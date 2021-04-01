Hong Kong Resources : APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

HONG KONG RESOURCES HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED

香港資源控股有限公司

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability

and carrying on business in Hong Kong as HKRH China Limited)

(Stock code: 2882)

APPOINTMENT OF EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR AND CO-CHAIRMAN

The board (the "Board") of directors ("Directors") of Hong Kong Resources Holdings Company Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") announces that Mr. Wang Chaoguang ("Mr. Wang") has been appointed as an executive Director and the co-chairman of the Company with effect from 1 April 2021. He will act jointly with the current chairman of the Company, Mr. Li Ning ("Mr. Li").

Mr. Li will continue to be the responsible person for providing leadership to and overseeing the management of the Board, and performing the responsibilities of the chairman under the bye-laws of the Company (the "Bye-laws") and the Rules (the "Listing Rules") Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited) (including but not limited to the relevant provisions under the Model Code and the Corporate Governance Code), while Mr. Wang will be primarily responsible for business development of and formation of business strategy for the Group.

Set out below are the biographical details of Mr. Wang:

Mr. Wang, aged 49, is currently an executive Director of Beijing Jin Hui Ding Ming Investment Management Company Limited* (北京金匯鼎銘投資管理有限公司), a company principally engaged

in the provision of asset management and corporate investment consultancy services and Shanxi Zhong Zheng Da Investment Management Company Limited* (山西中正達投資管理有限公司), a company

principally engaged in the provision of corporate investment consultancy services, and the funding of corporate projects. Mr. Wang has around 10 years of experience in the asset management and corporate investment consultancy, and over 15 years of experience in the real estate development and investment business. He has extensive experience in corporate management and corporate investment. Mr. Wang also has experience in the information technology (IT) development and consultancy business. Mr. Wang is primarily responsible for the business development of the Group, and the formation of business strategy for the Group going forward.