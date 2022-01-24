Log in
    A011170

LOTTE CHEMICAL CORPORATION

(A011170)
S.Korea's LG Chem, Lotte plan maintenance at naphtha crackers in 2022

01/24/2022 | 02:28am EST
The logo of LG Chem is seen at its office building in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's LG Chem Ltd and rival Lotte Chemical are expected to shut their respective naphtha crackers, both in the Korean city of Yeosu, for scheduled maintenance this year, industry sources said.

LG Chem is expected to put its Yeosu naphtha cracker under scheduled maintenance sometime in the second half of 2022. LG Chem's Yeosu naphtha cracker can produce 1.16 million tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene.

Lotte Chemical is expected to put its Yeosu naphtha cracker under scheduled maintenance around May or June. Lotte's Yeosu naphtha cracker can produce 1.2 million tonnes per year (tpy) of ethylene.

The sources said the timings have not been finalised as yet.

(Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
