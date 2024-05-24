KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae is now publicly recruiting students for its concert planner training program, 'Concert Planner Workshop,' until June 12th.





The 'Concert Planner Workshop,' which has been operated by Sangsang Madang Hongdae since 2022, is a program designed to nurture professional concert planners. Selected students will receive comprehensive education over two months, covering practical aspects of concert planning and stage directing. In particular, participants will have the opportunity to take part in 'My First Concert,' Sangsang Madang's music support project featuring famous musicians like Silica Gel and So Soo-bin, gaining real-world experience in concert planning and operations.





In its third iteration, the 'Concert Planner Workshop' will feature instructors such as Jamie Jeon, a former director from HYBE, Park Joon-woo (Bluc), the secretary-general of the 2024 Korean Popular Music Awards and a concert planner, Park Seong-ja, a manager and planner for the Monday Project, and Ahn dong-yong, a current concert planner at KT&G Sangsang Madang. These instructors will share their diverse experiences and expertise in concert production with the students.





Students will undergo approximately two months of theoretical courses and practical training, culminating in the presentation of their final concert, which they will have planned themselves, at the KT&G Sangsangmadang Hongdae Live Hall in October. Outstanding graduates will receive exclusive recommendation letters that can be useful for entering the industry.





Kim Cheon-beom, Head of the Performance Department at KT&G's Cultural Contribution Division, stated, "We hope the 'Concert Planner Workshop' provides aspiring concert planners with the opportunity to step into the professional world," adding, "We plan to continue contributing to the development of the domestic concert industry through various programs."





Meanwhile, KT&G Sangsang Madang supports the creative activities of emerging artists and offers extensive cultural experiences to the public. Since its inception at Sangsang Madang Hongdae in 2007, it has expanded to five locations including Nonsan, Chuncheon, Daechi, and Busan, contributing to the expansion of the cultural base and regional cultural development. Sangsang Madang attracts approximately 3 million visitors annually, hosting over 3,000 cultural and artistic programs each year.









(Photo Description) KT&G Sangsang Madang Hongdae is recruiting students for its professional concert planner training program, 'Concert Planner Workshop,' until June 12th. The photo shows the recruitment poster for the third iteration of the 'Concert Planner Workshop.'