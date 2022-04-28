LPL Financial : Q1 2022 Historical Information-XLXS

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Management's Statements of Operations
For the quarter ending March 31, 2022
( $ in thousands, unless noted)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Gross Profit*
Advisory
$ 1,047,097
$ 997,338
$ 959,733
$ 846,313
$ 722,046
$ 638,181
$ 586,941
$ 523,370
$ 579,027
Sales-based commissions
240,331
248,382
239,804
249,596
236,273
202,504
180,357
159,512
228,391
Trailing commissions
345,194
364,455
370,580
348,637
320,956
300,516
292,286
267,941
275,053
Advisory fees and commissions
1,632,622
1,610,175
1,570,117
1,444,546
1,279,275
1,141,201
1,059,584
950,823
1,082,471
Production based payout
(1,405,698)
(1,410,458)
(1,368,348)
(1,247,321)
(1,095,377)
(987,882)
(917,831)
(819,953)
(920,835)
Advisory fees and commissions, net of payout
226,924
199,717
201,769
197,225
183,898
153,319
141,753
130,870
161,636
Client cash
84,716
82,109
91,257
90,377
97,104
105,019
108,705
116,266
151,398
Other asset-based
211,685
219,931
210,444
189,243
167,602
153,374
144,846
130,801
134,108
Service and fee
112,812
110,385
105,079
99,473
96,824
94,218
87,846
84,348
91,310
Transaction
46,726
39,306
35,283
37,627
44,120
35,532
31,901
35,130
45,786
Interest income and other, net
8,696
11,587
10,099
11,111
9,170
10,082
8,484
9,397
8,364
Total net advisory fees and commissions and attachment revenue
691,559
663,035
653,931
625,056
598,718
551,544
523,535
506,812
592,602
Brokerage, clearing, and exchange expense
(22,600)
(20,372)
(22,828)
(23,459)
(19,364)
(17,762)
(17,834)
(18,565)
(17,024)
Gross Profit*
668,959
642,663
631,103
601,597
579,354
533,782
505,701
488,246
575,578
G&A Expense
Core G&A*
280,907
299,401
270,865
251,679
236,263
252,391
227,099
222,406
223,211
Regulatory charges
7,323
8,442
5,976
7,416
7,595
8,775
8,326
6,115
6,157
Promotional (ongoing)
87,411
86,071
83,630
64,135
54,181
48,342
57,970
44,540
57,398
Acquisition costs
13,323
14,291
35,887
23,782
2,429
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Employee share-based compensation
12,755
9,589
9,763
11,136
11,356
7,542
7,420
8,040
8,648
Total G&A
401,719
417,794
406,121
358,148
311,823
317,050
300,815
281,101
295,414
Loss on extinguishment of debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
24,400
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
EBITDA*
267,240
224,869
224,982
243,449
243,131
216,732
204,886
207,146
280,164
Depreciation and amortization
45,454
40,816
38,409
36,704
35,499
28,650
27,548
26,890
26,644
Amortization of other intangibles
21,196
20,373
21,531
19,925
17,431
17,270
16,829
16,689
16,570
Interest expense on borrowings
27,211
27,121
27,063
25,171
25,059
24,979
25,179
26,289
29,318
INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
173,379
136,559
137,979
161,649
165,142
145,833
135,330
137,278
207,632
PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
39,635
28,478
34,915
42,548
35,522
34,285
31,541
35,616
51,991
NET INCOME
$ 133,744
$ 108,081
$ 103,064
$ 119,101
$ 129,620
$ 111,548
$ 103,789
$ 101,662
$ 155,641
Earnings per share, diluted
$ 1.64
$ 1.32
$ 1.26
$ 1.46
$ 1.59
$ 1.38
$ 1.29
$ 1.27
$ 1.92
Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted
81,572
81,744
81,849
81,728
81,622
80,904
80,550
80,127
81,166
EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs*
$ 1.95
$ 1.63
$ 1.77
$ 1.85
$ 1.77
$ 1.53
$ 1.44
$ 1.42
$ 2.06
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
*Notice to Investors: Non-GAAP Financial Measures
EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, adjusted net income, gross profit, core G&A and EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures. Management believes that presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures by excluding or including certain items can be helpful to investors and analysts who may wish to use this information to analyze the Company's current performance, prospects and valuation. Management uses this non-GAAP information internally to evaluate operating performance and in formulating the budget for future periods. Management believes that the non-GAAP financial measures and metrics discussed herein are appropriate for evaluating the performance of the Company.
Gross profit is calculated as total revenue less advisory and commission expense and brokerage, clearing and exchange expense. All other expense categories, including depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and amortization of other intangibles, are considered general and administrative in nature. Because the Company's gross profit amounts do not include any depreciation and amortization expense, the Company considers gross profit to be a non-GAAP financial measure that may not be comparable to similar measures used by others in its industry. Management believes that gross profit can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance before indirect costs that are general and administrative in nature. For a calculation of gross profit, please see below.
EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs is defined as adjusted net income, a non-GAAP measure defined as net income plus the after-tax impact of amortization of other intangibles and acquisition costs, divided by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the applicable period. The Company presents adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs because management believes that these metrics can provide investors with useful insight into the Company's core operating performance by excluding non-cash items and acquisition costs that management does not believe impact the Company's ongoing operations. Adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs are not measures of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income, earnings per diluted share or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of net income and earnings per diluted share to adjusted net income and EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs, please see below.
Core G&A consists of total expense less the following expenses: advisory and commission; depreciation and amortization; amortization of other intangibles; brokerage, clearing and exchange; interest expense on borrowings; loss on extinguishment of debt; promotional; acquisition costs; employee share-based compensation; and regulatory charges. Management presents core G&A because it believes core G&A reflects the corporate expense categories over which management can generally exercise a measure of control, compared with expense items over which management either cannot exercise control, such as advisory and commission, or which management views as promotional expense necessary to support advisor growth and retention, including conferences and transition assistance. Core G&A is not a measure of the Company's total expense as calculated in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of core G&A to the Company's total expense, please see below. The Company does not provide an outlook for its total expense because it contains expense components, such as advisory and commission, that are market-driven and over which the Company cannot exercise control. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the Company's outlook for core G&A to an outlook for total expense cannot be made available without unreasonable effort.
EBITDA is defined as net income plus interest expense on borrowings, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, and amortization of other intangibles. The Company presents EBITDA because management believes that it can be a useful financial metric in understanding the Company's earnings from operations. EBITDA is not a measure of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP. For a reconciliation of EBITDA to net income, please see the prior page.
