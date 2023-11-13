IGC Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimerâs disease, period cramps, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. Its segments include Life Sciences and Infrastructure. It has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimerâs disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimerâs cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimerâs disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based formulation that is in a 146-person phase II clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimerâs. TGR-63, a non-cannabinoid molecule, is an enzyme inhibitor shown in pre-clinical trials to reduce neurotoxicity in Alzheimerâs cell lines. It also markets a wellness brand, Holief, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.

