and plant-based. It markets its products through retailers as well as online retailers and its own Website. The Quick Restaurant Services segment operates plant-based restaurants, such as Yamchops, Heal Lifestyle and Lettuce Love, in southern Ontario. YamChops is a plant-based butcher, market and restaurant. Lettuce Love Cafe provides plant-based and gluten-free meals, smoothies and treats.
SectorFood Processing
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+55.00%
|12 M $
|-10.83%
|523 M $
|-47.75%
|510 M $
|-43.87%
|446 M $