$ in millions
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Total revenue
$2,066
$2,094
$2,021
$1,898
$1,708
$1,581
$1,460
$1,367
$1,463
Advisory and commission expense
1,374
1,431
1,367
1,273
1,109
1,030
937
860
871
Brokerage, clearing and exchange expense
23
20
23
23
19
18
18
19
17
Gross Profit
$669
$643
$631
$602
$579
$534
$506
$488
$576
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Advisory and commission expense
$1,374
$1,431
$1,367
$1,273
$1,109
$1,030
$937
$860
$871
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense
32
(21)
2
(26)
(14)
(42)
(19)
(40)
50
-1
Production-based payout
$1,406
$1,410
$1,368
$1,247
$1,095
$988
$918
$820
$921
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Interest income
$8
$8
$7
$7
$7
$7
$7
$7
$10
(Less) Plus: Other revenue
(31)
25
1
30
16
45
21
43
(51)
Plus (Less): Advisor deferred compensation expense
32
(21)
2
(26)
(14)
(42)
(19)
(40)
50
Interest income and other, net
$9
$12
$10
$11
$9
$10
$8
$9
$8
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Total expense
$1,892
$1,958
$1,883
$1,736
$1,542
$1,435
$1,325
$1,229
$1,256
Advisory and commission
1,374
1,431
1,367
1,273
1,109
1,030
937
860
871
Depreciation and amortization
45
41
38
37
35
29
28
27
27
Interest expense on borrowings
27
27
27
25
25
25
25
26
29
Brokerage, clearing and exchange
23
20
23
23
19
18
18
19
17
Amortization of other intangibles
21
20
22
20
17
17
17
17
17
Loss on extinguishment of debt
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
24
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Total G&A
$402
$418
$406
$358
$312
$317
$301
$281
$295
Promotional (ongoing)
$87
$86
$84
$64
$54
$48
$58
$45
$57
Acquisition costs
13
14
36
24
2
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
Employee share-based compensation
13
10
10
11
11
8
7
8
9
Regulatory charges
7
8
6
7
8
9
8
6
6
Core G&A
$281
$299
$271
$252
$236
$252
$227
$222
$223
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Amount
Per Share
Net income / earnings per diluted share
$134
$1.64
$108
$1.32
$103
$1.26
$119
$1.46
$130
$1.59
$112
$1.38
$104
$1.29
$102
$1.27
$156
$1.92
Amortization of other intangibles
21
0.26
20
0.25
22
0.26
20
0.24
17
0.21
17
0.21
17
0.21
17
0.21
17
0.20
Acquisition costs
13
0.16
14
0.17
36
0.44
24
0.29
2
0.03
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
0
0.00
Tax benefit
(9)
(0.11)
(9)
(0.11)
(15)
(0.19)
(12)
(0.14)
(5)
(0.06)
(5)
(0.06)
(5)
(0.06)
(5)
(0.06)
(5)
(0.06)
Adjusted net income / EPS prior to amortization of intangible assets and acquisition costs
$159
$1.95
$133
$1.63
$145
$1.77
$151
$1.85
$144
$1.77
$124
$1.53
$116
$1.44
$114
$1.42
$167
$2.06
Diluted share count
82
82
82
82
82
81
81
80
81
Note: Totals may not foot due to rounding.
Quarterly Activity Report
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Quarterly Activity
As of March 31, 2022
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
Q1 2022
Q4 2021
Q3 2021
Q2 2021
Q1 2021
Q4 2020
Q3 2020
Q2 2020
Q1 2020
Assets
Advisory Assets(1)
624.3
643.2
594.0
577.6
496.7
461.2
405.9
375.3
322.3
Brokerage Assets(2)
538.8
563.2
538.6
534.7
461.6
441.9
404.4
386.4
347.6
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
1,163.1
1,206.4
1,132.6
1,112.3
958.3
903.1
810.4
761.7
669.9
Centrally Managed Assets(3)
93.8
96.1
88.6
84.7
77.0
67.1
59.0
54.4
46.9
Total Net New Assets
Net New Advisory Assets(4)
17.4
24.2
21.7
54.9
22.7
18.4
10.4
10.2
13.2
Net New Brokerage Assets(5)
0.2
2.0
7.3
51.1
6.2
3.4
0.7
2.8
1.2
Total Net New Assets
17.6
26.2
29.0
106.0
28.9
21.8
11.1
13.0
14.3
Total Organic Net New Assets(6)
Organic Net New Advisory Assets
17.4
24.2
21.1
21.4
22.7
15.9
10.4
10.2
13.2
Organic Net New Brokerage Assets
0.2
2.0
5.6
15.6
6.2
1.9
0.7
2.8
1.2
Total Organic Net New Assets
17.6
26.2
26.7
37.1
28.9
17.8
11.1
13.0
14.3
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(7)
2.9
3.4
3.1
3.2
3.3
2.6
2.0
1.6
2.4
Corporate Platform Net New Advisory Assets
10.6
17.0
15.2
49.0
17.1
15.0
7.8
6.2
7.8
Independent RIA Net New Advisory Assets
6.8
7.2
6.5
6.0
5.6
3.3
2.6
4.0
5.4
Total Net New Advisory Assets
17.4
24.2
21.7
54.9
22.7
18.4
10.4
10.2
13.2
Centrally Managed Net New Advisory Assets(8)
3.3
4.4
3.9
4.0
7.8
2.5
1.9
1.3
2.2
Client Cash Balances
Insured Cash Account Balances
32.6
30.0
30.5
34.1
37.4
37.3
34.7
33.1
34.5
Deposit Cash Account Balances
9.4
9.3
8.6
7.6
7.9
8.2
8.0
7.7
8.7
Total Bank Sweep Balances
42.0
39.3
39.0
41.7
45.3
45.5
42.7
40.8
43.2
Money Market Account Cash Balances
18.2
16.1
9.9
5.0
1.3
1.5
1.5
1.6
1.8
Purchased Money Market Funds
1.6
1.9
1.8
1.7
1.6
1.9
2.3
2.8
2.8
Total Money Market Balances
19.8
18.0
11.7
6.7
3.0
3.3
3.9
4.5
4.6
Total Client Cash Balances
61.8
57.3
50.7
48.4
48.3
48.9
46.6
45.3
47.8
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(9)
11.0
16.0
17.6
18.1
17.4
12.2
