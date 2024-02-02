Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Leslie’s, Inc. (NasdaqGS: LESL).

On July 13, 2023, the Company pre-released preliminary results for 3Q 2023, disclosing a 12% decline in sales, earnings per share for the quarter 42% below analysts’ estimates, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization of $124 to $128 million, far below the prior forecast of $197 million, and a 60% cut to its financial outlook for the remainder of the year.

Thereafter, the Company and certain of its executives were sued in a securities class action lawsuit, charging them with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period in violation of federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether Leslie’s, Inc.’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to its shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

