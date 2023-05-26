Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Knightscope, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    KSCP   US49907V1026

KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.

(KSCP)
2023-05-26
0.4198 USD   +2.52%
Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling Another California Storage Facility

05/26/2023
Public Safety Innovator to be Featured at Two Key Industry Conferences

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP] (“Knightscope” or the “Company”), a leading developer of autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communication systems, today announced a new deployment at a storage facility in Napa, California.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230526005084/en/

Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling Another California Storage Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Knightscope K5 Now Patrolling Another California Storage Facility (Photo: Business Wire)

Storage facilities are generally safe, but they are often targets for break-ins leaving personal possessions and commercially stored items at risk. Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot (ASR) will patrol the storage facility to help mitigate risk and elevate the protection offered to tenants that choose to store their belongings.

Other storage facilities and businesses looking for a long-term public safety technology solution are encouraged to book a discovery call or demonstration now at www.knightscope.com/discover to learn more about Knightscope’s Autonomous Security Robots and blue light emergency communication systems.

Robot Roadshow Heads to Two Major Events in Denver and Fort Worth

The Robot Roadshow will be featured at two annual conferences in June: the American Association of Airport Executives from June 3-5 in Denver, CO, and the IPMI Parking & Mobility Conference from June 12-14 in Fort Worth, TX. Hours vary so please check the schedule below for more details or to book your visit.

The Robot Roadshow is an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations about these exciting technologies in a compelling fashion. Demonstrations are conducted by Knightscope experts and take place in a climate controlled, space-age “pod” allowing attendees to experience the technologies that are helping make sites safer today from Hawaii to Texas to Pennsylvania. Visitors will be able to interact directly with Autonomous Security Robots, test a blue light emergency phone, and see the Knightscope Security Operations Center (KSOC) user interface in action. Clients, investors and the media are all welcome to attend to learn more.

A video of a past event hosted by the New York Police Department may be viewed here.

The Robot Roadshow will be located just outside of each convention center and there is no charge to participate. Available slots fill up fast, so appointments are recommended to get one-on-one attention. Book your Pod visit here.

About Knightscope

Knightscope is an advanced public safety technology company that builds fully autonomous security robots and blue light emergency communications systems that help protect the places people live, work, study and visit. Knightscope’s long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. Learn more about us at www.knightscope.com. Follow Knightscope on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” about Knightscope’s future expectations, plans, outlook, projections and prospects. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should,” “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” “proposes” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s path to profitability, the Company’s targeted annualized revenue run rate, the Company’s plans for top-line growth, the Company’s ability to deliver on its backlog of new orders, the benefits of the Company’s planned streamlining of its operations and rightsizing of its combined workforce and the Company’s ability to achieve improved margins. Although Knightscope believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the risk that the restructuring costs and charges may be greater than anticipated; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may adversely affect the Company’s internal programs and the Company’s ability to recruit and retain skilled and motivated personnel, and may be distracting to employees and management; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may negatively impact the Company’s business operations and reputation with or ability to serve customers; the risk that the Company’s restructuring efforts may not generate their intended benefits to the extent or as quickly as anticipated. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in Knightscope’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Knightscope does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 5,63 M - -
Net income 2022 -25,6 M - -
Net Debt 2022 5,93 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,62x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 22,2 M 22,2 M -
EV / Sales 2021 -
EV / Sales 2022 13,6x
Nbr of Employees 112
Free-Float 37,7%
Managers and Directors
William Santana Li Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Mallorie Sara Burak President, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Ryan J. Fanciullo Vice President-Operations
Linda Keene Solomon Independent Director
Patricia L. Watkins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
KNIGHTSCOPE, INC.-78.33%22
KEYENCE CORPORATION34.29%119 742
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE23.33%96 676
EATON CORPORATION PLC12.74%70 532
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-17.74%45 160
DELTA ELECTRONICS (THAILAND)13.25%33 798