9.3
12.5
0.2
Market Drivers
S&P 500 (end of period)
4,530
4,766
4,308
4,298
3,973
3,756
3,363
3,100
2,585
Russell 2000 (end of period)
2,070
2,245
2,204
2,311
2,221
1,975
1,508
1,441
1,153
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
12
8
9
7
8
9
9
6
123
Note: The Company's Q3 2021 assets included $71.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), of which $35.1 billion was brokerage assets and $35.8 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Assets for Q4 2020 include brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Monthly Activity Report
LPL Financial Holdings Inc. - Historical Monthly Activity
As of March 31, 2022
(End of Period $ in billions, unless noted)
Mar 2022
Feb 2022
Jan 2022
Dec 2021
Nov 2021
Oct 2021
Sep 2021
Aug 2021
Jul 2021
Jun 2021
May 2021
Apr 2021
Mar 2021
Assets
Advisory Assets(1)
624.3
612.9
619.6
643.2
620.1
623.3
594.0
604.6
588.4
577.6
559.0
550.5
496.7
Brokerage Assets(2)
538.8
531.9
538.2
563.2
550.7
557.2
538.6
552.3
541.4
534.7
515.1
512.7
461.6
Total Advisory and Brokerage Assets
1,163.1
1,144.8
1,157.8
1,206.4
1,170.8
1,180.5
1,132.6
1,156.9
1,129.9
1,112.3
1,074.1
1,063.2
958.3
Total Net New Assets
Net New Advisory Assets(3)
6.0
5.4
5.9
10.5
7.1
6.6
9.6
6.4
5.7
11.2
5.7
38.0
12.5
Net New Brokerage Assets(4)
0.3
(0.2)
0.1
1.6
(0.3)
0.7
1.8
1.2
4.3
14.8
0.4
35.9
6.9
Total Net New Assets
6.3
5.2
6.1
12.1
6.9
7.2
11.4
7.6
10.0
26.0
6.1
73.8
19.4
Total Organic Net New Assets (5)
Net New Organic Advisory Assets
6.0
5.4
5.9
10.5
7.1
6.6
9.0
6.4
5.7
10.4
5.7
5.4
12.5
Net New Organic Brokerage Assets
0.3
(0.2)
0.1
1.6
(0.3)
0.7
0.1
1.2
4.3
13.9
0.4
1.4
6.9
Total Organic Net New Assets
6.3
5.2
6.1
12.1
6.9
7.2
9.1
7.6
10.0
24.2
6.1
6.7
19.4
Net Brokerage to Advisory Conversions(6)
0.9
0.9
1.2
1.1
1.2
1.1
1.1
1.2
0.8
0.9
1.0
1.3
1.2
Client Cash Balances
Insured Cash Account Balances
32.6
29.9
29.6
30.0
29.9
29.3
30.5
33.2
34.4
34.1
34.5
35.0
37.4
Deposit Cash Account Balances
9.4
10.5
9.7
9.3
8.5
8.5
8.6
8.2
7.9
7.6
7.6
7.5
7.9
Total Bank Sweep Balances
42.0
40.4
39.4
39.3
38.4
37.8
39.0
41.4
42.2
41.7
42.0
42.5
45.3
Money Market Account Cash Balances
18.2
18.4
17.3
16.1
11.6
11.3
9.9
6.3
4.3
5.0
4.3
3.7
1.3
Purchased Money Market Funds
1.6
1.8
1.7
1.9
1.9
1.8
1.8
1.9
1.9
1.7
1.5
1.5
1.6
Total Money Market Balances
19.8
20.1
19.0
18.0
13.5
13.1
11.7
8.3
6.3
6.7
5.8
5.2
3.0
Total Client Cash Balances(7)
61.8
60.5
58.4
57.3
51.9
50.9
50.7
49.7
48.5
48.4
47.8
47.7
48.3
Net Buy (Sell) Activity(8)
3.5
4.0
3.5
4.7
5.5
5.8
5.5
5.6
6.5
6.0
5.2
6.9
6.9
Market Drivers
S&P 500 (end of period)
4,530
4,374
4,516
4,766
4,567
4,605
4,308
4,523
4,395
4,298
4,204
4,181
3,973
Russell 2000 (end of period)
2,070
2,048
2,028
2,245
2,199
2,297
2,204
2,274
2,226
2,311
2,269
2,266
2,221
Fed Funds Effective Rate (average bps)
20
8
8
8
8
8
8
9
10
8
6
7
7
Note: The Company's September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial"), and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO. (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiary, LPL Financial, and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisition of Waddell & Reed. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion and $67.1 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021, respectively. (6) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (7) In April 2021, total client cash balances included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed. (8) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Management P&L - Hyperion
Year
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY21
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY20
FY19
Period
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Product
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
GAAP
Product
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Non-GAAP
Product
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Adjusted
Product
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
M&A Integration
Scenario
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Actual
Version
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Department
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
All Entities
Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Total Channel
Statistics Scenario
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics
Statistics Version
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Final
Management View, GAAP EPS
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Q4
Forecast Rollups
$ thousands
2021
2021
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Gross Profit
Sales-based Commissions
Sales
248,383
239,803
249,597
236,272
202,505
180,356
159,512
228,391
193,979
Trail Commissions
Trails
364,454
370,581
348,636
320,957
300,515
292,288
267,941
275,053
