Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building)

May 22, 2023 This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 22, 2023 REIT Issuer HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. 5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo Aya Motomura, Executive Director (Securities Code: 8966) Asset Management Company HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771 Notice Concerning Acquisition of Assets (Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building and Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building) HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today that HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD. (the "Asset Management Company"), the company to which the Investment Corporation entrusts its asset management operations, decided to execute the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of assets (the "Assets to be acquired"). The details are as follows. As Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd., the seller of the assets to be acquired is considered an interested party, etc. as defined by the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act (the "FIEA") and the Act on Investment Trusts and Investment Corporations (the "Investment Trust Act") as well as an interested party under the Regulations to Prevent Acts in Conflict of Interest of the Asset Management Company, the Asset Management Company has performed decision-making procedures required under the said regulations and other rules prior to conducting a transaction with the counterparty. Details 1. Overview of the acquisition Property Type of Investment Investment Area Proposed Appraisal Property Name Acquisition Price Value Number Specified Asset Category (Note 1) (million yen) (Note 2) (million yen) Trust beneficial Regional investment Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa interest in real Of-55 Building estate Office area 3,370 3,495 (quasi-co-ownership (Osaka-City, Osaka) interest: 75%) Heiwa Real Estate Trust beneficial Regional investment Of-56 interest in real Office area 1,650 1,770 Kitahama Building estate (Osala-City, Osaka) Total 5,020 5,265 (Note 1) The Primary Investment Area refers to the 23 Wards of Tokyo, the Secondary Investment Area refers to Tokyo excluding the Primary Investment Area, major urban areas in Kanagawa Prefecture, Chiba Prefecture and Saitama Prefecture, and the Regional Investment Area refers to major urban areas in the metropolitan area excluding the Primary Investment Area and the Secondary Investment Area. The

metropolitan area is the urban area and the surrounding municipalities that are socially and economically connected to Tokyo and the central cities of the metropolitan area are the special wards of Tokyo and the government-designated cities. The same will apply below. (Note 2) "Proposed acquisition price" is the price described in the trust beneficial interest transaction agreement (consumption tax excluded), and does not include the amounts of settlement for fixed property tax, city planning tax, etc (1) Agreement execution date: May 22, 2023 (2) Scheduled acquisition date: June 6, 2023 (3) Seller: Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (4) Acquisition financing: The proceeds from the issuance of new investment units (Note) and cash on hand (5) Payment method: Lump-sum payment at time of delivery (6) Brokerage: Not applicable (Note) For more details, please refer to "Notice Concerning Issuance of New Investment Units and Secondary Offering of Investment Units" announced today. 2. Reason for the acquisition The Investment Corporation will continue to implement its basic principles, namely the steady growth of its investment portfolio and the achievement of medium and long term sustainable profit. We will aim to maximize unitholder value by striking a balance between steady growth & sustainable profit. We have decided on the acquisition because we expect strong and sustained external growth, further improvement of portfolio quality and profitability, and the increase of unitholder value through public offerings and property acquisitions for three consecutive years (2021, 2022 and 2023). Each of the assets to be acquired was constructed as part of a redevelopment project for Kitahama district in Osaka conducted by Heiwa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (referred to as "Heiwa Real Estate" in 2. Reason for the Acquisition), the sponsor. The construction completion of Osaka Securities Exchange Building., Hotel Brighton City Osaka Kitahama and Kitahama Tower & Plaza was followed by that of Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building in 2011 and Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building in 2015. The Kitahama district in Osaka where the assets to be acquired are located had a long history as a prosperous financial center, bringing together many money exchangers, etc. It still forms a vibrant financial district around Osaka Securities Exchange. The assets to be acquired were constructed on the site of the former main wing and annex of Osaka Shoken Kaikan Building. which were home to many securities brokerage firms. Moreover, on the land where Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building is located was a Japanese restaurant where Okubo Toshimichi, Kido Takayoshi, Itagaki Taisuke held the Osaka Conference of 1875. The restaurant still exists in the new building with a stone monument at its gate, giving a feeling of the depth of the history of the district as one of Japan's political and economic centers. We decided on the acquisition considering that the acquisition of two office buildings in Kitahama district, which is an important base of Heiwa Real Estate in Kansai district and is deeply related to its origin, will be of great benefit to the Investment Corporation's portfolio management in the future. Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building

The acquired property has direct access through an underpass to Kitahama Station of the Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line and the Keihan Railway's Keihan Main Line and Yodoyabashi Station of the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, offering excellent convenience of transportation. On the north side of the acquired property is the spectacular scenery of Nakanoshima Park located on the other side of the Tosabori River. It is a sophisticated office building that can offer comfortable office space, with a terrace along the Tosabori River.

