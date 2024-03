Kingspan Group plc specializes in the manufacture and marketing of industrial construction materials. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - insulated panels, structural framing and metal facades (62.1%); - rigid insulation boards (19.9%); - daylighting, smoke management and ventilation systems (8.4%); - raised access floors and data centre storage solutions (4.3): 1st world producer; - environmental equipment (3.4%): domestic rainwater storage or recycling containers, pumping stations, sump pumps, waste treatment systems, etc.; - roofing systems (1.9%). At the end of 2022, the group had 212 production sites worldwide. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe (71.7%), the Americas (21.9%) and other (6.4%).

