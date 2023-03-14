FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - DZ Bank upgraded Klöckner & Co from "sell" to "hold" and raised its fair value from 5.60 to 9.75 euros following a takeover bid from Swoctem. He considers a higher counteroffer from another party and/or a bidding war for the steel trader to be unlikely in the current market environment, analyst Dirk Schlamp wrote in a research note presented on Tuesday. The offer does not contain a significant premium and the share price is already slightly above the offer price of 9.75 euros, which should support the share price./la/gl

Publication of the original study: 14.03.2023 / 15:32 / CET First disclosure of the original study: 14.03.2023 / 15:42 / CET

-----------------------

dpa-AFX Broker - the Trader News from dpa-AFX

-----------------------