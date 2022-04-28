LPL Financial : Q1 2022 Historical Information-XLXS 04/28/2022 | 05:48pm EDT Send by mail :

Statement of Operations LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Management's Statements of Operations For the quarter ending March 31, 2022 ( $ in thousands, unless noted) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Gross Profit* Advisory $ 1,047,097 $ 997,338 $ 959,733 $ 846,313 $ 722,046 $ 638,181 $ 586,941 $ 523,370 $ 579,027 Sales-based commissions 240,331 248,382 239,804 249,596 236,273 202,504 180,357 159,512 228,391 Trailing commissions 345,194 364,455 370,580 348,637 320,956 300,516 292,286 267,941 275,053 Advisory fees and commissions 1,632,622 1,610,175 1,570,117 1,444,546 1,279,275 1,141,201 1,059,584 950,823 1,082,471 Production based payout (1,405,698) (1,410,458) (1,368,348) (1,247,321) (1,095,377) (987,882) (917,831) (819,953) (920,835) Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout 226,924 199,717 201,769 197,225 183,898 153,319 141,753 130,870 161,636 Client cash 84,716 82,109 91,257 90,377 97,104 105,019 108,705 116,266 151,398 Other asset-based 211,685 219,931 210,444 189,243 167,602 153,374 144,846 130,801 134,108 Service and fee 112,812 110,385 105,079 99,473 96,824 94,218 87,846 84,348 91,310 Transaction 46,726 39,306 35,283 37,627 44,120 35,532 31,901 35,130 45,786 Interest income and other, net 8,696 11,587 10,099 11,111 9,170 10,082 8,484 9,397 8,364 Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue 691,559 663,035 653,931 625,056 598,718 551,544 523,535 506,812 592,602 Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense (22,600) (20,372) (22,828) (23,459) (19,364) (17,762) (17,834) (18,565) (17,024) Gross Profit* 668,959 642,663 631,103 601,597 579,354 533,782 505,701 488,246 575,578 G&A Expense Core G&A* 280,907 299,401 270,865 251,679 236,263 252,391 227,099 222,406 223,211 Regulatory charges 7,323 8,442 5,976 7,416 7,595 8,775 8,326 6,115 6,157 Promotional (ongoing) 87,411 86,071 83,630 64,135 54,181 48,342 57,970 44,540 57,398 Acquisition costs 13,323 14,291 35,887 23,782 2,429 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Employee share-based compensation 12,755 9,589 9,763 11,136 11,356 7,542 7,420 8,040 8,648 Total G&A 401,719 417,794 406,121 358,148 311,823 317,050 300,815 281,101 295,414 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 24,400 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 EBITDA* 267,240 224,869 224,982 243,449 243,131 216,732 204,886 207,146 280,164 Depreciation and amortization 45,454 40,816 38,409 36,704 35,499 28,650 27,548 26,890 26,644 Amortization of other intangibles 21,196 20,373 21,531 19,925 17,431 17,270 16,829 16,689 16,570 Interest expense on borrowings 27,211 27,121 27,063 25,171 25,059 24,979 25,179 26,289 29,318 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 173,379 136,559 137,979 161,649 165,142 145,833 135,330 137,278 207,632 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 39,635 28,478 34,915 42,548 35,522 34,285 31,541 35,616 51,991 NET INCOME $ 133,744 $ 108,081 $ 103,064 $ 119,101 $ 129,620 $ 111,548 $ 103,789 $ 101,662 $ 155,641 Earnings per share, diluted $ 1.64 $ 1.32 $ 1.26 $ 1.46 $ 1.59 $ 1.38 $ 1.29 $ 1.27 $ 1.92 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 81,572 81,744 81,849 81,728 81,622 80,904 80,550 80,127 81,166 EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs* $ 1.95 $ 1.63 $ 1.77 $ 1.85 $ 1.77 $ 1.53 $ 1.44 $ 1.42 $ 2.06 Non-GAAP Reconciliations *Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, adjusted net income, gross profit, core G&A and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company. Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see below. EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see below. Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company's total expense, please see below. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort. EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the prior page. $ in millions Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total revenue $2,066 $2,094 $2,021 $1,898 $1,708 $1,581 $1,460 $1,367 $1,463 Advisory and commission expense 1,374 1,431 1,367 1,273 1,109 1,030 937 860 871 Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense 23 20 23 23 19 18 18 19 17 Gross Profit $669 $643 $631 $602 $579 $534 $506 $488 $576 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Advisory and commission expense $1,374 $1,431 $1,367 $1,273 $1,109 $1,030 $937 $860 $871 Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 32 (21) 2 (26) (14) (42) (19) (40) 50 -1 Production-based payout $1,406 $1,410 $1,368 $1,247 $1,095 $988 $918 $820 $921 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Interest income $8 $8 $7 $7 $7 $7 $7 $7 $10 (Less) Plus: Other revenue (31) 25 1 30 16 45 21 43 (51) Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense 32 (21) 2 (26) (14) (42) (19) (40) 50 Interest income and other, net $9 $12 $10 $11 $9 $10 $8 $9 $8 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Total expense $1,892 $1,958 $1,883 $1,736 $1,542 $1,435 $1,325 $1,229 $1,256 Advisory and commission 1,374 1,431 1,367 1,273 1,109 1,030 937 860 871 Depreciation and amortization 45 41 38 37 35 29 28 27 27 Interest expense on borrowings 27 27 27 25 25 25 25 26 29 Brokerage, clearing and exchange 23 20 23 23 19 18 18 19 17 Amortization of other intangibles 21 20 22 20 17 17 17 17 17 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 24 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Total G&A $402 $418 $406 $358 $312 $317 $301 $281 $295 Promotional (ongoing) $87 $86 $84 $64 $54 $48 $58 $45 $57 Acquisition costs 13 14 36 24 2 - 0 - 0 - 0 - 0 Employee share-based compensation 13 10 10 11 11 8 7 8 9 Regulatory charges 7 8 6 7 8 9 8 6 6 Core G&A $281 $299 $271 $252 $236 $252 $227 $222 $223 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Amount Per Share Net income / earnings per diluted share $134 $1.64 $108 $1.32 $103 $1.26 $119 $1.46 $130 $1.59 $112 $1.38 $104 $1.29 $102 $1.27 $156 $1.92 Amortization of other intangibles 21 0.26 20 0.25 22 0.26 20 0.24 17 0.21 17 0.21 17 0.21 17 0.21 17 0.20 Acquisition costs 13 0.16 14 0.17 36 0.44 24 0.29 2 0.03 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 0 0.00 Tax benefit (9) (0.11) (9) (0.11) (15) (0.19) (12) (0.14) (5) (0.06) (5) (0.06) (5) (0.06) (5) (0.06) (5) (0.06) Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs $159 $1.95 $133 $1.63 $145 $1.77 $151 $1.85 $144 $1.77 $124 $1.53 $116 $1.44 $114 $1.42 $167 $2.06 Diluted share count 82 82 82 82 82 81 81 80 81 Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding. Quarterly Activity Report LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Quarterly Activity As of March 31, 2022 (End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Assets Advisory Assets(1) 624.3 643.2 594.0 577.6 496.7 461.2 405.9 375.3 322.3 Brokerage Assets(2) 538.8 563.2 538.6 534.7 461.6 441.9 404.4 386.4 347.6 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,163.1 1,206.4 1,132.6 1,112.3 958.3 903.1 810.4 761.7 669.9 Centrally Managed Assets(3) 93.8 96.1 88.6 84.7 77.0 67.1 59.0 54.4 46.9 Total Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets(4) 17.4 24.2 21.7 54.9 22.7 18.4 10.4 10.2 13.2 Net New Brokerage Assets(5) 0.2 2.0 7.3 51.1 6.2 3.4 0.7 2.8 1.2 Total Net New Assets 17.6 26.2 29.0 106.0 28.9 21.8 11.1 13.0 14.3 Total Organic Net New Assets(6) Organic Net New Advisory Assets 17.4 24.2 21.1 21.4 22.7 15.9 10.4 10.2 13.2 Organic Net New Brokerage Assets 0.2 2.0 5.6 15.6 6.2 1.9 0.7 2.8 1.2 Total Organic Net New Assets 17.6 26.2 26.7 37.1 28.9 17.8 11.1 13.0 14.3 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(7) 2.9 3.4 3.1 3.2 3.3 2.6 2.0 1.6 2.4 Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets 10.6 17.0 15.2 49.0 17.1 15.0 7.8 6.2 7.8 Independent RIA Net New Advisory Assets 6.8 7.2 6.5 6.0 5.6 3.3 2.6 4.0 5.4 Total Net New Advisory Assets 17.4 24.2 21.7 54.9 22.7 18.4 10.4 10.2 13.2 Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(8) 3.3 4.4 3.9 4.0 7.8 2.5 1.9 1.3 2.2 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 32.6 30.0 30.5 34.1 37.4 37.3 34.7 33.1 34.5 Deposit Cash Account Balances 9.4 9.3 8.6 7.6 7.9 8.2 8.0 7.7 8.7 Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0 39.3 39.0 41.7 45.3 45.5 42.7 40.8 43.2 Money Market Account Cash Balances 18.2 16.1 9.9 5.0 1.3 1.5 1.5 1.6 1.8 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.6 1.9 1.8 1.7 1.6 1.9 2.3 2.8 2.8 Total Money Market Balances 19.8 18.0 11.7 6.7 3.0 3.3 3.9 4.5 4.6 Total Client Cash Balances 61.8 57.3 50.7 48.4 48.3 48.9 46.6 45.3 47.8 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(9) 11.0 16.0 17.6 18.1 17.4 12.2 9.3 12.5 0.2 Market Drivers S&P 500 (end of period) 4,530 4,766 4,308 4,298 3,973 3,756 3,363 3,100 2,585 Russell 2000 (end of period) 2,070 2,245 2,204 2,311 2,221 1,975 1,508 1,441 1,153 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 12 8 9 7 8 9 9 6 123 Note: The Company's Q3 2021 assets included $71.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), of which $35.1 billion was brokerage assets and $35.8 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Assets for Q4 2020 include brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid. Monthly Activity Report LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity As of March 31, 2022 (End of Period $ in billions, unless noted) Mar 2022 Feb 2022 Jan 2022 Dec 2021 Nov 2021 Oct 2021 Sep 2021 Aug 2021 Jul 2021 Jun 2021 May 2021 Apr 2021 Mar 2021 Assets Advisory Assets(1) 624.3 612.9 619.6 643.2 620.1 623.3 594.0 604.6 588.4 577.6 559.0 550.5 496.7 Brokerage Assets(2) 538.8 531.9 538.2 563.2 550.7 557.2 538.6 552.3 541.4 534.7 515.1 512.7 461.6 Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets 1,163.1 1,144.8 1,157.8 1,206.4 1,170.8 1,180.5 1,132.6 1,156.9 1,129.9 1,112.3 1,074.1 1,063.2 958.3 Total Net New Assets Net New Advisory Assets(3) 6.0 5.4 5.9 10.5 7.1 6.6 9.6 6.4 5.7 11.2 5.7 38.0 12.5 Net New Brokerage Assets(4) 0.3 (0.2) 0.1 1.6 (0.3) 0.7 1.8 1.2 4.3 14.8 0.4 35.9 6.9 Total Net New Assets 6.3 5.2 6.1 12.1 6.9 7.2 11.4 7.6 10.0 26.0 6.1 73.8 19.4 Total Organic Net New Assets (5) Net New Organic Advisory Assets 6.0 5.4 5.9 10.5 7.1 6.6 9.0 6.4 5.7 10.4 5.7 5.4 12.5 Net New Organic Brokerage Assets 0.3 (0.2) 0.1 1.6 (0.3) 0.7 0.1 1.2 4.3 13.9 0.4 1.4 6.9 Total Organic Net New Assets 6.3 5.2 6.1 12.1 6.9 7.2 9.1 7.6 10.0 24.2 6.1 6.7 19.4 Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(6) 0.9 0.9 1.2 1.1 1.2 1.1 1.1 1.2 0.8 0.9 1.0 1.3 1.2 Client Cash Balances Insured Cash Account Balances 32.6 29.9 29.6 30.0 29.9 29.3 30.5 33.2 34.4 34.1 34.5 35.0 37.4 Deposit Cash Account Balances 9.4 10.5 9.7 9.3 8.5 8.5 8.6 8.2 7.9 7.6 7.6 7.5 7.9 Total Bank Sweep Balances 42.0 40.4 39.4 39.3 38.4 37.8 39.0 41.4 42.2 41.7 42.0 42.5 45.3 Money Market Account Cash Balances 18.2 18.4 17.3 16.1 11.6 11.3 9.9 6.3 4.3 5.0 4.3 3.7 1.3 Purchased Money Market Funds 1.6 1.8 1.7 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.9 1.9 1.7 1.5 1.5 1.6 Total Money Market Balances 19.8 20.1 19.0 18.0 13.5 13.1 11.7 8.3 6.3 6.7 5.8 5.2 3.0 Total Client Cash Balances(7) 61.8 60.5 58.4 57.3 51.9 50.9 50.7 49.7 48.5 48.4 47.8 47.7 48.3 Net Buy (Sell) Activity(8) 3.5 4.0 3.5 4.7 5.5 5.8 5.5 5.6 6.5 6.0 5.2 6.9 6.9 Market Drivers S&P 500 (end of period) 4,530 4,374 4,516 4,766 4,567 4,605 4,308 4,523 4,395 4,298 4,204 4,181 3,973 Russell 2000 (end of period) 2,070 2,048 2,028 2,245 2,199 2,297 2,204 2,274 2,226 2,311 2,269 2,266 2,221 Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps) 20 8 8 8 8 8 8 9 10 8 6 7 7 Note: The Company's September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO. (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisition of Waddell & Reed. Management P&L Reconciliations Product GAAP GAAP Company Default Company Default Company Production based payout 1,410,458.00 1,410,458.03 (0.0292) Core G&A Monthly FFE/S&P data not pulling through Product Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Channel Total Channel Total Channel Gross Profit 642,663.00 642,663.40 (0.3992) EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs Product Adjusted Adjusted Product Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Total G&A 417,794.00 417,794.98 (0.9751) Product M&A Integration M&A Integration Intercompany Total Intercompany Total Intercompany EBITDA 224,869.00 224,868.42 0.5759 Scenario Actual Actual Future F0000 F0000 Income before provision for income taxes 136,559.00 136,558.93 0.0695 Version Final Final Scenario Statistics Statistics Net income 108,081.00 108,081.29 (0.2870) Department All Entities All Entities Channel Total Channel Total Channel Statistics Scenario Statistics Statistics Statistics Version Final Final Advisory Assets - Total Management View, GAAP EPS Q4 Q3 Brokerage AUM Advisory Assets - Total Forecast Rollups $ thousands 2021 2021 Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets - Total Brokerage AUM Gross Profit Centrally Managed Assets Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets - Total Sales-based Commissions Sales 248,383 239,803 Trail Commissions Trails 364,454 370,581 Total Advisory NNA Total Advisory NNA Commission Revenue Commissions 612,837 610,384 Total Brokerage NNA Total Brokerage NNA Advisory Advisory 997,338 959,732 Total NNA Total NNA Total Commission & Advisory Total Commission and Advisory Revenue $1,610,175 $1,570,116 Commission Expense Commission Expense 563,291 540,144 Advisory Expense Advisory Expense 818,628 783,098 Organic Advisory NNA Organic Advisory NNA Baseline Production Expense 1,360,599 1,324,278 Organic Brokerage NNA Organic Brokerage NNA Production Bonus Production Bonus 49,238 43,589 Deferred Commissions Expense Deferred Commission Expense 20,699 (1,516) Advisor Stock Based Compensation Advisor Stock Expense 621 481 Net Custodied Brokerage to Advisory Conversions Net Custodied Brokerage to Advisory Conversions Non-GDC Based Production Expense 21,320 (1,035) Total Commission and Advisory Expense $1,410,458 $1,368,348 Advisory NNA - Corporate RIA Commission Total Commission and Advisory Expense - Hyperion 1,410,458 1,368,348 Advisory NNA - Independent RIA ICA/IDA Balances - EOP Net Commission and Advisory Fees $199,717 $201,768 Total Advisory NNA DCA Balances - EOP 511210 - Insured Cash Account ICA 76,863 85,856 Centrally Managed NNA 511220 - Deposit Cash Account DCA 4,075 4,722 Money Market Balances - EOP 511215 - Money Market Fees MM Sweep 1,176 74 Purchased Money Market Funds 511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee MM Purchased (4) 606 ICA/IDA Balances - EOP Cash Products Cash Sweep Revenue 82,109 91,258 DCA Balances - EOP Total Client Cash Balances - EOP Product Sponsor Revenue Sharing 106,674 101,427 Other Asset-based Revenue Record Keeping 113,256 109,016 Money Market Balances - EOP Cash Net Buys/Sells Sponsor Revenue 219,931 210,443 Purchased Money Market Funds Total Asset-based Revenue Total Asset based 302,040 301,701 Transaction Revenue Transaction Revenue 39,306 35,283 Cash Sweep Assets - EOP S&P 500 - EOP Advisor Based Fee Revenue Advisor Based Fee Revenue 47,109 47,379 Effective Fed Funds bps - Daily Average Correspondant Fee Revenue Correspondant Fee Revenue 1,222 1,186 Cash Net Buys/Sells Conference Fee Revenue Conference Fee Revenue 2,993 2,762 Client Based Fee Revenue Client Based Fee Revenue 13,506 12,773 IRA Based Fee Revenue IRA Based Fee Revenue 18,916 16,382 S&P 500 - EOP Trust Based Fee Revenue Trust Based Fee Revenue 2,390 2,357 Effective Fed Funds bps - Daily Average Fortigent Fee Revenue Fortigent Fee Revenue 603 570 Technology Fee Revenue Technology Fee Revenue 15,685 15,053 Other Fee Revenue Other Fee Revenue 1,360 1,160 Fee Revenue Fee Revenue 110,385 105,078 Fee & Transaction Revenue Transaction and Fee Revenue 149,691 140,362 Interest, Net Interest 7,779.5 7,365 Other Revenues Other Revenue 3,808.0 2,735 Other Revenue 11,587.5 10,101 Net Rev Total Attachment Revenue $463,319 $452,163 Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees 20,372 22,828 Gross Profit Gross Profit $642,663 $631,103 Total Revenue 2,094,193 2,020,763 G&A Core Expense Core Expense 299,402 270,865 Regulatory Expense Regulatory Expense 8,442 5,976 Meetings Meetings 12,425 15,865 Other Promotionals Other Promotionals 73,645 67,764 Promotional Promotional 86,071 83,629 A731115 Employee share-based comp. 9,588 9,764 Core Expense Core Acquisition Costs 12,619 23,504 Meetings Meetings Acquisition Costs (Promo) 0 5 Other Promotionals Other Promo Acquisition Costs (Promo) 1,672 12,378 G&A Expense Acquisition Costs 14,291 35,887 G&A Expense Total G&A $417,795 $406,121 EBITDA EBITDA $224,868 $224,983 EBITDA (ex. Cash, debt refi) Depreciation and Amort. of Fixed Assets Depreciation and amortization 40,816 38,409 Amortization of Intangible Assets Amortization of intangible assets 20,373 21,532 Loss on Debt Extinguishments Loss on Debt Extinguishments 0 0 EBIT $163,679 $165,042 EBIT (ex. Cash, debt refi) Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities 27,121 27,063 Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income $136,559 $137,979 Pre-Tax Income (ex. Cash, debt refi) Income Tax Income Tax 28,478 34,915 Net Income Net Income $108,081 $103,064 Diluted Shares Share count, diluted 81,744.0 81,848.7 EPS, diluted $1.32 $1.26 Tax Rate 20.9% 25.3% Long-term Tax Rate 26.9% 26.9% Tax benefit 9,307 15,417 Amortization of intangible assets $0.18 $0.19 Acquisition costs $0.13 $0.32 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangibles $1.50 $1.45 EPS Prior to Intangibles and Acquisition Costs $1.63 $1.77 Profitability Gross Profit Margin 31.0% 31.2% EBITDA Margin 10.8% 11.1% Net Income Margin 5.2% 5.1% EBITDA / GP Margin 35.0% 35.6% Net Income / GP Margin 16.8% 16.3% GDC % of Rev 77.7% 77.6% Attachment Rate 28.8% 28.8% Attachment Rate ex Cash 23.7% 23.0% Corporate Advisory ROA 1.01% ERROR:#DIV/0! EBIT $163,679 $165,042 Operating Expense $1,936,935 $1,884,300 Payout Ratios Base Payout 84.5% 84.3% Production Bonus Payout 3.1% 2.8% GDC Sensitive Payout 87.6% 87.1% Non-GDC Sensitive Payout 1.3% (0.1%) Total Payout 87.6% 87.1% Total Production Expense Rate 87.6% 87.1% Advisory % of Production 61.9% 61.1% Metrics Advisors - LPL Advisors 19,876 19,627 Advisor Growth 249 19,627 Production Retention (% of GDC) Production Retention 0.0% 0.0% LPLA Close Price LPLA Share Price (EOP) $160.09 $156.76 S&P 500 - EOP S&P 500 (EOP) 4,766 4,308 S&P 500 - Daily Average S&P 500 (Avg) 4,602 4,421 Russell 2000 - EOP Russell 2000 (EOP) 2,245 2,204 Russell 2000 - Daily Average Input Russell 2000 (Avg) 2,209 2,242 Effective Fed Funds bps - Daily Average FFE (Avg) 8 9 3-Month LIBOR (Daily Avg - bps) 3MO LIBOR (Avg) 16 13 VIX (Daily Average) VIX (Daily Average) 19 18 Number of Transactions Number of Transactions (m) 17,164.0 15,451.3 Funded Accounts - Total Number of Accounts (m) 7,208.1 7,057.1 Commissions Per Advisor $123.332 $124.397 Employee Count Employees 5,919 5,457 Share Repurchases Share Repurchases ($m) $50,006.0 $40,005.5 Shareholder Dividends Dividends ($m) $20,027.1 $20,054.7 Capital Returned to Shareholders ($m) $70,033.1 $60,060.1 Capital Returned to Shareholders (per share) $0.86 $0.73 Assets 53.3% 52.4% Business Development (Recruited) AUM - Total Recruited Assets $17,164.1 $13,206.0 Brokerage AUM Brokerage Assets $563,231.1 $538,563.6 Advisory Assets - Total Advisory Assets $643,210.8 $594,021.5 Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets - Total Total Assets $1,206,441.8 $1,132,585.1 Advisory & Brokerage Assets - avg Average Total Assets $1,185,928.6 $1,139,786.6 Advisory % of Total Assets 53.3% 52.4% Total Advisory NNA Advisory NNA $24,184.5 $21,679.1 A-NNA Annualized Growth 16.3% ERROR:#DIV/0! Total Brokerage NNA Brokerage NNA $1,985.1 $7,280.5 B-NNA Annualized Growth 1.5% ERROR:#DIV/0! Total NNA $26,169.6 $28,959.6 T-NNA Annualized Growth 9.2% ERROR:#DIV/0! Centrally Managed NNA Centrally Managed NNA $4,373.8 $3,867.7 Centrally Managed NNA % of Advisory NNA 18% 18% Advisory NNA - Independent RIA Hybrid Advisory NNA $7,193.3 $6,499.2 Advisory NNA - Corporate RIA Corporate Advisory NNA $16,991.3 $15,179.8 Net Custodied Brokerage to Advisory Conversions Conversion - Brokerage to Advisory $3,387.9 $3,087.5 ICA/IDA Balances - EOP ICA Assets $29,981.5 $30,469.3 DCA Balances - EOP DCA Assets $9,328.9 $8,559.3 Money Market Balances - EOP MM Sweep Assets $16,092.8 $9,860.7 Purchased Money Market Funds MM Purchased Assets $1,877.6 $1,824.4 Total Client Cash Balances - EOP Total Client Cash Balances $57,280.8 $50,713.7 Cash % of AUM 4.7% 4.5% Cash Net Buys/Sells Net Buy (Sell) $15,992.5 $17,642.3 Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets $96,124.8 $88,638.2 Centrally Managed % of Advisory 14.9% 14.9% Corporate Assets $906,708.5 $851,353.9 RIA Assets Under Custody Hybrid Assets $299,733.3 $281,231.2 Corporate Advisory Assets $429,565.2 $395,627.4 RIA Advisory Assets Hybrid Advisory Assets $213,645.6 $198,394.1 Corporate Brokerage Assets $477,143.3 $455,726.5 RIA Brokerage Assets Hybrid Brokerage Assets $86,087.8 $82,837.1 ROA Commision / Brokerage Assets 43.5 bps 45.3 bps Advisory / Advisory Assets 62.0 bps 64.6 bps GDC / Total Assets 53.4 bps 55.5 bps Net GDC / Total Assets 6.6 bps 7.1 bps Attachment / Total Assets 15.4 bps 16.0 bps Net Attachment / Total Assets 14.7 bps 15.2 bps Asset-based / Total Assets 7.3 bps 7.4 bps Transaction & Fee / Total Assets 5.0 bps 5.0 bps Other Revenue / Total Assets 0.4 bps 0.4 bps Gross Profit ROA 21.3 bps 22.3 bps OPEX ROA 16.8 bps 17.4 bps Operating Efficiency 4.5 bps 4.9 bps Cash Info ICA/IDA Balances - EOP ICA Assets - EOP ($b) $29,981.5 $30,469.3 DCA Balances - EOP DCA Assets - EOP ($b) $9,328.9 $8,559.3 Money Market Balances - EOP MM Sweep Assets - EOP ($b) $16,092.8 $9,860.7 Purchased Money Market Funds MM Purchased Assets - EOP ($b) $1,877.6 $1,824.4 Cash Sweep Assets - EOP Client Cash Balances - EOP ($b) $57,280.8 $50,713.7 ICA/IDA Balances - Daily Average ICA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $30,087.6 $33,664.7 DCA Balances - Daily Average DCA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $8,639.6 $7,956.9 Money Market Balances - Daily Average MM Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $11,777.9 $5,405.0 Purchased Money Market Funds - Daily Average MM Purchased Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $1,862.8 $1,865.2 Cash Sweep Assets (Daily Average) Client Cash Balances - Daily Avg. ($b) $52,367.9 $48,891.8 511210 - Insured Cash Account ICA Revenue $76,863.4 $85,856.2 511220 - Deposit Cash Account DCA Revenue $4,074.6 $4,721.7 511215 - Money Market Fees MM Sweep Revenue $1,175.8 $74.1 511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee MM Purchased Revenue ($4.3) $605.7 Cash Products Client Cash Revenue $82,109.5 $91,257.8 ICA / IDA Rate bps ICA Yield 101 bps 101 bps DCA Balances - DCA Rate bps DCA Yield 19 bps 24 bps MMF Rate bps MM Sweep Yield 4 bps 1 bps Purchased Money Market Funds Average Fee bps MM Purchased Yield (0 bps) 13 bps Cash Sweep bps Cash Sweep Yield 65 bps 76 bps Sheet1 Management P&L - Hyperion Year FY21 FY21 FY21 FY21 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY20 FY19 Period Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Product GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP GAAP Product Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Non-GAAP Product Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Adjusted Product M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration M&A Integration Scenario Actual Actual Actual Actual Actual Actual Actual Actual Actual Version Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Department All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities All Entities Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Total Channel Statistics Scenario Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Statistics Version Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Final Management View, GAAP EPS Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Q4 Forecast Rollups $ thousands 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 2020 2019 Gross Profit Sales-based Commissions Sales 248,383 239,803 249,597 236,272 202,505 180,356 159,512 228,391 193,979 Trail Commissions Trails 364,454 370,581 348,636 320,957 300,515 292,288 267,941 275,053 282,941 Commission Revenue Commissions 612,837 610,384 598,233 557,229 503,020 472,643 427,453 503,444 476,920 Advisory Advisory 997,338 959,732 846,313 722,046 638,181 586,941 523,370 579,027 533,259 Total Commission & Advisory Total Commission and Advisory Revenue $1,610,175 $1,570,116 $1,444,546 $1,279,275 $1,141,201 $1,059,584 $950,823 $1,082,471 $1,010,179 Commission Expense Commission Expense 563,291 540,144 554,082 502,459 483,860 434,616 415,032 390,892 435,401 Advisory Expense Advisory Expense 818,628 783,098 686,042 583,204 508,066 463,502 410,641 454,243 418,402 Baseline Production Expense 1,360,599 1,324,278 1,213,641 1,071,521 949,456 878,766 785,171 894,491 835,930 Production Bonus Production Bonus 49,238 43,589 33,078 23,236 37,813 38,648 34,175 25,661 40,028 Deferred Commissions Expense Deferred Commission Expense 20,699 (1,516) 25,881 13,522 41,857 18,934 39,895 (50,040) 17,176 Advisor Stock Based Compensation Advisor Stock Expense 621 481 603 619 613 417 607 684 696 Non-GDC Based Production Expense 21,320 (1,035) 26,483 14,142 42,470 19,351 40,502 (49,356) 17,872 Total Commission and Advisory Expense $1,410,458 $1,368,348 $1,247,322 $1,095,376 $987,882 $917,832 $819,953 $920,835 $876,654 Commission Total Commission and Advisory Expense - Hyperion 1,410,458 1,368,348 1,247,322 1,095,376 987,882 917,832 819,953 920,835 876,654 Net Commission and Advisory Fees $199,717 $201,768 $197,225 $183,898 $153,320 $141,752 $130,871 $161,636 $133,524 511210 - Insured Cash Account ICA 76,863 85,856 85,321 90,870 97,953 99,799 107,261 127,205 128,485 511220 - Deposit Cash Account DCA 4,075 4,722 4,629 5,765 6,203 7,233 6,380 19,857 21,574 511215 - Money Market Fees MM Sweep 1,176 74 93 99 186 340 669 2,477 3,708 511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee MM Purchased (4) 606 333 371 678 1,333 1,955 1,859 1,554 Cash Products Cash Sweep Revenue 82,109 91,258 90,376 97,104 105,020 108,705 116,265 151,398 155,321 Product Sponsor Revenue Sharing 106,674 101,427 95,979 81,711 73,961 70,642 63,885 64,448 64,482 Other Asset-based Revenue Record Keeping 113,256 109,016 93,265 85,891 79,412 74,204 66,917 69,660 69,121 Sponsor Revenue 219,931 210,443 189,244 167,602 153,373 144,846 130,802 134,108 133,604 Total Asset-based Revenue Total Asset based 302,040 301,701 279,620 264,706 258,393 253,551 247,067 285,506 288,925 Transaction Revenue Transaction Revenue 39,306 35,283 37,627 44,120 35,532 31,901 35,130 45,786 29,697 Advisor Based Fee Revenue Advisor Based Fee Revenue 47,109 47,379 45,919 42,066 41,398 40,105 38,720 40,725 39,696 Correspondant Fee Revenue Correspondant Fee Revenue 1,222 1,186 1,108 1,035 913 839 769 866 800 Conference Fee Revenue Conference Fee Revenue 2,993 2,762 0 0 520 230 0 1,394 2,890 Client Based Fee Revenue Client Based Fee Revenue 13,506 12,773 12,674 13,262 10,830 10,923 11,586 11,949 10,696 IRA Based Fee Revenue IRA Based Fee Revenue 18,916 16,382 17,121 18,191 16,869 14,964 14,497 17,581 16,771 Trust Based Fee Revenue Trust Based Fee Revenue 2,390 2,357 2,610 2,200 2,026 1,971 2,199 1,831 1,828 Fortigent Fee Revenue Fortigent Fee Revenue 603 570 349 1,040 1,126 1,143 996 1,166 1,402 Technology Fee Revenue Technology Fee Revenue 15,685 15,053 13,921 13,715 15,600 13,150 11,616 11,872 11,420 Other Fee Revenue Other Fee Revenue 1,360 1,160 998 1,070 1,049 1,135 886 1,017 877 Fee Revenue Fee Revenue 110,385 105,078 99,474 96,824 94,218 87,846 84,348 91,310 88,594 Fee & Transaction Revenue Transaction and Fee Revenue 149,691 140,362 137,101 140,944 129,750 119,747 119,479 137,096 118,291 Interest, Net Interest 7,779.5 7,365 6,914 6,518 6,707 6,623 6,540 9,542 10,966 Other Revenues Other Revenue 3,808.0 2,735 4,195 2,653 3,374 1,863 2,855 (1,177) 2,358 Other Revenue 11,587.5 10,101 11,110 9,171 10,081 8,486 9,395 8,365 13,324 Net Rev Total Attachment Revenue $463,319 $452,163 $427,830 $414,820 $398,224 $381,783 $375,941 $430,966 $420,540 Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees 20,372 22,828 23,459 19,364 17,762 17,834 18,565 17,024 15,927 Gross Profit Gross Profit $642,663 $631,103 $601,596 $579,355 $533,782 $505,701 $488,246 $575,578 $538,138 Total Revenue 2,094,193 2,020,763 1,898,257 1,707,617 1,581,283 1,460,301 1,366,659 1,463,397 1,447,895 G&A Core Expense Core Expense 299,402 270,865 251,679 236,262 249,868 226,790 222,310 223,211 230,182 Regulatory Expense Regulatory Expense 8,442 5,976 7,416 7,595 8,775 8,326 6,115 6,157 7,893 Meetings Meetings 12,425 15,865 1,264 436 (678) 9,814 (1,114) 12,906 7,080 Other Promotionals Other Promotionals 73,645 67,764 62,871 53,745 48,963 48,156 45,654 44,492 43,970 Promotional Promotional 86,071 83,629 64,135 54,181 48,284 57,970 44,539 57,398 51,050 A731115 Employee share-based comp. 9,588 9,764 11,136 11,356 7,542 7,420 8,040 8,648 7,179 Core Expense Core Acquisition Costs 12,619 23,504 23,568 2,429 2,522 310 96 0 0 Meetings Meetings Acquisition Costs (Promo) 0 5 53 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other Promotionals Other Promo Acquisition Costs (Promo) 1,672 12,378 161 0 58 0 0 0 0 G&A Expense Acquisition Costs 14,291 35,887 23,782 2,429 2,580 310 96 0 0 G&A Expense Total G&A $417,795 $406,121 $358,148 $311,822 $317,049 $300,815 $281,100 $295,414 $296,305 EBITDA EBITDA $224,868 $224,983 $243,448 $267,532 $216,733 $204,886 $207,146 $280,164 $241,833 EBITDA (ex. Cash, debt refi) Depreciation and Amort. of Fixed Assets Depreciation and amortization 40,816 38,409 36,704 35,499 28,650 27,548 26,890 26,644 25,663 Amortization of Intangible Assets Amortization of intangible assets 20,373 21,532 19,924 17,431 17,270 16,829 16,689 16,570 16,631 Loss on Debt Extinguishments Loss on Debt Extinguishments 0 0 0 24,400 0 0 0 0 3,156 EBIT $163,679 $165,042 $186,820 $190,201 $170,812 $160,508 $163,567 $236,951 $196,383 EBIT (ex. Cash, debt refi) Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities 27,121 27,063 25,171 25,059 24,979 25,179 26,289 29,318 31,384 Pre-Tax Income Pre-Tax Income $136,559 $137,979 $161,649 $165,142 $145,833 $135,329 $137,278 $207,633 $164,999 Pre-Tax Income (ex. Cash, debt refi) Income Tax Income Tax 28,478 34,915 42,548 35,522 34,286 31,540 35,616 51,991 38,323 Net Income Net Income $108,081 $103,064 $119,101 $129,620 $111,548 $103,789 $101,662 $155,641 $126,676 Diluted Shares Share count, diluted 81,744.0 81,848.7 81,727.8 81,622.0 80,903.9 80,550.2 80,127.2 81,165.7 82,694.6 EPS, diluted $1.32 $1.26 $1.46 $1.59 $1.38 $1.29 $1.27 $1.92 $1.53 Tax Rate 20.9% 25.3% 26.3% 21.5% 23.5% 23.3% 25.9% 25.0% 23.2% Long-term Tax Rate 26.9% 26.9% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Tax benefit 9,307 15,417 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Amortization of intangible assets $0.18 $0.19 $0.24 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.21 $0.20 $0.20 Acquisition costs $0.13 $0.32 $0.29 $0.03 $0.03 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 $0.00 EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangibles $1.50 $1.45 $1.70 $1.80 $1.59 $1.50 $1.48 $2.12 $1.73 EPS Prior to Intangibles and Acquisition Costs $1.63 $1.77 $1.99 $1.83 $1.62 $1.50 $1.48 $2.12 $1.73 Profitability Gross Profit Margin 31.0% 31.2% 32.1% 34.2% 34.7% 35.1% 36.8% 38.0% 37.6% EBITDA Margin 10.8% 11.1% 13.0% 15.8% 14.1% 14.2% 15.6% 18.5% 16.9% Net Income Margin 5.2% 5.1% 6.4% 7.7% 7.2% 7.2% 7.7% 10.3% 8.9% EBITDA / GP Margin 35.0% 35.6% 40.5% 46.2% 40.6% 40.5% 42.4% 48.7% 44.9% Net Income / GP Margin 16.8% 16.3% 19.8% 22.4% 20.9% 20.5% 20.8% 27.0% 23.5% GDC % of Rev 77.7% 77.6% 77.2% 75.5% 74.1% 73.5% 71.7% 71.5% 70.6% Attachment Rate 28.8% 28.8% 29.6% 32.4% 34.9% 36.0% 39.5% 39.8% 41.6% Attachment Rate ex Cash 23.7% 23.0% 23.4% 24.8% 25.7% 25.8% 27.3% 25.8% 26.3% Corporate Advisory ROA 1.01% 1.39% 1.31% 1.16% 1.13% 1.10% 1.13% 1.10% ERROR:#DIV/0! EBIT $163,679 $165,042 $186,820 $190,201 $170,812 $160,508 $163,567 $236,951 $196,383 Operating Expense $1,936,935 $1,884,300 $1,710,728 $1,528,953 $1,393,593 $1,306,038 $1,189,486 $1,305,805 $1,265,719 Payout Ratios Base Payout 84.5% 84.3% 84.0% 83.8% 83.2% 82.9% 82.6% 82.6% 82.8% Production Bonus Payout 3.1% 2.8% 2.3% 1.8% 3.3% 3.6% 3.6% 2.4% 4.0% GDC Sensitive Payout 87.6% 87.1% 86.3% 85.6% 86.5% 86.6% 86.2% 85.0% 86.7% Non-GDC Sensitive Payout 1.3% (0.1%) 1.8% 1.1% 3.7% 1.8% 4.3% (4.6%) 1.8% Total Payout 87.6% 87.1% 86.3% 85.6% 86.6% 86.6% 86.2% 85.1% 86.8% Total Production Expense Rate 87.6% 87.1% 86.3% 85.6% 86.6% 86.6% 86.2% 85.1% 86.8% Advisory % of Production 61.9% 61.1% 58.6% 56.4% 55.9% 55.4% 55.0% 53.5% 52.8% Metrics Advisors - LPL Advisors 19,876 19,627 19,114 17,672 17,287 17,168 16,973 16,763 16,464 Advisor Growth 249 19,627 19,114 17,672 17,287 17,168 16,973 16,763 16,464 Production Retention (% of GDC) Production Retention 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 98.1% 97.7% 98.1% 98.6% 99.0% 96.5% LPLA Close Price LPLA Share Price (EOP) $160.09 $156.76 $134.98 $142.16 $104.22 $76.67 $78.40 $54.43 $92.25 S&P 500 - EOP S&P 500 (EOP) 4,766 4,308 4,298 3,973 3,756 3,363 3,100 2,585 3,231 S&P 500 - Daily Average S&P 500 (Avg) 4,602 4,421 4,184 3,866 3,555 3,320 2,932 3,056 3,083 Russell 2000 - EOP Russell 2000 (EOP) 2,245 2,204 2,311 2,221 1,975 1,508 1,441 1,153 1,668 Russell 2000 - Daily Average Input Russell 2000 (Avg) 2,209 2,242 2,308 2,244 1,937 1,518 1,434 1,217 1,647 Effective Fed Funds bps - Daily Average FFE (Avg) 8 9 7 8 9 9 6 123 165 3-Month LIBOR (Daily Avg - bps) 3MO LIBOR (Avg) 16 13 16 20 22 25 60 153 193 VIX (Daily Average) VIX (Daily Average) 19 18 18 23 26 26 34 31 14 Number of Transactions Number of Transactions (m) 17,164.0 15,451.3 14,223.4 17,283.0 13,482.9 12,361.1 13,507.8 15,621.6 8,922.7 Funded Accounts - Total Number of Accounts (m) 7,208.1 7,057.1 6,685.0 6,120.6 5,971.3 5,880.2 5,835.7 5,775.4 5,672.5 Commissions Per Advisor $123.332 $124.397 $125.193 $126.127 $116.393 $110.122 $100.737 $120.132 $115.870 Employee Count Employees 5,919 5,457 5,344 4,815 4,756 4,658 4,585 4,358 4,343 Share Repurchases Share Repurchases ($m) $50,006.0 $40,005.5 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 $150,036.2 $120,028.2 Shareholder Dividends Dividends ($m) $20,027.1 $20,054.7 $20,031.4 $19,979.7 $19,830.8 $19,808.6 $19,744.7 $19,713.2 $20,206.0 Capital Returned to Shareholders ($m) $70,033.1 $60,060.1 $20,031.4 $19,979.7 $19,830.8 $19,808.6 $19,744.7 $169,749.4 $140,234.1 Capital Returned to Shareholders (per share) $0.86 $0.73 $0.25 $0.24 $0.25 $0.25 $0.25 $2.09 $1.70 Assets 53.3% 52.4% 51.9% 51.8% 51.1% 50.1% 49.3% 48.1% 47.8% Business Development (Recruited) AUM - Total Recruited Assets $17,164.1 $13,206.0 $34,821.1 $23,805.2 $10,774.3 $10,678.6 $11,077.4 $8,369.2 $10,629.1 Brokerage AUM Brokerage Assets $563,231.1 $538,563.6 $534,715.0 $461,644.4 $441,906.4 $404,429.1 $386,357.4 $347,555.4 $398,644.1 Advisory Assets - Total Advisory Assets $643,210.8 $594,021.5 $577,562.1 $496,694.9 $461,171.6 $405,921.0 $375,340.7 $322,321.6 $365,765.5 Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets - Total Total Assets $1,206,441.8 $1,132,585.1 $1,112,277.1 $958,339.3 $903,078.0 $810,350.2 $761,698.1 $669,877.0 $764,409.6 Advisory & Brokerage Assets - avg Average Total Assets $1,185,928.6 $1,139,786.6 $1,083,191.0 $930,126.0 $861,339.2 $808,307.4 $741,868.1 $724,491.2 $747,983.0 Advisory % of Total Assets 53.3% 52.4% 51.9% 51.8% 51.1% 50.1% 49.3% 48.1% 47.8% Total Advisory NNA Advisory NNA $24,184.5 $21,679.1 $54,919.5 $22,699.1 $18,355.9 $10,355.8 $10,221.2 $13,164.5 $11,542.9 A-NNA Annualized Growth 16.3% 16.2% 47.6% 20.5% 18.2% 10.7% 11.8% 13.2% ERROR:#DIV/0! Total Brokerage NNA Brokerage NNA $1,985.1 $7,280.5 $51,059.6 $6,226.8 $3,420.8 $723.9 $2,794.2 $1,164.3 $950.5 B-NNA Annualized Growth 1.5% 83.6% 858.0% 231.2% 128.1% 26.1% 133.5% 43.8% ERROR:#DIV/0! Total NNA $26,169.6 $28,959.6 $105,979.2 $28,926.0 $21,776.7 $11,079.7 $13,015.4 $14,328.8 $12,493.3 T-NNA Annualized Growth 9.2% 20.1% 85.3% 25.1% 21.5% 11.8% 16.2% 15.7% ERROR:#DIV/0! Centrally Managed NNA Centrally Managed NNA $4,373.8 $3,867.7 $3,956.9 $7,845.1 $2,493.4 $1,937.5 $1,293.5 $2,234.7 $2,305.8 Centrally Managed NNA % of Advisory NNA 18% 18% 7% 35% 14% 19% 13% 17% 20% Advisory NNA - Independent RIA Hybrid Advisory NNA $7,193.3 $6,499.2 $5,965.2 $5,585.3 $3,317.8 $2,601.2 $4,030.0 $5,373.2 $2,861.9 Advisory NNA - Corporate RIA Corporate Advisory NNA $16,991.3 $15,179.8 $48,954.3 $17,113.9 $15,038.1 $7,754.6 $6,191.2 $7,791.4 $8,681.0 Net Custodied Brokerage to Advisory Conversions Conversion - Brokerage to Advisory $3,387.9 $3,087.5 $3,204.9 $3,268.6 $2,643.4 $1,962.7 $1,622.9 $2,366.8 $1,907.0 ICA/IDA Balances - EOP ICA Assets $29,981.5 $30,469.3 $34,105.0 $37,351.5 $37,289.4 $34,702.8 $33,123.0 $34,450.4 $24,413.0 DCA Balances - EOP DCA Assets $9,328.9 $8,559.3 $7,644.0 $7,932.0 $8,242.7 $7,970.3 $7,685.5 $8,727.0 $4,980.1 Money Market Balances - EOP MM Sweep Assets $16,092.8 $9,860.7 $4,980.2 $1,336.7 $1,452.1 $1,548.8 $1,638.3 $1,804.9 $1,868.6 Purchased Money Market Funds MM Purchased Assets $1,877.6 $1,824.4 $1,686.9 $1,631.6 $1,890.8 $2,330.5 $2,813.4 $2,816.0 $2,429.7 Total Client Cash Balances - EOP Total Client Cash Balances $57,280.8 $50,713.7 $48,416.2 $48,251.8 $48,875.0 $46,552.5 $45,260.4 $47,798.3 $33,691.4 Cash % of AUM 4.7% 4.5% 4.4% 5.0% 5.4% 5.7% 5.9% 7.1% 4.4% Cash Net Buys/Sells Net Buy (Sell) $15,992.5 $17,642.3 $18,051.0 $17,413.9 $12,234.0 $9,350.0 $12,495.3 $194.1 $9,844.9 Centrally Managed Assets Centrally Managed Assets $96,124.8 $88,638.2 $84,678.4 $76,961.8 $67,127.3 $59,024.3 $54,413.7 $46,888.7 $52,420.6 Centrally Managed % of Advisory 14.9% 14.9% 14.7% 15.5% 14.6% 14.5% 14.5% 14.5% 14.3% Corporate Assets $906,708.5 $851,353.9 $835,164.2 $699,210.3 $655,134.5 $585,157.1 $549,197.3 $485,337.6 $553,932.1 RIA Assets Under Custody Hybrid Assets $299,733.3 $281,231.2 $277,112.8 $259,129.0 $247,943.5 $225,193.1 $212,500.8 $184,539.4 $210,477.5 Corporate Advisory Assets $429,565.2 $395,627.4 $383,579.1 $317,466.4 $291,865.6 $253,892.0 $233,459.2 $200,692.7 $228,309.9 RIA Advisory Assets Hybrid Advisory Assets $213,645.6 $198,394.1 $193,982.9 $179,228.5 $169,306.0 $152,029.0 $141,881.5 $121,628.9 $137,455.5 Corporate Brokerage Assets $477,143.3 $455,726.5 $451,585.1 $381,744.0 $363,268.9 $331,265.0 $315,738.2 $284,644.9 $325,622.1 RIA Brokerage Assets Hybrid Brokerage Assets $86,087.8 $82,837.1 $83,129.9 $79,900.5 $78,637.5 $73,164.1 $70,619.2 $62,910.5 $73,022.0 ROA Commision / Brokerage Assets 43.5 bps 45.3 bps 44.8 bps 48.3 bps 45.5 bps 46.7 bps 44.3 bps 57.9 bps 47.9 bps Advisory / Advisory Assets 62.0 bps 64.6 bps 58.6 bps 58.1 bps 55.4 bps 57.8 bps 55.8 bps 71.9 bps 58.3 bps GDC / Total Assets 53.4 bps 55.5 bps 51.9 bps 53.4 bps 50.5 bps 52.3 bps 49.9 bps 64.6 bps 52.9 bps Net GDC / Total Assets 6.6 bps 7.1 bps 7.1 bps 7.7 bps 6.8 bps 7.0 bps 6.9 bps 9.7 bps 7.0 bps Attachment / Total Assets 15.4 bps 16.0 bps 15.4 bps 17.3 bps 17.6 bps 18.8 bps 19.7 bps 25.7 bps 22.0 bps Net Attachment / Total Assets 14.7 bps 15.2 bps 14.5 bps 16.5 bps 16.9 bps 18.0 bps 18.8 bps 24.7 bps 21.2 bps Asset-based / Total Assets 7.3 bps 7.4 bps 6.8 bps 7.0 bps 6.8 bps 7.1 bps 6.9 bps 8.0 bps 7.0 bps Transaction & Fee / Total Assets 5.0 bps 5.0 bps 4.9 bps 5.9 bps 5.7 bps 5.9 bps 6.3 bps 8.2 bps 6.2 bps Other Revenue / Total Assets 0.4 bps 0.4 bps 0.4 bps 0.4 bps 0.4 bps 0.4 bps 0.5 bps 0.5 bps 0.7 bps Gross Profit ROA 21.3 bps 22.3 bps 21.6 bps 24.2 bps 23.6 bps 25.0 bps 25.6 bps 34.4 bps 28.2 bps OPEX ROA 16.8 bps 17.4 bps 15.8 bps 16.3 bps 17.2 bps 18.3 bps 18.4 bps 22.0 bps 19.4 bps Operating Efficiency 4.5 bps 4.9 bps 5.8 bps 7.9 bps 6.5 bps 6.7 bps 7.2 bps 12.4 bps 8.8 bps Cash Info ICA/IDA Balances - EOP ICA Assets - EOP ($b) $29,981.5 $30,469.3 $34,105.0 $37,351.5 $37,289.4 $34,702.8 $33,123.0 $34,450.4 $24,413.0 DCA Balances - EOP DCA Assets - EOP ($b) $9,328.9 $8,559.3 $7,644.0 $7,932.0 $8,242.7 $7,970.3 $7,685.5 $8,727.0 $4,980.1 Money Market Balances - EOP MM Sweep Assets - EOP ($b) $16,092.8 $9,860.7 $4,980.2 $1,336.7 $1,452.1 $1,548.8 $1,638.3 $1,804.9 $1,868.6 Purchased Money Market Funds MM Purchased Assets - EOP ($b) $1,877.6 $1,824.4 $1,686.9 $1,631.6 $1,890.8 $2,330.5 $2,813.4 $2,816.0 $2,429.7 Cash Sweep Assets - EOP Client Cash Balances - EOP ($b) $57,280.8 $50,713.7 $48,416.2 $48,251.8 $48,875.0 $46,552.5 $45,260.4 $47,798.3 $33,691.4 ICA/IDA Balances - Daily Average ICA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $30,087.6 $33,664.7 $35,010.5 $37,343.7 $35,996.1 $33,532.6 $33,836.9 $26,271.6 $22,949.6 DCA Balances - Daily Average DCA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $8,639.6 $7,956.9 $7,581.1 $8,017.6 $8,286.5 $7,655.5 $8,219.2 $5,621.8 $4,653.7 Money Market Balances - Daily Average MM Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $11,777.9 $5,405.0 $2,925.7 $1,385.6 $1,532.4 $1,564.1 $1,722.1 $1,729.1 $2,121.9 Purchased Money Market Funds - Daily Average MM Purchased Assets - Daily Avg. ($b) $1,862.8 $1,865.2 $1,544.1 $1,753.1 $2,121.0 $2,690.8 $2,889.3 $2,576.8 $2,133.7 Cash Sweep Assets (Daily Average) Client Cash Balances - Daily Avg. ($b) $52,367.9 $48,891.8 $47,061.4 $48,500.0 $47,936.0 $45,442.9 $46,667.5 $36,199.3 $31,858.9 511210 - Insured Cash Account ICA Revenue $76,863.4 $85,856.2 $85,321.3 $90,869.5 $97,952.7 $99,799.0 $107,260.9 $127,204.7 $128,484.8 511220 - Deposit Cash Account DCA Revenue $4,074.6 $4,721.7 $4,628.6 $5,765.0 $6,202.9 $7,232.7 $6,379.9 $19,856.7 $21,574.0 511215 - Money Market Fees MM Sweep Revenue $1,175.8 $74.1 $93.3 $98.9 $186.5 $339.7 $669.5 $2,477.4 $3,708.5 511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee MM Purchased Revenue ($4.3) $605.7 $333.2 $370.8 $678.1 $1,333.4 $1,955.0 $1,859.2 $1,554.1 Cash Products Client Cash Revenue $82,109.5 $91,257.8 $90,376.4 $97,104.1 $105,020.0 $108,704.8 $116,265.3 $151,398.1 $155,321.3 ICA / IDA Rate bps ICA Yield 101 bps 101 bps 98 bps 99 bps 108 bps 118 bps 127 bps 195 bps 222 bps DCA Balances - DCA Rate bps DCA Yield 19 bps 24 bps 24 bps 29 bps 30 bps 38 bps 31 bps 142 bps 184 bps MMF Rate bps MM Sweep Yield 4 bps 1 bps 1 bps 3 bps 5 bps 9 bps 16 bps 58 bps 69 bps Purchased Money Market Funds Average Fee bps MM Purchased Yield (0 bps) 13 bps 9 bps 9 bps 13 bps 20 bps 27 bps 29 bps 29 bps Cash Sweep bps Cash Sweep Yield 65 bps 76 bps 79 bps 84 bps 91 bps 100 bps 105 bps 179 bps 205 bps Footnotes Monthly Activity Q3 - Monthly Activity Note: The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, June 2021, May 2021, and April 2021 assets included $71.0 billion, $72.3 billion, $69.5 billion, $70.0 billion, $67.1 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included advisory assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley"). October 2020 also included advisory assets from Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included brokerage assets from E.K. Riley. October 2020 also included brokerage assets from Lucia. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisitions of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion and $67.1 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in November 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in October 2020. (6) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (7) In April 2021, total client cash balances included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed. (8) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020, and $2.9 billion of net new assets from Allen & Company of Florida, LLC in Q3 2019. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid. 