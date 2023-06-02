Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8966   JP3046220004

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.

(8966)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-06-02 am EDT
155400.00 JPY   +0.97%
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices, etc. for Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building)

06/02/2023 | 04:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 22, 2023

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 22, 2023

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets

(Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building)

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of assets (the "Assets to be acquired"). The details are as follows.

As Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd., the seller of the assets to be acquired is considered an interested party, etc. as defined by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (the "FIEA") and the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "Investment Trust Act") as well as an interested party under the Regulations to Prevent Acts in Conflict of Interest of the Asset Management Company, the Asset Management Company has performed decision-making procedures required under the said regulations and other rules prior to conducting a transaction with the counterparty.

Details

1. Overview of the acquisition

Property

Type of

Investment

Investment Area

Proposed

Appraisal

Property Name

Acquisition Price

Value

Number

Specified Asset

Category

(Note 1)

(million yen) (Note 2)

(million yen)

Trust beneficial

Regional investment

Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa

interest in real

Of-55

Building

estate

Office

area

3,370

3,495

(quasi-co-ownership

(Osaka-City, Osaka)

interest: 75%)

Heiwa Real Estate

Trust beneficial

Regional investment

Of-56

interest in real

Office

area

1,650

1,770

Kitahama Building

estate

(Osala-City, Osaka)

Total

5,020

5,265

(Note 1) The Primary Investment Area refers to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the Secondary Investment Area refers to Tokyo excluding the Primary Investment Area, major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, and the Regional Investment Area refers to major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area. The

metropolitan area is the urban area and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo and the central cities of the metropolitan area are the special wards of Tokyo and the government-designated cities. The same will apply below.

(Note 2) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc

(1) Agreement execution date:

May 22, 2023

(2)

Scheduled acquisition date:

June 6, 2023

(3) Seller:

Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd.

(4) Acquisition financing:

The proceeds from the issuance of new investment units (Note) and cash on

hand

(5)

Payment method:

Lump-sum payment at time of delivery

(6)

Brokerage:

Not applicable

(Note) For more details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today.

2. Reason for the acquisition

The Investment Corporation will continue to implement its basic principles, namely the steady growth of its investment portfolio and the achievement of medium and long term sustainable profit. We will aim to maximize unitholder value by striking a balance between steady growth & sustainable profit. We have decided on the acquisition because we expect strong and sustained external growth, further improvement of portfolio quality and profitability, and the increase of unitholder value through public offerings and property acquisitions for three consecutive years (2021, 2022 and 2023).

Each of the assets to be acquired was constructed as part of a redevelopment project for Kitahama district in Osaka conducted by Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Heiwa Real Estate" in 2. Reason for the Acquisition), the sponsor. The construction completion of Osaka Securities Exchange Building., Hotel Brighton City Osaka Kitahama and Kitahama Tower & Plaza was followed by that of Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building in 2011 and Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building in 2015. The Kitahama district in Osaka where the assets to be acquired are located had a long history as a prosperous financial center, bringing together many money exchangers, etc. It still forms a vibrant financial district around Osaka Securities Exchange. The assets to be acquired were constructed on the site of the former main wing and annex of Osaka Shoken Kaikan Building. which were home to many securities brokerage firms. Moreover, on the land where Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building is located was a Japanese restaurant where Okubo Toshimichi, Kido Takayoshi, Itagaki Taisuke held the Osaka Conference of 1875. The restaurant still exists in the new building with a stone monument at its gate, giving a feeling of the depth of the history of the district as one of Japan's political and economic centers. We decided on the acquisition considering that the acquisition of two office buildings in Kitahama district, which is an important base of Heiwa Real Estate in Kansai district and is deeply related to its origin, will be of great benefit to the Investment Corporation's portfolio management in the future.

  1. Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building
    The acquired property has direct access through an underpass to Kitahama Station of the Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line and the Keihan Railway's Keihan Main Line and Yodoyabashi Station of the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, offering excellent convenience of transportation. On the north side of the acquired property is the spectacular scenery of Nakanoshima Park located on the other side of the Tosabori River. It is a sophisticated office building that can offer comfortable office space, with a terrace along the Tosabori River.

