Equities
France
Euronext Paris
L'Oréal
News
Summary
OR
FR0000120321
L'ORÉAL
(OR)
Report
Real-time Euronext Paris -
05/04 03:03:21 am EDT
331.35
EUR
-0.64%
02:49a
LOREAL
: JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
05/03
Estee Lauder cuts profit forecast on China COVID curbs, Ukraine crisis
RE
04/28
Sanofi profit gain beats market view on bestseller drug Dupixent
RE
LOREAL : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
05/04/2022 | 02:49am EDT
JP Morgan is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price remains set at EUR 435.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
Financials
EUR
USD
Sales 2022
36 662 M
38 653 M
38 653 M
Net income 2022
5 436 M
5 731 M
5 731 M
Net Debt 2022
615 M
649 M
649 M
P/E ratio 2022
33,0x
Yield 2022
1,64%
Capitalization
179 B
188 B
188 B
EV / Sales 2022
4,89x
EV / Sales 2023
4,53x
Nbr of Employees
85 412
Free-Float
42,0%
More Financials
Chart L'ORÉAL
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends L'ORÉAL
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
333,50 €
Average target price
390,56 €
Spread / Average Target
17,1%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Nicolas Hieronimus
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Christophe Babule
Chief Financial Officer
Jean-Paul Agon
Deputy Chief Executive Officer
Barbara Lavernos
Deputy CEO-Research, Innovation & Technology
Antoine Vanlaeys
Operations Director-Asia Pacific Zone
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
L'ORÉAL
-20.01%
188 255
KAO CORPORATION
-12.34%
19 195
SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED
-5.47%
18 596
YUNNAN BOTANEE BIO-TECHNOLOGY GROUP CO.LTD
2.40%
12 621
AMOREPACIFIC CORPORATION
3.29%
8 866
COTY INC.
-24.95%
6 727
More Results
