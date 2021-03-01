Log in
Ingersoll Rand : “How Do We Create a Society of All of Us?” Black History Month Inspiring Ownership Conversation with Marc Jones

03/01/2021 | 04:06am EST
Ingersoll Rand commemorated Black History Month, recognized each February, with opportunities for learning and actionable change. Our employees participated in thoughtful conversations to highlight Black and African-American innovators and industry leaders and their contributions to our history and culture.

In support of our purpose and values, the Black Employee Network (BEN) Inclusion Group hosted an 'Inspiring Ownership' conversation with Marc Jones, CEO and chairman of Aeris Communications, Inc. and member of the Ingersoll Rand Board of Directors. The BEN steering committee connected virtually with Marc to discuss his thoughts on career development, talent opportunities and impactful diversity and inclusion efforts.

Watch this short video to see highlights from the discussion with Marc, BEN executive sponsor and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Vik Kini, and Jennifer Butler and Titi Sule, members of the BEN steering committee. Go in depth in the conversation by watching the career and talent development video and diversity, equity and inclusion experiences clip. 'All of this work has to be in this context: What's the outcome? To me, the outcome is belonging,' Marc shared. Learn how he has taken ownership of his career and ways to build a stronger culture at Ingersoll Rand.


Disclaimer

Ingersoll Rand Inc. published this content on 26 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2021 09:05:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 5 690 M - -
Net income 2021 357 M - -
Net Debt 2021 1 396 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 54,9x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 19 406 M 19 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,66x
EV / Sales 2022 3,34x
Nbr of Employees 16 000
Free-Float 88,4%
Chart INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Duration : Period :
Ingersoll Rand Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends INGERSOLL RAND INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 51,27 $
Last Close Price 46,34 $
Spread / Highest target 25,2%
Spread / Average Target 10,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -5,05%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Vicente Reynal President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vikram Kini Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Peter M. Stavros Chairman
Kirk E. Arnold Independent Director
Gary D. Forsee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
INGERSOLL RAND INC.4.18%19 406
ATLAS COPCO AB14.49%66 269
FANUC CORPORATION3.86%47 374
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION5.34%37 041
SANDVIK AB12.62%33 775
STANLEY BLACK & DECKER, INC.-2.08%28 131
