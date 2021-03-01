Ingersoll Rand : “How Do We Create a Society of All of Us?” Black History Month Inspiring Ownership Conversation with Marc Jones

Ingersoll Rand commemorated Black History Month, recognized each February, with opportunities for learning and actionable change. Our employees participated in thoughtful conversations to highlight Black and African-American innovators and industry leaders and their contributions to our history and culture.

In support of our purpose and values, the Black Employee Network (BEN) Inclusion Group hosted an 'Inspiring Ownership' conversation with Marc Jones, CEO and chairman of Aeris Communications, Inc. and member of the Ingersoll Rand Board of Directors. The BEN steering committee connected virtually with Marc to discuss his thoughts on career development, talent opportunities and impactful diversity and inclusion efforts.

Watch this short video to see highlights from the discussion with Marc, BEN executive sponsor and Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Vik Kini, and Jennifer Butler and Titi Sule, members of the BEN steering committee. Go in depth in the conversation by watching the career and talent development video and diversity, equity and inclusion experiences clip. 'All of this work has to be in this context: What's the outcome? To me, the outcome is belonging,' Marc shared. Learn how he has taken ownership of his career and ways to build a stronger culture at Ingersoll Rand.