282,941
Commission Revenue
Commissions
612,837
610,384
598,233
557,229
503,020
472,643
427,453
503,444
476,920
Advisory
Advisory
997,338
959,732
846,313
722,046
638,181
586,941
523,370
579,027
533,259
Total Commission & Advisory
Total Commission and Advisory Revenue
$1,610,175
$1,570,116
$1,444,546
$1,279,275
$1,141,201
$1,059,584
$950,823
$1,082,471
$1,010,179
Commission Expense
Commission Expense
563,291
540,144
554,082
502,459
483,860
434,616
415,032
390,892
435,401
Advisory Expense
Advisory Expense
818,628
783,098
686,042
583,204
508,066
463,502
410,641
454,243
418,402
Baseline Production Expense
1,360,599
1,324,278
1,213,641
1,071,521
949,456
878,766
785,171
894,491
835,930
Production Bonus
Production Bonus
49,238
43,589
33,078
23,236
37,813
38,648
34,175
25,661
40,028
Deferred Commissions Expense
Deferred Commission Expense
20,699
(1,516)
25,881
13,522
41,857
18,934
39,895
(50,040)
17,176
Advisor Stock Based Compensation
Advisor Stock Expense
621
481
603
619
613
417
607
684
696
Non-GDC Based Production Expense
21,320
(1,035)
26,483
14,142
42,470
19,351
40,502
(49,356)
17,872
Total Commission and Advisory Expense
$1,410,458
$1,368,348
$1,247,322
$1,095,376
$987,882
$917,832
$819,953
$920,835
$876,654
Commission
Total Commission and Advisory Expense - Hyperion
1,410,458
1,368,348
1,247,322
1,095,376
987,882
917,832
819,953
920,835
876,654
Net Commission and Advisory Fees
$199,717
$201,768
$197,225
$183,898
$153,320
$141,752
$130,871
$161,636
$133,524
511210 - Insured Cash Account
ICA
76,863
85,856
85,321
90,870
97,953
99,799
107,261
127,205
128,485
511220 - Deposit Cash Account
DCA
4,075
4,722
4,629
5,765
6,203
7,233
6,380
19,857
21,574
511215 - Money Market Fees
MM Sweep
1,176
74
93
99
186
340
669
2,477
3,708
511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee
MM Purchased
(4)
606
333
371
678
1,333
1,955
1,859
1,554
Cash Products
Cash Sweep Revenue
82,109
91,258
90,376
97,104
105,020
108,705
116,265
151,398
155,321
Product Sponsor
Revenue Sharing
106,674
101,427
95,979
81,711
73,961
70,642
63,885
64,448
64,482
Other Asset-based Revenue
Record Keeping
113,256
109,016
93,265
85,891
79,412
74,204
66,917
69,660
69,121
Sponsor Revenue
219,931
210,443
189,244
167,602
153,373
144,846
130,802
134,108
133,604
Total Asset-based Revenue
Total Asset based
302,040
301,701
279,620
264,706
258,393
253,551
247,067
285,506
288,925
Transaction Revenue
Transaction Revenue
39,306
35,283
37,627
44,120
35,532
31,901
35,130
45,786
29,697
Advisor Based Fee Revenue
Advisor Based Fee Revenue
47,109
47,379
45,919
42,066
41,398
40,105
38,720
40,725
39,696
Correspondant Fee Revenue
Correspondant Fee Revenue
1,222
1,186
1,108
1,035
913
839
769
866
800
Conference Fee Revenue
Conference Fee Revenue
2,993
2,762
0
0
520
230
0
1,394
2,890
Client Based Fee Revenue
Client Based Fee Revenue
13,506
12,773
12,674
13,262
10,830
10,923
11,586
11,949
10,696
IRA Based Fee Revenue
IRA Based Fee Revenue
18,916
16,382
17,121
18,191
16,869
14,964
14,497
17,581
16,771
Trust Based Fee Revenue
Trust Based Fee Revenue
2,390
2,357
2,610
2,200
2,026
1,971
2,199
1,831
1,828
Fortigent Fee Revenue
Fortigent Fee Revenue
603
570
349
1,040
1,126
1,143
996
1,166
1,402
Technology Fee Revenue
Technology Fee Revenue
15,685
15,053
13,921
13,715
15,600
13,150
11,616
11,872
11,420
Other Fee Revenue
Other Fee Revenue
1,360
1,160
998
1,070
1,049
1,135
886
1,017
877
Fee Revenue
Fee Revenue
110,385
105,078
99,474
96,824
94,218
87,846
84,348
91,310
88,594
Fee & Transaction Revenue
Transaction and Fee Revenue
149,691
140,362
137,101
140,944
129,750
119,747
119,479
137,096
118,291
Interest, Net
Interest
7,779.5
7,365
6,914
6,518
6,707
6,623
6,540
9,542
10,966
Other Revenues
Other Revenue
3,808.0
2,735
4,195
2,653
3,374
1,863
2,855
(1,177)
2,358
Other Revenue
11,587.5
10,101
11,110
9,171
10,081
8,486
9,395
8,365
13,324
Net Rev
Total Attachment Revenue
$463,319
$452,163
$427,830
$414,820
$398,224
$381,783
$375,941
$430,966
$420,540
Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees
Brokerage, Clearing & Exch Fees
20,372
22,828
23,459
19,364
17,762
17,834
18,565
17,024
15,927
Gross Profit
Gross Profit
$642,663
$631,103
$601,596
$579,355
$533,782
$505,701
$488,246
$575,578
$538,138
Total Revenue
2,094,193
2,020,763
1,898,257
1,707,617
1,581,283
1,460,301
1,366,659
1,463,397
1,447,895
G&A
Core Expense
Core Expense
299,402
270,865
251,679
236,262
249,868
226,790
222,310
223,211
230,182
Regulatory Expense
Regulatory Expense
8,442
5,976
7,416
7,595
8,775
8,326
6,115
6,157
7,893
Meetings
Meetings
12,425
15,865
1,264
436
(678)
9,814
(1,114)
12,906
7,080
Other Promotionals
Other Promotionals
73,645
67,764
62,871
53,745
48,963
48,156
45,654
44,492
43,970
Promotional
Promotional
86,071
83,629
64,135
54,181
48,284
57,970
44,539
57,398
51,050
A731115
Employee share-based comp.
