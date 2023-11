IGC Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimer’s disease, period cramps, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. Its segments include Life Sciences and Infrastructure. It has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimer’s disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimer’s cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimer’s disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based formulation that is in a 146-person phase II clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimer’s. TGR-63, a non-cannabinoid molecule, is an enzyme inhibitor shown in pre-clinical trials to reduce neurotoxicity in Alzheimer’s cell lines. It also markets a wellness brand, Holief, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.

Sector Business Support Services