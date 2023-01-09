Advanced search
    ISEE   US46583P1021

IVERIC BIO, INC.

(ISEE)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2023-01-06 pm EST
19.76 USD   +1.59%
Iveric Bio : Corporate Overview January 2023

01/09/2023 | 08:09am EST
DEVELOPING

FOR RETINAL DISEASES

January 2023

NASDAQ: ISEE

Forward-looking statements

Any statements in this presentation about IVERIC bio, Inc. (the Company) future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include any statements about the Company's strategy, future operations and future expectations, plans and prospects, and any other statements containing the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend", "goal," "may", "might," "plan," "predict," "project," "seek," "target," "potential," "will," "would," "could," "should," "continue," and similar expressions.

In this presentation, the Company's forward-looking statements include statements about its expectations regarding the robustness and clinical relevance of the clinical data

from its GATHER1 and GATHER2 trials of avacincaptad pegol (ACP) in geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to age-related macular degeneration (AMD), its development and

regulatory strategy for ACP, including expectations for priority review of its submitted New Drug Application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the impact of FDA designations and potential approvability of and label for ACP, its expectations regarding the market dynamics for the treatment of GA, its commercial plans and strategy and other commercial matters, the potential utility of ACP and its other product candidates, the implementation of its business and hiring plan, estimates regarding the number of patients affected by the diseases and indications the Company's product candidates are intended to treat and the Company's expectations regarding its cash and financial resources.

Such forward-looking statements involve substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company's development programs, future results, performance or

achievements to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, those related to expectations for regulatory matters, interpretation of clinical trial results by the scientific and medical community, the initiation, progress and success of research and

development programs and clinical trials, reliance on clinical trial sites, contract development and manufacturing organizations and other third parties, developments from the Company's competitors and the marketplace for the Company's products, human capital matters, need for and availability of additional financing and consummation of business development transactions and other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section contained in the quarterly and annual reports that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Any forward-looking statements represent the Company's views only as of the date of this presentation. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. While the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims

any obligation to do so except as required by law.

Executive summary: Positioned for GA market leadership

Large Market Opportunity: Therapeutics for Age-Related Retinal Diseases

First of its kind:

Avacincaptad pegol, a C5 inhibitor, for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy (GA)

  • First investigational therapy in geographic atrophy
    to achieve the 12-month, prespecified primary endpoint vs sham with statistical significance, coupled with a consistent safety profile, in two independent, pivotal phase 3 clinical trials (GATHER1 and GATHER2)
  • Received Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement for GATHER2, Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy Designations
  • NDA rolling submission completed December 19, 2022
  • Received favorable feedback from FDA; ongoing discussions to use GATHER1 and GATHER2 data in current NDA to support treatment of GA associated with earlier stage disease (i.e., intermediate AMD)

Accelerating commercial build efforts:

Operationalized with seasoned professionals for potential market leading position

Cash position

YE 2022 cash: $646.8 million*

(Includes cash, cash equivalents and available for sale securities)

*Unaudited estimate

3

Strong senior team with significant ophthalmology experience

GLENN SBLENDORIO

Chief Executive Officer

PRAVIN DUGEL, MD

President

DAVID CARROLL

Chief Financial Officer

TONY GIBNEY

Chief Business & Strategy Officer

KEITH WESTBY

Chief Operating Officer

XIAO-PING DAI, PhD

Chief Technical Officer

CHRISTOPHER SIMMS

Chief Commercial Officer

EVELYN HARRISON

Chief Clinical Operations Officer

DHAVAL DESAI, PHARMD

Chief Development Officer

SNEHAL SHAH, PHARMD

Chief Regulatory & Pharmacovigilance Officer

4

Iveric Bio pipeline

In December 2022, Iveric Bio assigned the rights to its licenses to IC-100(RHO-adRP) and IC-200(BEST1-related IRDs) to Opus Genetics *Iveric Bio has an option to exclusively in-licenseintellectual property resulting from these programs

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Iveric Bio Inc. published this content on 09 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 - - -
Net income 2022 -177 M - -
Net cash 2022 272 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -13,5x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2 689 M 2 689 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -
EV / Sales 2023 149x
Nbr of Employees 148
Free-Float 98,8%