In terms of the level of the facilities provided, the acquired property has a ceiling height of 2,700mm, a 100mm office automation equipment floor, individual air-conditioning, vibration control systems (TMD dampers and oil dampers), LED lighting for the entire building and installation of solar power generation panels. Moreover, the property has received the highest evaluation rank of S based on the CASBEE scale, which assesses and certifies the environmental performance of buildings. As the property has excellent environmental features, it is expected to contribute to the Investment Corporation's initiatives towards the realization of a low-carbon society.

  1. Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building
    The acquired property has direct access through an underpass to Kitahama Station of the Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line and the Keihan Railway's Keihan Main Line and Yodoyabashi Station of the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, offering excellent convenience of transportation. The acquired property is located approximately 250m away from Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building on the Tosabori Street and offers, from the north side of the building through the glass curtain wall, an unbroken view of Nakanoshima Park and peripheral area, in the same manner as Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building.
    In terms of the level of the facilities provided, the acquired property has a ceiling height of 2,700mm, a 100mm office automation equipment floor and individual air-conditioning, making it highly competitive compared to other properties in the peripheral area.

3. Details of the properties to be acquired

Of-55 Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building

Property number / Property name

Of-55 Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building

Type of asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate (quasi-co-ownership interest: 75%)

Trustee (Planned)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Trust term (Planned)

From June 6, 2023 to June 30, 2033

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

1-29-1, Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, and 7 others

(Lot number)

1-1-14, Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

Form of ownership

Ownership

Area (Note 1)

Entire site: 651.63

Interest in the right of site: 488.72 (Note 5)

Land

Use district (Note 2)

Commercial district

Building coverage ratio

80%

(Note 3)

Floor area ratio (Note 4)

800%

Form of ownership

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Office, store, parking

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Steel beam / steel-framed reinforced concrete

Flat roof 1 floor below ground and 9 floors above ground

Building

Total floor space (Note 1)

Total floor space: 5,475.33

Proprietary area: 4,106.49 (Note 5)

Construction

February 28, 2015

completion date (Note 1)

Collateral

None

Property management company

Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd.

Master lease company

Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd.

Master lease type

Pass through

Tenant details (Note 6)

Total number of tenants

17

Total rent income (Note 7)

147,617 thousand yen

Leasehold and security

106,130 thousand yen

deposits (Note 7)

Total leased floor space

2,626.03

(Note 7)

Total leasable floor space

2,714.28

(Note 7)

Occupancy rates

96.7% (as of March 31, 2023)

(Based on Floor Space)

NOI yield (Note 8)

4.3%

Survey company

Tokyo Bldg.-Tech Center Co., Ltd.

Survey date

August 19, 2022

Outline of the engineering report

Replacement value (Note 9)

952,500 thousand yen

Probable maximum loss (PML)

14.1%

Long-term repairs

119,332 thousand yen

(next 15years) (Note 10)

Overview of real estate

Appraiser

Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd.

Value date

April 1, 2023

appraisal report

Appraisal value

3,495,000 thousand yen

The Investment Corporation plans to acquire 75% quasi-co-ownership interest

in the trust beneficiary right and to conclude a letter of agreement with the other

quasi-co-owner (Heiwa Real Estate) to specify that the quasi-co-ownership

interest in the trust beneficiary right may not be transferred to any third party,

other than the beneficiaries, except for cases in which Heiwa Real Estate transfers

25% quasi-co-ownership interest in the trust beneficiary right to the Investment

Corporation and in which the other beneficiary gives prior consent in writing.

A deck built above the river that is adjacent to north side of the real estate in

trust is in use. - A deck built above the river that is adjacent to north side of the

Other items of special note

real estate in trust is in use. If the real estate in trust is transferred with the said

deck, it would be necessary to conclude a memorandum of understanding on

installation and operation of the deck above the river with Kitahama Waterfront

Committee, which has obtained permission for occupancy of the deck above the

river from the river management authority, and to perform other prescribed

procedures. The Investment Corporation will perform the said procedures when it

acquires the property.

Part of the underground structure in the land in trust crosses over the boundary

to the adjacent land on the south side. A memorandum has been concluded

regarding the crossing of the boundary.

(Note 1) "Location (excluding indication of residential address)," "Area," "Use," "Structure/Floor" "Total floor space" and "Construction completion date" are as stated in the real estate registry.

(Note 2) "Use district" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act.

(Note 3) Building-to-land ratio is the ratio of building area to site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building Standards Act, and is a figure determined by city planning according to zoning and other factors. The acquired property is a fireproof building in a commercial district and a fire prevention district, so the building-to-land ratio has been relaxed to 100%.

