IGC
US45408X3089
Business Support Services
|1st Jan Change
|0.2950 USD
|-1.99%
|-5.45%
|-7.26%
|Nov. 09
|IGC Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023
|CI
|Oct. 19
|IGC Pharma Receives European Patent for Cannabinoid Pain Treatment
|MT
Financials (USD)
|Sales 2023
|911,000
|Sales 2024 *
|-
|Capitalization
|18.02 M
|Net income 2023
|-11.00 M
|Net income 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2023
16,6x
|Net cash position 2023
|2.87 M
|Net cash position 2024 *
|-
|EV / Sales 2024 *
|-
|P/E ratio 2023
-1,55x
|P/E ratio 2024 *
|Employees
|61
|Yield 2023
-
|Yield 2024 *
-
|Free-Float
|81.55%
More Fundamentals
|1 day
|-1.99%
|1 week
|-5.45%
|Current month
|-1.63%
|1 month
|-11.41%
|3 months
|-18.19%
|6 months
|-10.88%
|Current year
|-7.26%
1 week
0.29
0.33
1 month
0.27
0.40
Current year
0.27
0.49
1 year
0.27
0.49
3 years
0.27
4.65
5 years
0.25
4.65
10 years
0.00
14.58
|Managers
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ram Mukunda FOU
|Founder
|64
|2005
Claudia Grimaldi DFI
|Director of Finance/CFO
|52
|2018
Jagadeesh Rao CTO
|Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer
|56
|2017
|Members of the board
|Title
|Age
|Since
Ram Mukunda FOU
|Founder
|64
|2005
Richard Prins CHM
|Chairman
|66
|2007
|Director/Board Member
|78
|2022
|Name
|Weight
|AuM
|1st Jan change
|Investor Rating
|0.00%
|40,212 M€
|+13.67%
|0.00%
|1,356 M€
|+9.25%
|0.00%
|1,498 M€
|+16.04%
|0.00%
|136 M€
|+12.87%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|23-11-10
|0.2950
|-1.99%
|74,954
|23-11-09
|0.3010
|-7.10%
|185,379
|23-11-08
|0.3240
|-1.22%
|135,477
|23-11-07
|0.3280
|+8.61%
|168,017
|23-11-06
|0.3020
|-3.21%
|92,947
IGC Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimerâs disease, period cramps, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. Its segments include Life Sciences and Infrastructure. It has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimerâs disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimerâs cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimerâs disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based formulation that is in a 146-person phase II clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimerâs. TGR-63, a non-cannabinoid molecule, is an enzyme inhibitor shown in pre-clinical trials to reduce neurotoxicity in Alzheimerâs cell lines. It also markets a wellness brand, Holief, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.
SectorBusiness Support Services
Calendar
2024-02-12 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|-7.26%
|19 M $
|+4.53%
|26 321 M $
|+14.64%
|13 917 M $
|-18.80%
|7 029 M $
|-2.76%
|4 148 M $
|+3.96%
|4 104 M $
|-10.14%
|3 342 M $
|+1.41%
|2 452 M $
|+58.85%
|2 012 M $
|+2.71%
|1 917 M $