In terms of the level of the facilities provided, the acquired property has a ceiling height of 2,700mm, a 100mm office automation equipment floor, individual air-conditioning, vibration control systems (TMD dampers and oil dampers), LED lighting for the entire building and installation of solar power generation panels. Moreover, the property has received the highest evaluation rank of S based on the CASBEE scale, which assesses and certifies the environmental performance of buildings. As the property has excellent environmental features, it is expected to contribute to the Investment Corporation's initiatives towards the realization of a low-carbon society. Heiwa Real Estate Kitahama Building

The acquired property has direct access through an underpass to Kitahama Station of the Osaka Metro Sakaisuji Line and the Keihan Railway's Keihan Main Line and Yodoyabashi Station of the Osaka Metro Midosuji Line, offering excellent convenience of transportation. The acquired property is located approximately 250m away from Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building on the Tosabori Street and offers, from the north side of the building through the glass curtain wall, an unbroken view of Nakanoshima Park and peripheral area, in the same manner as Kitahama 1-chome Heiwa Building.

In terms of the level of the facilities provided, the acquired property has a ceiling height of 2,700mm, a 100mm office automation equipment floor and individual air-conditioning, making it highly competitive compared to other properties in the peripheral area. 3. Details of the properties to be acquired Of-55 Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building Property number / Property name Of-55 Kitahama 1-Chome Heiwa Building Type of asset Trust beneficial interest in real estate (quasi-co-ownership interest: 75%) Trustee (Planned) Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corporation Trust term (Planned) From June 6, 2023 to June 30, 2033 (Building address on real estate registry) Location (Note 1) 1-29-1, Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka, and 7 others (Lot number) 1-1-14, Kitahama, Chuo-ku, Osaka City, Osaka Form of ownership Ownership Area (Note 1) Entire site: 651.63 ㎡ Interest in the right of site: 488.72 ㎡ (Note 5) Land Use district (Note 2) Commercial district Building coverage ratio 80% (Note 3) Floor area ratio (Note 4) 800% Form of ownership Ownership Use (Note 1) Office, store, parking Structure/Floors (Note 1) Steel beam / steel-framed reinforced concrete Flat roof 1 floor below ground and 9 floors above ground Building Total floor space (Note 1) Total floor space: 5,475.33 ㎡ Proprietary area: 4,106.49 ㎡ (Note 5) Construction February 28, 2015 completion date (Note 1) Collateral None Property management company Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd.

Master lease company Heiwa Real Estate Property Management Co., Ltd. Master lease type Pass through Tenant details (Note 6) Total number of tenants 17 Total rent income (Note 7) 147,617 thousand yen Leasehold and security 106,130 thousand yen deposits (Note 7) Total leased floor space 2,626.03 ㎡ (Note 7) Total leasable floor space 2,714.28 ㎡ (Note 7) Occupancy rates 96.7% (as of March 31, 2023) (Based on Floor Space) NOI yield (Note 8) 4.3% Survey company Tokyo Bldg.-Tech Center Co., Ltd. Survey date August 19, 2022 Outline of the engineering report Replacement value (Note 9) 952,500 thousand yen Probable maximum loss (PML) 14.1% Long-term repairs 119,332 thousand yen (next 15years) (Note 10) Overview of real estate Appraiser Tanizawa Sogo Appraisal Co., Ltd. Value date April 1, 2023 appraisal report Appraisal value 3,495,000 thousand yen ・The Investment Corporation plans to acquire 75% quasi-co-ownership interest in the trust beneficiary right and to conclude a letter of agreement with the other quasi-co-owner (Heiwa Real Estate) to specify that the quasi-co-ownership interest in the trust beneficiary right may not be transferred to any third party, other than the beneficiaries, except for cases in which Heiwa Real Estate transfers 25% quasi-co-ownership interest in the trust beneficiary right to the Investment Corporation and in which the other beneficiary gives prior consent in writing. ・A deck built above the river that is adjacent to north side of the real estate in trust is in use. - A deck built above the river that is adjacent to north side of the Other items of special note real estate in trust is in use. If the real estate in trust is transferred with the said deck, it would be necessary to conclude a memorandum of understanding on installation and operation of the deck above the river with Kitahama Waterfront Committee, which has obtained permission for occupancy of the deck above the river from the river management authority, and to perform other prescribed procedures. The Investment Corporation will perform the said procedures when it acquires the property. ・Part of the underground structure in the land in trust crosses over the boundary to the adjacent land on the south side. A memorandum has been concluded regarding the crossing of the boundary. (Note 1) "Location (excluding indication of residential address)," "Area," "Use," "Structure/Floor" "Total floor space" and "Construction completion date" are as stated in the real estate registry. (Note 2) "Use district" is the type of use district as listed in Article 8, Paragraph 1, Item 1 of the City Planning Act. (Note 3) Building-to-land ratio is the ratio of building area to site area as stipulated in Article 53 of the Building Standards Act, and is a figure determined by city planning according to zoning and other factors. The acquired property is a fireproof building in a commercial district and a fire prevention district, so the building-to-land ratio has been relaxed to 100%. (Note 4) Floor-area ratio is the ratio of the total floor area of a building to the site area as stipulated in Article 52 of the Building Standards Act, and is a figure determined by city planning according to zoning and other factors. (Note 5) "Interest in the right of site" is calculated by multiplying the site area or the total floor area of one building by quasi-co-ownership interest ratio (75%), rounded down to two decimal places.