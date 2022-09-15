Advanced search
Intertek Signs Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FEDS Drone-powered Solutions September 15, 2022

Abu Dhabi, UAE - Intertek, a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with FEDS Drone-powered Solutions (Falcon Eye Drones) a leading supplier of cutting-edge drone technology in the Middle East.

For companies in heavy industries, drones are quickly becoming a key component used to ensure assets operate safely and efficiently. This specialized equipment is utilized for a wide variety of technical services on assets such as cooling towers, flare stacks, solar panels, storage tanks, wind turbines and much more. Drones are especially useful in high elevations and confined spaces where there are increased risks to personnel safety.

Intertek is continually advancing its assurance, testing, inspection, and certification solutions available to customers around the world. Partnering with FEDS will allow Intertek to provide the innovative and cost-effective drone and data technology that companies are looking for in support of their operational project requirements.

FEDS specializes in utilizing drone technology for surveying and mapping, construction monitoring and inspection in industries such as oil & gas, building, infrastructure, power, and utilities. The company's fleet of cutting-edge drones, operated by qualified experts, captures the detailed data and information needed to help companies make the best, informed operational decisions regarding their equipment and assets.

Hanna Jabbour, Intertek Regional Managing Director, MENA and West Asia, commented, "Intertek's technical expertise and FEDS' drone technology will prove to be a powerful combination for our based customers in the region. We look forward to the opportunities this collaborative relationship will present to help our customers ensure the safety and reliability of their assets and infrastructure."

Rabih Bou Rached, CEO, FEDS Drone-powered Solutions stated, "We are elated to join forces with Intertek, a brand with a legacy of over 130 years. Commercial drone technology is rapidly replacing traditional methods of business operations in various industries, already having proven its many benefits in the region. Collaborating with Intertek will allow FEDS' expertise to reach an extensive range of organizations who are keen on advancing the sustainability of their business and protecting the health and safety of their workforce."

Learn more: www.intertek.com/asset-integrity-management/drone-inspection/

For Information

Please contact:
Hanna Jabbour
Intertek Regional Managing Director
E: hanna.jabbour@intertek.com

About FEDS

FEDS Drone-powered Solutions is a leading professional drone company and drone operator in the Middle East. Headquartered in Dubai - UAE, FEDS is the first business in the region to provide commercial drone / UAV solutions. Combining drone technology, data technology and digital transformation, the company aims to provide business with safer, faster, and more cost-effective solutions to improve business decisions and strategic planning. Services include drone surveys, drone mapping, drone inspections, and drone progress monitoring. FEDS serves various industries from oil and gas to agriculture across Middle East and North African Countries. www.feds.ae

About Intertek

TOTAL QUALITY. ASSURED.

Intertek is a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. Our network of more than 1,000 laboratories and offices in more than 100 countries, delivers innovative and bespoke Assurance, Testing, Inspection and Certification solutions for our customers' operations and supply chains. Intertek Total Quality Assurance expertise, delivered consistently with precision, pace and passion, enabling our customers to power ahead safely.

www.intertek.com

Disclaimer

Intertek Group plc published this content on 15 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 September 2022 06:09:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
