Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IRBR3   BRIRBRACNOR4

IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

(IRBR3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04/22 04:07:58 pm EDT
2.910 BRL   -0.68%
05:59pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Result February 2022
PU
04/18IRB Brasil Former CFO Charged With Fraud in U.S. for Spreading False Information -- Update
DJ
04/18U.S. charges ex-Brazilian CFO with planting false Berkshire Hathaway story
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

IRB Brasil Resseguros S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Result February 2022

04/22/2022 | 05:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ): 33.376.989/0001- 91

Company Registry (NIRE): 333.0030917-9

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Rio de Janeiro, April 22, 2022 - IRB-Brasil Resseguros S.A. (B3: IRBR3) ("IRB Brasil RE" or "Company"), pursuant to CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that it filed the monthly periodic report to Brazil's Insurance Regulator - SUSEP, through the FIP - Periodic Information Form.

For better understanding, given that the FIP form meets the requirements of accounts demanded by the regulator, the Company has disclosed on its website, a spreadsheet with financial data for February 2022, which reconciles the SUSEP information with the Business Vision model. It should be noted that these data are subject to change and have not been audited.

It is important to highlight that, by nature, the Company´s activity is subject to fluctuations in results and, therefore, shorter observation periods (monthly or quarterly) may not represent a good basis for future forecast.

The highlights of February 2022 are found as follows:

Written Premium:

Written premium totaled R$478.5 million in February 2022, a decrease of 9.5% compared to February 2021, composed of the 30.6% increase in premium in Brazil, to R$334.1 million, and the reduction of the premium abroad of 47.0%, to R$144.4 million.

In the two-month period, written premium reached the amount of R$1,502.0 million, an increase of 11.9% compared to the same period in 2021, of which R$945.7 million in Brazil and R$556.3 million abroad, an increase of 31.4% and a reduction of 10.6%, respectively, compared to the same period in 2021. The drop in the international premium is in line with the strategy to focus on the domestic market, largely disclosed by the Company.

Claim Expense:

Claim expense in February 2022 was R$188.9 million, a decrease of 50.2% compared to February 2021, of R$379.6 million. The loss ratio in February 2022 stood at 81.0%, compared to 70.7% in the same month of the previous year. We recorded a non-recurring effect referring to the LPT (Loss Portfolio Transfer) operation, which increased the retrocession cost by R$ 218.8 million and reduced claims expenses by R$ 200.8 million, generating a negative effect on the Company's underwriting result of R$18.0 million.

In the first two months of 2022, claims expenses totaled R$482.8 million, a decrease of 27.9% when compared to the same period of the previous year. In the first two months of the year, the loss ratio was 72.8%, compared to 70.6% in the first two months of 2021.

Net Income:

Net income in February 2022 was negative by R$50.9 million, compared to a profit of R$20.8 million in February 2021.

In the first two months of 2022, accumulated net income was R$63.2 million, compared to a net income of R$38.8 million in the same period in 2021.

Details and further explanation of the Company's results will be presented at the time of the financial statements disclosure, scheduled for May 16, 2022.

The spreadsheet with more detailed historical data can be accessed at Interactive Spreadsheets / Historical Data- IRB Brasil (irbre.com).The full report submitted to SUSEP, from which the data in this press release are derived, can be accessed at: http://www2.susep.gov.br/menuestatistica/SES/principal.aspx.

Willy Otto Jordan Neto

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Investor Relations | gri@irbre.com

Disclaimer

IRB Brasil Resseguros SA published this content on 22 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 April 2022 21:58:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
05:59pIRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Monthly Result February 2022
PU
04/18IRB Brasil Former CFO Charged With Fraud in U.S. for Spreading False Information -- Upd..
DJ
04/18U.S. charges ex-Brazilian CFO with planting false Berkshire Hathaway story
RE
04/18IRB Brasil Former CFO Charged With Fraud in U.S. for Spreading False Information
DJ
03/30DISTANCE VOTING BALLOT - EXTRAORDINA : 00 p.m.
PU
03/28IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Insurance companies end 2021 with high turnover and loss ratio
PU
03/28IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : RE improves results in 2021 and expects return to profit
PU
03/23IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to Shareholders - Broadcast Channels*
PU
03/20IRB-BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.(BOVESPA : IRBR3) dropped from FTSE All-World Index
CI
03/15IRB BRASIL RESSEGUROS S A : Notice to the Market - Extension for bylaws adaptation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 6 286 M 1 321 M 1 321 M
Net income 2022 146 M 30,7 M 30,7 M
Net cash 2022 3 646 M 766 M 766 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,2x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 3 678 M 773 M 773 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 457
Free-Float 71,7%
Chart IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Duration : Period :
IRB - Brasil Resseguros S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 2,93 BRL
Average target price 4,09 BRL
Spread / Average Target 39,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raphael Afonso de Carvalho Chief Executive Officer
Antonio Cassio dos Santos Chairman & President
Willy Otto Jordan Neto Chief Financial & Investor Relations Officer
Wilson Toneto COO, CTO & Investor Relations Officer
Carlos André Guerra Barreiros General Counsel & Risk, Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
IRB - BRASIL RESSEGUROS S.A.-27.11%796
MUNICH RE-6.53%37 040
HANNOVER RÜCK SE-9.99%19 700
EVEREST RE GROUP, LTD.6.99%11 509
RENAISSANCERE HOLDINGS LTD.-8.86%6 751
CONDUIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.84%783