Luxembourg April 30, 2024 - learnd SE ("learnd") was able to improve all operating sales and earnings figures in FY2023, in some cases very significantly, despite the significant efforts associated with the successful completion of the company's IPO in 2023.

While sales increased by 11.2%, gross profit rose by as much as 19.7%, resulting in a 13.5% improvement in adjusted EBITDA. The increase in adjusted operating cash flow was even more pronounced at 58.4%.

In addition to operational improvements and the increased share of digital platform sales, the successful acquisition of the Scottish company CEC was the main contributor to this very positive development.

The consolidated net result, on the other hand, was significantly impacted by one-off expenses in connection with the IPO, which were essentially non-cash in nature.

For the current year, learnd expects a significant increase in sales of over 50%, accompanied by a doubling of the adjusted EBITDA and the operating cash flow. In addition to further operational improvements and an expansion of the offering via the cloud platform, the two acquisitions successfully completed at the beginning of 2024 should also contribute to this.

John Clifford, CEO of learnd: "We are delighted with the strong results of our first year as a public company. To achieve growth at all levels whilst completing our IPO, acquiring CEC, and accelerating our digital propositions is a credit to the entire learnd team. We look forward to a strong 2024 and expect to make substantial progress on our strategic priorities - and we have already secured the funds for further acquisitions in this context."

