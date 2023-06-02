Advanced search
Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans

06/02/2023 | 04:31am EDT
May 25, 2023

This notice is the English translation of the Japanese announcement on May 25, 2023

REIT Issuer

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc.

5-1 Nihonbashi Kabuto-cho,Chuo-ku, Tokyo

Aya Motomura, Executive Director

(Securities Code: 8966)

Asset Management Company

HEIWA REAL ESTATE Asset Management CO., LTD.

Masanori Hirano, Representative Director, President and Chief Executive Officer Inquiries: Junichi Kawamura, Managing Officer and General Manager of Planning & Finance Department TEL. +81-3-3669-8771

Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans

HEIWA REAL ESTATE REIT, Inc. (the "Investment Corporation") announced today the following decision to borrow funds and make repayment of loans, as described below.

Details

1. Borrowing of Funds

(1) Details of Borrowings

Term Loan 71 Tranche A

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Amount

100 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 1-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.200% (Note 1)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreements with the above lender scheduled to

be concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every month (the first interest payment date shall be June 30, 2023) and

Interest Payment Date

the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a

business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2024

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 71 Tranche B

Lender

Resona Bank, Limited., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, The Nomura Trust and

Banking Co., Ltd.

Loan Amount

900 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.310% (Note 2)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be

concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one

of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 29, 2026

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 71 Tranche C

Lender

Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited

Loan Amount

300 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.410% (Note 2)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be

concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one

of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

October 29, 2027

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 71 Tranche D

Lender

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Loan Amount

500 million yen

Interest Rate

TBD (fixed interest rate) (Note 3)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be

concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one

of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

October 29, 2027

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 71 Tranche E

Lender

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Limited., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited

Loan Amount

2,980 million yen

Interest Rate

Base interest rate (JBA 3-month Japanese Yen TIBOR) + 0.560% (Note 2)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be

concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one

of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2030

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

- 2 -

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

Term Loan 71 Tranche F

Lender

MUFG Bank, Ltd.

Loan Amount

1,000 million yen

Interest Rate

TBD (fixed interest rate) (Note 3)

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2023

Borrowing Method

Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be

concluded on May 29, 2023

The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date

Interest Payment Date

shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one

of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it)

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2030

Principal Repayment Method

Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date

Collateral and Guarantee

Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 3) The interest rate will be announced when determined.

  1. Reason for Borrowings
    The total amount of the funds to be procured (5,780 million yen) will be used to fund the repayment of the existing loans outlined in "2. Loans for Repayment" below.

2. Loans for Repayment

Term Loan 26 Tranche C

Lenders

Resona Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd.

Loan Balance

2,880 million yen

Drawdown Date

May 29, 2015

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2023

Term Loan 44 Tranche A

Lenders

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust

Bank, Limited, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd, SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited

Loan Balance

2,700 million yen

Drawdown Date

October 31, 2019

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2023

Term Loan 60 Tranche A

Lenders

Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation

Loan Balance

200 million yen

Drawdown Date

May 31, 2022

- 3 -

Principal Repayment Date

May 31, 2023

3. Status of Interest-Bearing Liabilities after Borrowing of Funds and after Early Repayment Before the Due Date announced in the "Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan" announced on May 22, 2023.

(Unit: million yen, fractions of one unit have been rounded off)

Before Borrowing and

After Borrowing and

Change

Repayment (Note)

Repayment

Short-term loans

1,480

100

-1,380

Long-term loans due

11,760

6,180

-5,580

within 1 year

Long-term loans

87,677

93,357

5,680

Total loans

100,917

99,637

-1,280

Investment corporation bonds

8,900

8,900

-

Total interest-bearing liabilities

109,817

108,537

-1,280

(Note) The status of"Before Borrowing and Repayment"reflects relevant amounts before the borrowing of funds and the repayment of loans announced on today and such amounts before the early repayment before the due date announced in the"Notice Concerning of Early Repayment of Loan"announced on May 22, 2023, while the status of"After Borrowing and Repayment"shows relevant amounts after the execution of all of the said transactions.

4. Other

The risks associated with the borrowing of funds as described above do not change from those detailed in "Investment Risks" in the securities registration statement, which was submitted on May 22, 2023. and the periodic securities report (yuka shoken hokokusho) for the fiscal period ended November 2022 (42nd Fiscal Period), which was submitted on February 28, 2023.

- 4 -

Disclaimer

HEIWA Real Estate REIT Inc. published this content on 02 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 June 2023 08:30:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