9,588
9,764
11,136
11,356
7,542
7,420
8,040
8,648
7,179
Core Expense
Core Acquisition Costs
12,619
23,504
23,568
2,429
2,522
310
96
0
0
Meetings
Meetings Acquisition Costs (Promo)
0
5
53
0
0
0
0
0
0
Other Promotionals
Other Promo Acquisition Costs (Promo)
1,672
12,378
161
0
58
0
0
0
0
G&A Expense
Acquisition Costs
14,291
35,887
23,782
2,429
2,580
310
96
0
0
G&A Expense
Total G&A
$417,795
$406,121
$358,148
$311,822
$317,049
$300,815
$281,100
$295,414
$296,305
EBITDA
EBITDA
$224,868
$224,983
$243,448
$267,532
$216,733
$204,886
$207,146
$280,164
$241,833
EBITDA (ex. Cash, debt refi)
Depreciation and Amort. of Fixed Assets
Depreciation and amortization
40,816
38,409
36,704
35,499
28,650
27,548
26,890
26,644
25,663
Amortization of Intangible Assets
Amortization of intangible assets
20,373
21,532
19,924
17,431
17,270
16,829
16,689
16,570
16,631
Loss on Debt Extinguishments
Loss on Debt Extinguishments
0
0
0
24,400
0
0
0
0
3,156
EBIT
$163,679
$165,042
$186,820
$190,201
$170,812
$160,508
$163,567
$236,951
$196,383
EBIT (ex. Cash, debt refi)
Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities
Interest Expense from Senior Credit Facilities
27,121
27,063
25,171
25,059
24,979
25,179
26,289
29,318
31,384
Pre-Tax Income
Pre-Tax Income
$136,559
$137,979
$161,649
$165,142
$145,833
$135,329
$137,278
$207,633
$164,999
Pre-Tax Income (ex. Cash, debt refi)
Income Tax
Income Tax
28,478
34,915
42,548
35,522
34,286
31,540
35,616
51,991
38,323
Net Income
Net Income
$108,081
$103,064
$119,101
$129,620
$111,548
$103,789
$101,662
$155,641
$126,676
Diluted Shares
Share count, diluted
81,744.0
81,848.7
81,727.8
81,622.0
80,903.9
80,550.2
80,127.2
81,165.7
82,694.6
EPS, diluted
$1.32
$1.26
$1.46
$1.59
$1.38
$1.29
$1.27
$1.92
$1.53
Tax Rate
20.9%
25.3%
26.3%
21.5%
23.5%
23.3%
25.9%
25.0%
23.2%
Long-term Tax Rate
26.9%
26.9%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Tax benefit
9,307
15,417
0
0
0
0
0
0
0
Amortization of intangible assets
$0.18
$0.19
$0.24
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
$0.21
$0.20
$0.20
Acquisition costs
$0.13
$0.32
$0.29
$0.03
$0.03
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
$0.00
EPS Prior to Amortization of Intangibles
$1.50
$1.45
$1.70
$1.80
$1.59
$1.50
$1.48
$2.12
$1.73
EPS Prior to Intangibles and Acquisition Costs
$1.63
$1.77
$1.99
$1.83
$1.62
$1.50
$1.48
$2.12
$1.73
Profitability
Gross Profit Margin
31.0%
31.2%
32.1%
34.2%
34.7%
35.1%
36.8%
38.0%
37.6%
EBITDA Margin
10.8%
11.1%
13.0%
15.8%
14.1%
14.2%
15.6%
18.5%
16.9%
Net Income Margin
5.2%
5.1%
6.4%
7.7%
7.2%
7.2%
7.7%
10.3%
8.9%
EBITDA / GP Margin
35.0%
35.6%
40.5%
46.2%
40.6%
40.5%
42.4%
48.7%
44.9%
Net Income / GP Margin
16.8%
16.3%
19.8%
22.4%
20.9%
20.5%
20.8%
27.0%
23.5%
GDC % of Rev
77.7%
77.6%
77.2%
75.5%
74.1%
73.5%
71.7%
71.5%
70.6%
Attachment Rate
28.8%
28.8%
29.6%
32.4%
34.9%
36.0%
39.5%
39.8%
41.6%
Attachment Rate ex Cash
23.7%
23.0%
23.4%
24.8%
25.7%
25.8%
27.3%
25.8%
26.3%
Corporate Advisory ROA
1.01%
1.39%
1.31%
1.16%
1.13%
1.10%
1.13%
1.10%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
EBIT
$163,679
$165,042
$186,820
$190,201
$170,812
$160,508
$163,567
$236,951
$196,383
Operating Expense
$1,936,935
$1,884,300
$1,710,728
$1,528,953
$1,393,593
$1,306,038
$1,189,486
$1,305,805
$1,265,719
Payout Ratios
Base Payout
84.5%
84.3%
84.0%
83.8%
83.2%
82.9%
82.6%
82.6%
82.8%
Production Bonus Payout
3.1%
2.8%
2.3%
1.8%
3.3%
3.6%
3.6%
2.4%
4.0%
GDC Sensitive Payout
87.6%
87.1%
86.3%
85.6%
86.5%
86.6%
86.2%
85.0%
86.7%
Non-GDC Sensitive Payout
1.3%
(0.1%)
1.8%
1.1%
3.7%
1.8%
4.3%
(4.6%)
1.8%
Total Payout
87.6%
87.1%
86.3%
85.6%
86.6%
86.6%
86.2%
85.1%
86.8%
Total Production Expense Rate
87.6%
87.1%
86.3%
85.6%
86.6%
86.6%
86.2%
85.1%
86.8%
Advisory % of Production
61.9%
61.1%
58.6%
56.4%
55.9%
55.4%
55.0%
53.5%
52.8%
Metrics
Advisors - LPL
Advisors
19,876
19,627
19,114
17,672
17,287
17,168
16,973
16,763
16,464
Advisor Growth
249
19,627
19,114
17,672
17,287
17,168
16,973
16,763
16,464
Production Retention (% of GDC)
Production Retention
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
98.1%
97.7%
98.1%
98.6%
99.0%
96.5%
LPLA Close Price
LPLA Share Price (EOP)
$160.09
$156.76
$134.98
$142.16
$104.22
$76.67
$78.40
$54.43
$92.25
S&P 500 - EOP
S&P 500 (EOP)
4,766
4,308
4,298
3,973
3,756
3,363
3,100
2,585
3,231
S&P 500 - Daily Average
S&P 500 (Avg)
4,602
4,421
4,184
3,866
3,555
3,320
2,932
3,056
3,083
Russell 2000 - EOP
Russell 2000 (EOP)
2,245
2,204
2,311
2,221
1,975
1,508
1,441
1,153
1,668
Russell 2000 - Daily Average Input
Russell 2000 (Avg)
2,209
2,242
2,308
2,244
1,937
1,518
1,434
1,217
1,647
Effective Fed Funds bps - Daily Average
FFE (Avg)
8
9
7
8
9
9
6
123
165
3-Month LIBOR (Daily Avg - bps)
3MO LIBOR (Avg)
16
13
16
20
22
25
60
153
193
VIX (Daily Average)
VIX (Daily Average)
19
18
18
23
26
26
34
31
14
Number of Transactions
Number of Transactions (m)
17,164.0
15,451.3
14,223.4
17,283.0
13,482.9
12,361.1
13,507.8
15,621.6
8,922.7
Funded Accounts - Total
Number of Accounts (m)
7,208.1
7,057.1
6,685.0
6,120.6
5,971.3
5,880.2
5,835.7
5,775.4
5,672.5
Commissions Per Advisor
$123.332
$124.397
$125.193
$126.127
$116.393
$110.122
$100.737
$120.132
$115.870
Employee Count
Employees
5,919
5,457
5,344
4,815
4,756
4,658
4,585
4,358
4,343
Share Repurchases
Share Repurchases ($m)
$50,006.0
$40,005.5
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$0.0
$150,036.2
$120,028.2
Shareholder Dividends
