Stock HBFG HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC.
PDF Report : Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Stock price

Equities

HBFG

CA41138T1057

Food Processing

Market Closed - Canadian Securities Exchange
 03:47:32 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for Happy Belly Food Group Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.1550 CAD 0.00% +10.71% +55.00%
Oct. 27 Happy Belly Food Group Agrees to Buy Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers MT
Oct. 26 Happy Belly Food Group Inc.'s Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in Alberta CI
Financials

Sales 2022 3 4 Sales 2023 * - Capitalization 10.44 M 14.43 M
Net income 2022 -2.00 M -2.76 M Net income 2023 * - EV / Sales 2022
4 456 221x
Net Debt 2022 1.74 M 2.41 M Net cash position 2023 * - 0 EV / Sales 2023 * -
P/E ratio 2022
-3,86x
P/E ratio 2023 *
Employees -
Yield 2022
-
Yield 2023 *
-
Free-Float 89.08%
Chart Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Happy Belly Food Group Agrees to Buy Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers MT
Happy Belly Food Group Inc.'s Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in Alberta CI
Happy Belly's Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in British Columbia CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Signs Multi-Unit Franchise Agreement for Heal Wellness CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc.'s HEAL Wellness QSR Announces Signing of First Franchised Location in the Beaches, Toronto CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. announced that it has received CAD 1.645 million in funding CI
Happy Belly Food Group Signs 30 Unit Area Development Agreement for Heal Wellness in British Columbia CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Signs 20 Unit Area Development Agreement for PIRHO Fresh Greek Grill in British Columbia CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Completes Construction and Opens A New Corporate Location for Its Heal Wellness Brand in Mississauga's Neighborhood of Port Credit, Ontario CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023 CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Completes Construction and Opens A New Corporate Location for Its Heal Wellness Brand in the Heart of Downtown Milton CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Announces HEAL Wellness QSR Signs 30 Unit Area Development Agreement in Alberta CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Auditor Raises 'Going Concern' Doubt CI
Happy Belly Food Group Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022 CI
Press releases Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Happy Belly Food Group Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Smash Burger Brand Rosie's Burgers NE
Happy Belly's Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in Alberta NE
Happy Belly's Heal Wellness QSR Signs Five-Unit Franchise Agreement in British Columbia NE
Happy Belly's Next Level Partners Division Signs Contract to Accelerate Growth of One of Canada's Fastest Growing Bakery Cafés NE
News in other languages on Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

IRW-News: Plant & Co Brands Ltd.: Plant&Co eröffnet zweite YamChops-Filiale in Montreal
IRW-News: Plant & Co Brands Ltd.: Plant&Co bietet YamChops Franchisemöglichkeiten in ganz Nordamerika
IRW-News: Plant & Co Brands Ltd.: Plant&Co schließt Fusion mit Holy Crap Brands erfolgreich ab
IRW-News: Plant & Co Brands Ltd.: 689 Prozent Steigerung bei Online-Umsätzen mit pflanzlichen YamChops-Lebensmittelprodukten von Plant&Co
IRW-News: Plant & Co Brands Ltd.: Donna Reddy zur Präsidentin von Plant&Co. Brands ernannt
Quotes and Performance

1 week+10.71%
Current month+3.33%
1 month+3.33%
Current year+55.00%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.14
Extreme 0.14
0.16
1 month
0.14
Extreme 0.135
0.16
Current year
0.09
Extreme 0.09
0.21
1 year
0.07
Extreme 0.07
0.21
3 years
0.07
Extreme 0.07
1.04
5 years
0.05
Extreme 0.05
2.00
10 years
0.05
Extreme 0.05
2.50
Managers and Directors - Happy Belly Food Group Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Shawn Moniz CEO
 Chief Executive Officer 42 2017
Dean Callaway DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 57 2020
Sean Black CIO
 Chief Investment Officer - 2022
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Kevin Cole BRD
 Director/Board Member - 2021
Alessandro Rechichi CHM
 Chairman - 2021
Sean Black CIO
 Chief Investment Officer - 2022
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.1550 +3.33% 249,220
23-11-09 0.1500 0.00% 90,012
23-11-08 0.1500 +3.45% 344,860
23-11-07 0.1450 0.00% 108,871
23-11-06 0.1450 +3.57% 131,552

Delayed Quote Canadian Securities Exchange, November 10, 2023 at 03:47 pm EST

Company Profile

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. is a Canada-based quick-serve restaurant and consumer packaged goods wellness company. The Company is specialized in the growth of consumer food brands. The Company operates through two segments: Consumer Product Goods and Quick Restaurant Services. The Company's Consumer Product Goods segment consist of two brands namely, Holy Crap which produces and sells breakfast cereal and related food products, and Lumber Heads which produces and sells snack foods. The Company offers its products under these brand names which are gluten-free, organic, kosher and plant-based. It markets its products through retailers as well as online retailers and its own Website. The Quick Restaurant Services segment operates plant-based restaurants, such as Yamchops, Heal Lifestyle and Lettuce Love, in southern Ontario. YamChops is a plant-based butcher, market and restaurant. Lettuce Love Cafe provides plant-based and gluten-free meals, smoothies and treats.
Sector
Food Processing
Calendar
2023-11-27 - Q3 2023 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Vegan & Vegetarian Food Manufacturing

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
HAPPY BELLY FOOD GROUP INC. Stock Happy Belly Food Group Inc.
+55.00% 12 M $
HAOXIANGNI HEALTH FOOD CO.,LTD. Stock Haoxiangni Health Food Co.,Ltd.
-10.83% 523 M $
SUNOPTA INC. Stock SunOpta Inc.
-47.75% 510 M $
BEYOND MEAT, INC. Stock Beyond Meat, Inc.
-43.87% 446 M $
Vegan & Vegetarian Food Manufacturing