(Note 4) Floor-area ratio is the ratio of the total floor area of a building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act, and is a figure determined by city planning according to zoning and other factors.

(Note 5) "Interest in the right of site" is calculated by multiplying the site area or the total floor area of one building by quasi-co-ownership interest ratio (75%), rounded down to two decimal places.

(Note 6) Figures in "Tenant details" are as of March 31, 2023 and the amounts are rounded down to the nearest thousand yen. Furthermore, "Total rent income" is the annualized figure (multiplied by 12) of the monthly rent (including common expenses but not including fees for the usage of parking, storage rooms and such as well as consumption tax) as of March 31, 2023, based on lease agreements and sub-leasing agreements concluded between the trustee or the Investment Corporation and the master lease company or end tenants, with amounts below a thousand yen round off.

(Note 7) The figure is equivalent to the quasi-co-ownership interest in the trust beneficiary right (75%), which the Investment Corporation plans to acquire.

(Note 8) "NOI yield" indicates the NOI yield calculated by using the net operating income (NOI) for the 12 months, which serves as the assumption for the value indicated by the income approach under the direct capitalization method shown in the appraisal report for the property, and is rounded to the first decimal place.

(Note 9) The replacement value is calculated by multiplying the replacement value of one building as stated in the engineering report by the quasi-co-ownership interest ratio of 75%, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

(Note 10) The long-term repairs are calculated by multiplying The long-term repairs of one building as stated in the engineering report by the quasi-co-ownership interest ratio of 75%, rounded down to the nearest thousand yen.

Of-56 Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building

Property number / Property name

Of-56 Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building

Type of asset

Trust beneficial interest in real estate

Trustee (Planned)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation

Trust term (Planned)

From June 6, 2023 to June 30, 2033

(Building address on real estate registry)

Location (Note 1)

2-85-3,2-86-1,2-87-1, Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

(Lot number)

2-1-5 Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka

Form of ownership

Ownership

Area (Note 1)

287.71

Land

Use district (Note 2)

Commercial district

Building coverage ratio

80%

(Note 3)

Floor area ratio (Note 4)

800%

Form of ownership (Note 5)

Ownership

Use (Note 1)

Office, store

Structure/Floors (Note 1)

Steel beam / steel-framed reinforced concrete

Building

Flat roof 1 floor below ground and 10 floors above ground

Total floor space (Note 1)

2,315.59

Construction

October 1, 2011

completion date (Note 1)

Collateral

None

Property management company

Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd.

Master lease company

Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd.

Master lease type

Pass through

Tenant details (Note 5)

Total number of tenants

14

Total rent income

74,637 thousand yen

Leasehold and security

48,522 thousand yen

deposits

Total leased floor space

1,464.52

Total leasable floor space

1,623.62

Occupancy rates

90.2% (as of March 31, 2023)

(Based on Floor Space)

NOI yield (Note 6)

4.5%

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:30:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds (Interest Rate Settlement)
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Determination of Prices, etc. for Issuance of N..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning the Issuance of New Investment Units and Second..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Additional Documentation for Press Release “Notice Concerni..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Revision of Management Status Forecasts for Fis..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Additional Documentation for Press Release “Notice Concerni..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa B..
PU
04:31aHeiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan
PU
04/24Heiwa Real Estate Reit : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 15 154 M 109 M 109 M
Net income 2022 6 758 M 48,7 M 48,7 M
Net Debt 2022 89 716 M 646 M 646 M
P/E ratio 2022 25,9x
Yield 2022 3,69%
Capitalization 171 B 1 234 M 1 234 M
EV / Sales 2021 17,5x
EV / Sales 2022 17,8x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 80,7%
Chart HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Duration : Period :
Heiwa Real Estate REIT, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 153 900,00
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Noriyuki Katayama Supervisory Officer
Aya Motomura Executive Officer
Toshio Suzuki Supervisory Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, INC.1.45%1 234
GECINA1.26%7 534
MIRVAC GROUP7.98%5 871
NOMURA REAL ESTATE MASTER FUND, INC.0.55%5 531
THE GPT GROUP-0.24%5 192
DAIWA HOUSE REIT INVESTMENT CORPORATION-0.31%4 857
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer