  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Highlight Communications AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLG   CH0006539198

HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG

(HLG)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:35:47 2023-05-23 am EDT
3.500 EUR    0.00%
03:03aAfr : HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
EQ
04/20Highlight Communications AG Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
04/20Highlight Group with positive sales growth in fiscal year 2022
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
Summary

AFR: HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

05/24/2023 | 03:03am EDT
EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Highlight Communications AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

24.05.2023 / 09:02 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Highlight Communications AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2023
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/Zwischenberichte.htm

Language: English
Date of disclosure: May 31, 2023
Address: https://www.highlight-communications.ch/en/Interim-reports.htm

24.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Highlight Communications AG
Netzibodenstrasse 23b
4133 Pratteln
Switzerland
Internet: www.hlcom.ch

 
End of News EQS News Service

1640101  24.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1640101&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 588 M 653 M 653 M
Net income 2022 -2,94 M -3,26 M -3,26 M
Net Debt 2022 207 M 229 M 229 M
P/E ratio 2022 -71,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 193 M 214 M 214 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,70x
EV / Sales 2022 0,71x
Nbr of Employees 1 508
Free-Float 17,9%
Chart HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Duration : Period :
Highlight Communications AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 3,50
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Bernhard Burgener Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Peter von Büren CFO, Executive Director & Head-Human Resources
Edda Kraft Non-Executive Director
Stefan Wehrenberg Non-Executive Director
Paul Graf Secretary, MD & Head-Mergers & Acquisitions
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HIGHLIGHT COMMUNICATIONS AG-6.91%214
MANGO EXCELLENT MEDIA CO., LTD.-2.47%7 789
TOHO CO., LTD.12.40%7 196
MADISON SQUARE GARDEN SPORTS CORP.-1.75%4 340
FL ENTERTAINMENT N.V.-2.41%4 090
CHINA FILM CO., LTD.3.16%3 875