Dividends ($m)
$20,027.1
$20,054.7
$20,031.4
$19,979.7
$19,830.8
$19,808.6
$19,744.7
$19,713.2
$20,206.0
Capital Returned to Shareholders ($m)
$70,033.1
$60,060.1
$20,031.4
$19,979.7
$19,830.8
$19,808.6
$19,744.7
$169,749.4
$140,234.1
Capital Returned to Shareholders (per share)
$0.86
$0.73
$0.25
$0.24
$0.25
$0.25
$0.25
$2.09
$1.70
Assets
53.3%
52.4%
51.9%
51.8%
51.1%
50.1%
49.3%
48.1%
47.8%
Business Development (Recruited) AUM - Total
Recruited Assets
$17,164.1
$13,206.0
$34,821.1
$23,805.2
$10,774.3
$10,678.6
$11,077.4
$8,369.2
$10,629.1
Brokerage AUM
Brokerage Assets
$563,231.1
$538,563.6
$534,715.0
$461,644.4
$441,906.4
$404,429.1
$386,357.4
$347,555.4
$398,644.1
Advisory Assets - Total
Advisory Assets
$643,210.8
$594,021.5
$577,562.1
$496,694.9
$461,171.6
$405,921.0
$375,340.7
$322,321.6
$365,765.5
Total Advisory & Brokerage Assets - Total
Total Assets
$1,206,441.8
$1,132,585.1
$1,112,277.1
$958,339.3
$903,078.0
$810,350.2
$761,698.1
$669,877.0
$764,409.6
Advisory & Brokerage Assets - avg
Average Total Assets
$1,185,928.6
$1,139,786.6
$1,083,191.0
$930,126.0
$861,339.2
$808,307.4
$741,868.1
$724,491.2
$747,983.0
Advisory % of Total Assets
53.3%
52.4%
51.9%
51.8%
51.1%
50.1%
49.3%
48.1%
47.8%
Total Advisory NNA
Advisory NNA
$24,184.5
$21,679.1
$54,919.5
$22,699.1
$18,355.9
$10,355.8
$10,221.2
$13,164.5
$11,542.9
A-NNA Annualized Growth
16.3%
16.2%
47.6%
20.5%
18.2%
10.7%
11.8%
13.2%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Total Brokerage NNA
Brokerage NNA
$1,985.1
$7,280.5
$51,059.6
$6,226.8
$3,420.8
$723.9
$2,794.2
$1,164.3
$950.5
B-NNA Annualized Growth
1.5%
83.6%
858.0%
231.2%
128.1%
26.1%
133.5%
43.8%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Total NNA
$26,169.6
$28,959.6
$105,979.2
$28,926.0
$21,776.7
$11,079.7
$13,015.4
$14,328.8
$12,493.3
T-NNA Annualized Growth
9.2%
20.1%
85.3%
25.1%
21.5%
11.8%
16.2%
15.7%
ERROR:#DIV/0!
Centrally Managed NNA
Centrally Managed NNA
$4,373.8
$3,867.7
$3,956.9
$7,845.1
$2,493.4
$1,937.5
$1,293.5
$2,234.7
$2,305.8
Centrally Managed NNA % of Advisory NNA
18%
18%
7%
35%
14%
19%
13%
17%
20%
Advisory NNA - Independent RIA
Hybrid Advisory NNA
$7,193.3
$6,499.2
$5,965.2
$5,585.3
$3,317.8
$2,601.2
$4,030.0
$5,373.2
$2,861.9
Advisory NNA - Corporate RIA
Corporate Advisory NNA
$16,991.3
$15,179.8
$48,954.3
$17,113.9
$15,038.1
$7,754.6
$6,191.2
$7,791.4
$8,681.0
Net Custodied Brokerage to Advisory Conversions
Conversion - Brokerage to Advisory
$3,387.9
$3,087.5
$3,204.9
$3,268.6
$2,643.4
$1,962.7
$1,622.9
$2,366.8
$1,907.0
ICA/IDA Balances - EOP
ICA Assets
$29,981.5
$30,469.3
$34,105.0
$37,351.5
$37,289.4
$34,702.8
$33,123.0
$34,450.4
$24,413.0
DCA Balances - EOP
DCA Assets
$9,328.9
$8,559.3
$7,644.0
$7,932.0
$8,242.7
$7,970.3
$7,685.5
$8,727.0
$4,980.1
Money Market Balances - EOP
MM Sweep Assets
$16,092.8
$9,860.7
$4,980.2
$1,336.7
$1,452.1
$1,548.8
$1,638.3
$1,804.9
$1,868.6
Purchased Money Market Funds
MM Purchased Assets
$1,877.6
$1,824.4
$1,686.9
$1,631.6
$1,890.8
$2,330.5
$2,813.4
$2,816.0
$2,429.7
Total Client Cash Balances - EOP
Total Client Cash Balances
$57,280.8
$50,713.7
$48,416.2
$48,251.8
$48,875.0
$46,552.5
$45,260.4
$47,798.3
$33,691.4
Cash % of AUM
4.7%
4.5%
4.4%
5.0%
5.4%
5.7%
5.9%
7.1%
4.4%
Cash Net Buys/Sells
Net Buy (Sell)
$15,992.5
$17,642.3
$18,051.0
$17,413.9
$12,234.0
$9,350.0
$12,495.3
$194.1
$9,844.9
Centrally Managed Assets
Centrally Managed Assets
$96,124.8
$88,638.2
$84,678.4
$76,961.8
$67,127.3
$59,024.3
$54,413.7
$46,888.7
$52,420.6
Centrally Managed % of Advisory
14.9%
14.9%
14.7%
15.5%
14.6%
14.5%
14.5%
14.5%
14.3%
Corporate Assets
$906,708.5
$851,353.9
$835,164.2
$699,210.3
$655,134.5
$585,157.1
$549,197.3
$485,337.6
$553,932.1
RIA Assets Under Custody
Hybrid Assets
$299,733.3
$281,231.2
$277,112.8
$259,129.0
$247,943.5
$225,193.1
$212,500.8
$184,539.4
$210,477.5
Corporate Advisory Assets
$429,565.2
$395,627.4
$383,579.1
$317,466.4
$291,865.6
$253,892.0
$233,459.2
$200,692.7
$228,309.9
RIA Advisory Assets
Hybrid Advisory Assets
$213,645.6
$198,394.1
$193,982.9
$179,228.5
$169,306.0
$152,029.0
$141,881.5
$121,628.9
$137,455.5
Corporate Brokerage Assets
$477,143.3
$455,726.5
$451,585.1
$381,744.0
$363,268.9
$331,265.0
$315,738.2
$284,644.9
$325,622.1
RIA Brokerage Assets
Hybrid Brokerage Assets
$86,087.8
$82,837.1
$83,129.9
$79,900.5
$78,637.5
$73,164.1
$70,619.2
$62,910.5
$73,022.0
ROA
Commision / Brokerage Assets
43.5 bps
45.3 bps
44.8 bps
48.3 bps
45.5 bps
46.7 bps
44.3 bps
57.9 bps
47.9 bps
Advisory / Advisory Assets
62.0 bps
64.6 bps
58.6 bps
58.1 bps
55.4 bps
57.8 bps
55.8 bps
71.9 bps
58.3 bps
GDC / Total Assets
53.4 bps
55.5 bps
51.9 bps
53.4 bps
50.5 bps
52.3 bps
49.9 bps
64.6 bps
52.9 bps
Net GDC / Total Assets
6.6 bps
7.1 bps
7.1 bps
7.7 bps
6.8 bps
7.0 bps
6.9 bps
9.7 bps
7.0 bps
Attachment / Total Assets
15.4 bps
16.0 bps
15.4 bps
17.3 bps
17.6 bps
18.8 bps
19.7 bps
25.7 bps
22.0 bps
Net Attachment / Total Assets
14.7 bps
15.2 bps
14.5 bps
16.5 bps
16.9 bps
18.0 bps
18.8 bps
24.7 bps
21.2 bps
Asset-based / Total Assets
7.3 bps
7.4 bps
6.8 bps
7.0 bps
6.8 bps
7.1 bps
6.9 bps
8.0 bps
7.0 bps
Transaction & Fee / Total Assets
5.0 bps
5.0 bps
4.9 bps
5.9 bps
5.7 bps
5.9 bps
6.3 bps
8.2 bps
6.2 bps
Other Revenue / Total Assets
0.4 bps
0.4 bps
0.4 bps
0.4 bps
0.4 bps
0.4 bps
0.5 bps
0.5 bps
0.7 bps
Gross Profit ROA
21.3 bps
22.3 bps
21.6 bps
24.2 bps
23.6 bps
25.0 bps
25.6 bps
34.4 bps
