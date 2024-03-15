Regulatory News:

In accordance with the public tender offer for Kindred that FDJ (Paris:FDJ) filed with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA), the completion of the tender offer is subject to certain conditions precedent, including an amendment to Kindred’s bylaws to allow for the implementation of a squeeze-out procedure in the event that FDJ acquires at least 90% of Kindred’s capital.

Consequently, Kindred's shareholders approved this amendment to the bylaws during an Extraordinary General Meeting on 15 March 2024.

As a reminder, the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (SFSA) approved, on 19 February 2024, the “offer document” relating to the FDJ Group’s tender offer for Kindred Group Plc. This offer was launched on 20 February 2024 for a maximum period of 39 weeks.

About FDJ Group

France's leading gaming operator and one of the industry leaders worldwide, FDJ offers responsible gaming to the general public in the form of lottery games (draws and instant games), sports betting (through its ParionsSport point de vente et ParionsSport en ligne brands), horse-race betting and poker. FDJ's performance is driven by a large portfolio of iconic brands, the leading local sales network in France, a growing market, and recurring investments. The Group implements an innovative strategy to increase the attractiveness of its gaming and service offering across all distribution channels, by offering a responsible customer experience.

FDJ Group is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Compartment A – FDJ.PA) and is part of the SBF 120, Euronext 100, Euronext Vigeo 20, EN EZ ESG L 80, STOXX Europe 600, MSCI Europe and FTSE Euro indices.

