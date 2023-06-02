Heiwa Real Estate REIT : Notice Concerning Borrowing of Funds and Repayment of Loans

Term Loan 71 Tranche F

Lender MUFG Bank, Ltd. Loan Amount 1,000 million yen Interest Rate TBD (fixed interest rate) (Note 3) Drawdown Date May 31, 2023 Borrowing Method Borrowing based on the individual loan agreement with the above lender scheduled to be concluded on May 29, 2023 The last day of every January, April, July and October (the first interest payment date Interest Payment Date shall be July 31, 2023) and the principal repayment date (however, in the event that one of these days is not a business day, the business day immediately preceding it) Principal Repayment Date May 31, 2030 Principal Repayment Method Lump-sum repayment on the principal repayment date Collateral and Guarantee Unsecured and unguaranteed

(Note 1) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 1 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 2) The base interest rate applicable to the calculation period for the interest payable on an interest payment date is the 3 -month Japanese Yen TIBOR released by JBA TIBOR Administration (the "JBATA") two business days preceding the first day of each Interest calculation period. For JBA's Japanese Yen TIBOR, please check with JBATA's website (http://www.jbatibor.or.jp/english/rate/).

(Note 3) The interest rate will be announced when determined.

Reason for Borrowings

The total amount of the funds to be procured (5,780 million yen) will be used to fund the repayment of the existing loans outlined in "2. Loans for Repayment" below.

2. Loans for Repayment

Term Loan 26 Tranche C

Lenders Resona Bank, Ltd., MUFG Bank, Ltd., SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited, Mizuho Bank, Ltd. Loan Balance 2,880 million yen Drawdown Date May 29, 2015 Principal Repayment Date May 31, 2023

Term Loan 44 Tranche A

Lenders Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Resona Bank, Ltd., Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Limited, The Nomura Trust and Banking Co., Ltd, SBI Shinsei Bank, Limited Loan Balance 2,700 million yen Drawdown Date October 31, 2019 Principal Repayment Date May 31, 2023

Term Loan 60 Tranche A