28.2 bps
OPEX ROA
16.8 bps
17.4 bps
15.8 bps
16.3 bps
17.2 bps
18.3 bps
18.4 bps
22.0 bps
19.4 bps
Operating Efficiency
4.5 bps
4.9 bps
5.8 bps
7.9 bps
6.5 bps
6.7 bps
7.2 bps
12.4 bps
8.8 bps
Cash Info
ICA/IDA Balances - EOP
ICA Assets - EOP ($b)
$29,981.5
$30,469.3
$34,105.0
$37,351.5
$37,289.4
$34,702.8
$33,123.0
$34,450.4
$24,413.0
DCA Balances - EOP
DCA Assets - EOP ($b)
$9,328.9
$8,559.3
$7,644.0
$7,932.0
$8,242.7
$7,970.3
$7,685.5
$8,727.0
$4,980.1
Money Market Balances - EOP
MM Sweep Assets - EOP ($b)
$16,092.8
$9,860.7
$4,980.2
$1,336.7
$1,452.1
$1,548.8
$1,638.3
$1,804.9
$1,868.6
Purchased Money Market Funds
MM Purchased Assets - EOP ($b)
$1,877.6
$1,824.4
$1,686.9
$1,631.6
$1,890.8
$2,330.5
$2,813.4
$2,816.0
$2,429.7
Cash Sweep Assets - EOP
Client Cash Balances - EOP ($b)
$57,280.8
$50,713.7
$48,416.2
$48,251.8
$48,875.0
$46,552.5
$45,260.4
$47,798.3
$33,691.4
ICA/IDA Balances - Daily Average
ICA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b)
$30,087.6
$33,664.7
$35,010.5
$37,343.7
$35,996.1
$33,532.6
$33,836.9
$26,271.6
$22,949.6
DCA Balances - Daily Average
DCA Assets - Daily Avg. ($b)
$8,639.6
$7,956.9
$7,581.1
$8,017.6
$8,286.5
$7,655.5
$8,219.2
$5,621.8
$4,653.7
Money Market Balances - Daily Average
MM Assets - Daily Avg. ($b)
$11,777.9
$5,405.0
$2,925.7
$1,385.6
$1,532.4
$1,564.1
$1,722.1
$1,729.1
$2,121.9
Purchased Money Market Funds - Daily Average
MM Purchased Assets - Daily Avg. ($b)
$1,862.8
$1,865.2
$1,544.1
$1,753.1
$2,121.0
$2,690.8
$2,889.3
$2,576.8
$2,133.7
Cash Sweep Assets (Daily Average)
Client Cash Balances - Daily Avg. ($b)
$52,367.9
$48,891.8
$47,061.4
$48,500.0
$47,936.0
$45,442.9
$46,667.5
$36,199.3
$31,858.9
511210 - Insured Cash Account
ICA Revenue
$76,863.4
$85,856.2
$85,321.3
$90,869.5
$97,952.7
$99,799.0
$107,260.9
$127,204.7
$128,484.8
511220 - Deposit Cash Account
DCA Revenue
$4,074.6
$4,721.7
$4,628.6
$5,765.0
$6,202.9
$7,232.7
$6,379.9
$19,856.7
$21,574.0
511215 - Money Market Fees
MM Sweep Revenue
$1,175.8
$74.1
$93.3
$98.9
$186.5
$339.7
$669.5
$2,477.4
$3,708.5
511225 - MF Money Market Sponsor Fee
MM Purchased Revenue
($4.3)
$605.7
$333.2
$370.8
$678.1
$1,333.4
$1,955.0
$1,859.2
$1,554.1
Cash Products
Client Cash Revenue
$82,109.5
$91,257.8
$90,376.4
$97,104.1
$105,020.0
$108,704.8
$116,265.3
$151,398.1
$155,321.3
ICA / IDA Rate bps
ICA Yield
101 bps
101 bps
98 bps
99 bps
108 bps
118 bps
127 bps
195 bps
222 bps
DCA Balances - DCA Rate bps
DCA Yield
19 bps
24 bps
24 bps
29 bps
30 bps
38 bps
31 bps
142 bps
184 bps
MMF Rate bps
MM Sweep Yield
4 bps
1 bps
1 bps
3 bps
5 bps
9 bps
16 bps
58 bps
69 bps
Purchased Money Market Funds Average Fee bps
MM Purchased Yield
(0 bps)
13 bps
9 bps
9 bps
13 bps
20 bps
27 bps
29 bps
29 bps
Cash Sweep bps
Cash Sweep Yield
65 bps
76 bps
79 bps
84 bps
91 bps
100 bps
105 bps
179 bps
205 bps
Footnotes
Monthly Activity
Q3 - Monthly Activity
Note: The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, June 2021, May 2021, and April 2021 assets included $71.0 billion, $72.3 billion, $69.5 billion, $70.0 billion, $67.1 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included advisory assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley"). October 2020 also included advisory assets from Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included brokerage assets from E.K. Riley. October 2020 also included brokerage assets from Lucia. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisitions of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion and $67.1 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in November 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in October 2020. (6) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (7) In April 2021, total client cash balances included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed. (8) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Q4 - Monthly Activity - Redline
Note: The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, June 2021, May 2021, and April 2021 assets included $71.0 billion, $72.3 billion, $69.5 billion, $70.0 billion, $67.1 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included advisory assets from E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley"). October 2020 also included advisory assets from Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. November 2020 also included brokerage assets from E.K. Riley. October 2020 also included brokerage assets from Lucia. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisitions of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion and $67.1 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in November 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in October 2020. (6) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (7) In April 2021, total client cash balances included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed. (8) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Q4 - Monthly Activity - Edited
