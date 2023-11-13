Stock IGC IGC PHARMA, INC.
PDF Report : IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma, Inc. Stock price

Equities

IGC

US45408X3089

Business Support Services

Market Closed - Nyse
Other stock markets
 04:00:00 2023-11-10 pm EST 		Intraday chart for IGC Pharma, Inc. 5-day change 1st Jan Change
0.2950 USD -1.99% -5.45% -7.26%
Nov. 09 IGC Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
Oct. 19 IGC Pharma Receives European Patent for Cannabinoid Pain Treatment MT
Financials (USD)

Sales 2023 911,000 Sales 2024 * - Capitalization 18.02 M
Net income 2023 -11.00 M Net income 2024 * - EV / Sales 2023
16,6x
Net cash position 2023 2.87 M Net cash position 2024 * - EV / Sales 2024 * -
P/E ratio 2023
-1,55x
P/E ratio 2024 *
Employees 61
Yield 2023
-
Yield 2024 *
-
Free-Float 81.55%
Chart IGC Pharma, Inc.

Dynamic Chart

Latest news about IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2023 CI
IGC Pharma Receives European Patent for Cannabinoid Pain Treatment MT
North American Morning Briefing : Treasury Yields Keep Pushing Higher DJ
Earnings Flash (IGC) IGC PHARMA Reports Q1 Revenue $555,000 MT
IGC Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 CI
IGC Pharma Expands Phase 2 Trial of IGC-Ad1 to Include the University of Puerto Rico CI
IGC Pharma, Inc. Presents 6 Posters on the Positive Impact of IGC-AD1 on Neuropsychiatric Symptoms in Dementia at the 2023 Alzheimer's Association International Conference CI
IGC Pharma, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended March 31, 2023 CI
IGC Pharma, Inc. Enters into Master Loan and Security Agreement CI
IGC Pharma to Raise $3 Million in Gross Proceeds From Private Placement MT
IGC Pharma, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $3 million in funding CI
North American Morning Briefing : Stock Futures -2- DJ
India Globalization Capital, Inc. will Change its Name to IGC Pharma, Inc CI
India Globalization Capital, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended December 31, 2022 CI
India Globalization Capital, Inc. Receives No Objection Letter from Health Canada CI
Press releases IGC Pharma, Inc.

IGC Pharma Granted European Patent for Groundbreaking Cannabinoid-Based Pain Topical Relief Therapy BU
IGC Announces Results of its 2023 Annual Stockholders Meeting BU
IGC Pharma Reports First Quarter Results; Company Continues to Make Significant Progress Advancing Its Lead Alzheimer’s Candidate Through Phase 2 Clinical Trials BU
IGC Pharma Expands Phase 2 Trial of IGC-AD1 to Include the University of Puerto Rico BU
Quotes and Performance

1 day-1.99%
1 week-5.45%
Current month-1.63%
1 month-11.41%
3 months-18.19%
6 months-10.88%
Current year-7.26%
Highs and lows

1 week
0.29
Extreme 0.29
0.33
1 month
0.27
Extreme 0.2666
0.40
Current year
0.27
Extreme 0.2666
0.49
1 year
0.27
Extreme 0.2666
0.49
3 years
0.27
Extreme 0.2666
4.65
5 years
0.25
Extreme 0.25
4.65
10 years
0.00
Extreme 0.0001
14.58
Managers and Directors - IGC Pharma, Inc.

Managers TitleAgeSince
Ram Mukunda FOU
 Founder 64 2005
Claudia Grimaldi DFI
 Director of Finance/CFO 52 2018
Jagadeesh Rao CTO
 Chief Tech/Sci/R&D Officer 56 2017
Members of the board TitleAgeSince
Ram Mukunda FOU
 Founder 64 2005
Richard Prins CHM
 Chairman 66 2007
James Patrick Moran BRD
 Director/Board Member 78 2022
Quotes

Date Price Change Volume
23-11-10 0.2950 -1.99% 74,954
23-11-09 0.3010 -7.10% 185,379
23-11-08 0.3240 -1.22% 135,477
23-11-07 0.3280 +8.61% 168,017
23-11-06 0.3020 -3.21% 92,947

Delayed Quote Nyse, November 10, 2023 at 04:00 pm EST

Company Profile

IGC Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It develops advanced cannabinoid-based formulations for treating diseases and conditions, including, but not limited to, Alzheimerâs disease, period cramps, premenstrual syndrome, and chronic pain. Its segments include Life Sciences and Infrastructure. It has two investigational drug assets targeting Alzheimerâs disease, IGC-AD1 and TGR-63, which have demonstrated in Alzheimerâs cell lines the potential to be effective in suppressing or ameliorating key hallmarks of Alzheimerâs disease, such as plaques or tangles. IGC-AD1 is a low-dose tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) based formulation that is in a 146-person phase II clinical trial for agitation in dementia due to Alzheimerâs. TGR-63, a non-cannabinoid molecule, is an enzyme inhibitor shown in pre-clinical trials to reduce neurotoxicity in Alzheimerâs cell lines. It also markets a wellness brand, Holief, that targets women experiencing premenstrual syndrome and menstrual cramps.
Sector
Business Support Services
Calendar
2024-02-12 - Q3 2024 Earnings Release (Projected)
Income Statement Evolution

Sector Commercial Equipment Rental

1st Jan change Capi. (M$)
IGC PHARMA, INC. Stock IGC Pharma, Inc.
-7.26% 19 M $
ASHTEAD GROUP PLC Stock Ashtead Group plc
+4.53% 26 321 M $
AERCAP HOLDINGS N.V. Stock AerCap Holdings N.V.
+14.64% 13 917 M $
WILLSCOT MOBILE MINI HOLDINGS CORP. Stock WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp.
-18.80% 7 029 M $
AIR LEASE CORPORATION Stock Air Lease Corporation
-2.76% 4 148 M $
AVIC INDUSTRY-FINANCE HOLDINGS CO., LTD. Stock AVIC Industry-Finance Holdings Co., Ltd.
+3.96% 4 104 M $
HERC HOLDINGS INC. Stock Herc Holdings Inc.
-10.14% 3 342 M $
MCGRATH RENTCORP Stock McGrath RentCorp
+1.41% 2 452 M $
TEXTAINER GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED Stock Textainer Group Holdings Limited
+58.85% 2 012 M $
BOHAI LEASING CO., LTD. Stock Bohai Leasing Co., Ltd.
+2.71% 1 917 M $
Commercial Equipment Rental
