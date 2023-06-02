Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
May 25, 2023
This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 25, 2023
REIT Issuer
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.
5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo
Aya Motomura, Executive Director
(Securities Code: 8966)
Asset Management Company
HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.
Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771
Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans
HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds and make repayment of loans, as described below.
Details
1. Borrowing of Funds
(1) Details of Borrowings
Term Loan 71 Tranche A
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Amount
100 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note 1)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreements with the above lender scheduled to
be concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be June 30, 2023) and
Interest Payment Date
the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a
business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2024
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 71 Tranche B
Lender
Resona Bank, Limited., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, The Nomura Trust and
Banking Co., Ltd.
Loan Amount
900 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.310% (Note 2)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be
concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one
of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 29, 2026
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 71 Tranche C
Lender
Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
Loan Amount
300 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.410% (Note 2)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be
concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one
of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
October 29, 2027
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 71 Tranche D
Lender
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Loan Amount
500 million yen
Interest Rate
TBD (fixed interest rate) (Note 3)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be
concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one
of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
October 29, 2027
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 71 Tranche E
Lender
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Limited., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
Loan Amount
2,980 million yen
Interest Rate
Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.560% (Note 2)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be
concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one
of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2030
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
Term Loan 71 Tranche F
Lender
MUFG Bank, Ltd.
Loan Amount
1,000 million yen
Interest Rate
TBD (fixed interest rate) (Note 3)
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2023
Borrowing Method
Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be
concluded on May 29, 2023
The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date
Interest Payment Date
shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one
of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2030
Principal Repayment Method
Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date
Collateral and Guarantee
Unsecured and unguaranteed
(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).
(Note 3) The interest rate will be announced when determined.
Reason for Borrowings
The total amount of the funds to be procured (5,780 million yen) will be used to fund the repayment of the existing loans outlined in "2. Loans for Repayment" below.
2. Loans for Repayment
Term Loan 26 Tranche C
Lenders
Resona Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.
Loan Balance
2,880 million yen
Drawdown Date
May 29, 2015
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2023
Term Loan 44 Tranche A
Lenders
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust
Bank, Limited, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd, SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited
Loan Balance
2,700 million yen
Drawdown Date
October 31, 2019
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2023
Term Loan 60 Tranche A
Lenders
Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation
Loan Balance
200 million yen
Drawdown Date
May 31, 2022
Principal Repayment Date
May 31, 2023
3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Funds and after Early Repayment Before the Due Date announced in the "Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan" announced on May 22, 2023.
(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)
Before Borrowing and
After Borrowing and
Change
Repayment (Note)
Repayment
Short-term loans
1,480
100
-1,380
Long-term loans due
11,760
6,180
-5,580
within 1 year
Long-term loans
87,677
93,357
5,680
Total loans
100,917
99,637
-1,280
Investment corporation bonds
8,900
8,900
-
Total interest-bearing liabilities
109,817
108,537
-1,280
(Note) The status of"Before Borrowing and Repayment"reflects relevant amounts before the borrowing of funds and the repayment of loans announced on today and such amounts before the early repayment before the due date announced in the"Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan"announced on May 22, 2023, while the status of"After Borrowing and Repayment"shows relevant amounts after the execution of all of the said transactions.
4. Other
The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the securities registration statement, which was submitted on May 22, 2023. and the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.
