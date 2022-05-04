Log in
L'ORÉAL

05/04
331.35 EUR   -0.64%
LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
05/03Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis
04/28Sanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating

05/04/2022 | 02:49am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 435.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 36 662 M 38 653 M 38 653 M
Net income 2022 5 436 M 5 731 M 5 731 M
Net Debt 2022 615 M 649 M 649 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,0x
Yield 2022 1,64%
Capitalization 179 B 188 B 188 B
EV / Sales 2022 4,89x
EV / Sales 2023 4,53x
Nbr of Employees 85 412
Free-Float 42,0%
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration : Period :
L'Oréal Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 333,50 €
Average target price 390,56 €
Spread / Average Target 17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL-20.01%188 255
KAO CORPORATION-12.34%19 195
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED-5.47%18 596
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD2.40%12 621
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION3.29%8 866
COTY INC.-24.95%6 727