Note: The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, June 2021, May 2021, and April 2021 assets included $71.0 billion, $72.3 billion, $69.5 billion, $70.0 billion, $67.1 billion, and $67.1 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), respectively. The Company's September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. The Company's June 2021, May 2021, April 2021 and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion and $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"), respectively. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $0.6 billion, $0.9 billion, and $32.6 billion of advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. June 2021 assets included $3.1 billion of advisory assets from M&T Bank, respectively. March 2021 assets included $5.0 billion of advisory assets from BMO, respectively. (2) Consists of total brokerage assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021 assets included $1.7 billion, $0.9 billion, and $34.5 billion of brokerage assets from Waddell & Reed, respectively. September 2021, August 2021, July 2021, and June 2021 assets included $0.2 billion, $1.3 billion, $3.0 billion, and $12.4 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank, respectively. June 2021, May 2021, April 2021, and March 2021 assets included $0.7 billion, $0.3 billion, $2.1 billion, and $6.8 billion of brokerage assets from BMO, respectively. (3) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (4) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (5) Consists of net new assets excluding the acquisitions of Waddell & Reed. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion, $1.8 billion and $67.1 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in September 2021, June 2021, and April 2021, respectively. (6) Consists of existing custodied assets that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (7) In April 2021, total client cash balances included $1.1 billion of Money Market Account cash balances from Waddell & Reed. (8) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Quarterly Activity
Q3 - Quarterly Activity
Note: The Company's Q3 2021 assets included $71.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), of which $35.1 billion was brokerage assets and $35.8 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020, and $2.9 billion of net new assets from Allen & Company of Florida, LLC in Q3 2019. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Q4 - Quarterly Activity - Redline
Note: The Company's Q3 2021 assets included $71.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), of which $35.1 billion was brokerage assets and $35.8 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020, and $2.9 billion of net new assets from Allen & Company of Florida, LLC in Q3 2019. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
Q4 - Quarterly Activity - Edited
Note: The Company's Q3 2021 assets included $71.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, LLC ("Waddell & Reed"), of which $35.1 billion was brokerage assets and $35.8 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q3 2021 assets also included $4.5 billion of brokerage assets from M&T Bank. The Company's Q2 2021 assets included $70.0 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from Waddell & Reed, of which $35.7 billion was brokerage assets and $34.3 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $15.6 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from M&T Bank, of which $12.4 billion was brokerage assets and $3.1 billion was advisory assets. The Company's Q2 2021 assets also included $3.1 billion of brokerage assets from BMO Harris Financial Advisors ("BMO"). The Company's Q1 2021 assets included $11.8 billion of total brokerage and advisory assets from BMO, of which $6.8 billion was brokerage assets and $5.0 billion was advisory assets. (1) Consists of total advisory assets under custody at the Company's broker-dealer subsidiaries, LPL Financial LLC ("LPL Financial") and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included advisory assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley Investments, LLC ("E.K. Riley") and Lucia Securities, LLC ("Lucia"). (2) Consists of brokerage assets serviced by advisors licensed with LPL Financial and Waddell & Reed. Assets for Q4 2020 also included brokerage assets related to the onboarding of E.K. Riley and Lucia. (3) Represents those advisory assets in LPL Financial's Model Wealth Portfolios, Optimum Market Portfolios, Personal Wealth Portfolios and Guided Wealth Portfolios platforms. (4) Consists of Advisory Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Advisory Dividends, plus Interest, minus Advisory Fees. (5) Consists of Brokerage Asset Inflows minus Outflows, plus Brokerage Dividends, plus Interest. (6) Consists of net new assets excluding assets acquired from of Waddell & Reed, Lucia and E.K. Riley. Acquired assets include $2.3 billion and $68.9 billion of net new assets from Waddell & Reed in Q3 2021 and Q2 2021 respectively, $2.5 billion of net new assets from E.K. Riley in Q4 2020, and $1.5 billion of net new assets from Lucia in Q4 2020. (7) Consists of existing custodied accounts that converted from brokerage to advisory, less existing custodied assets that converted from advisory to brokerage. (8) Consists of total client deposits into Centrally Managed Assets accounts less total client withdrawals from Centrally Managed Assets accounts plus dividends, plus interest, minus advisory fees. (9) Represents the amount of securities purchased less the amount of securities sold in client accounts custodied with LPL Financial. Reported activity does not include any other cash activity, such as deposits, withdrawals, dividends received or fees paid.
