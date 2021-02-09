Log in
MAUNA KEA TECHNOLOGIES

(MKEA)
Mauna Kea Technologies : Cellvizio® Combined with Artificial Intelligence Outperforms Standard of Care for Pancreatic Cyst Diagnosis and Risk Stratification

02/09/2021
Cellvizio® Combined with Artificial Intelligence Outperforms Standard of

Care for Pancreatic Cyst Diagnosis and Risk Stratification

Further peer-reviewed clinical evidence demonstrates Cellvizio enhances diagnostic accuracy and patient

management including surgical decisions

New peer-reviewed systematic meta-analysis puts Cellvizio diagnostic accuracy at 99%

Paris and Boston, February 09, 2021 - 6.00 PM CET - Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA) inventor of Cellvizio®, the multidisciplinary probe and needle-basedconfocal laser endomicroscopy (pCLE/nCLE) platform, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewedstudy on pancreatic cystic lesion (PCL) risk stratification using artificial intelligence (AI) models for nCLE image classification and the publication of a new peer-reviewed meta-analysison endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) guided nCLE for PCL evaluation.

The majority of PCLs incidentally found in the population represent intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms (IPMNs), a precursor of pancreatic adenocarcinoma. Current standard of care relies on a combination of clinical history, imaging, EUS features, and cyst fluid cytology for identification of IPMNs with advanced neoplasia. Today, approximately half of the IPMNs that undergo surgical resection are ultimately found to have low- or intermediate-grade dysplasia. To avoid unnecessary resections of indolent lesions considering the high postoperative morbidity (30%) and mortality (2.1%) rates, more accurate methods to diagnose IPMNs are crucial to guide patient management including surgical decisions.

The first study, entitled "High performance in risk stratification of intraductal papillary mucinous neoplasms by confocal laser endomicroscopy image analysis with convolutional neural networks," published in the peer- reviewed journal Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (2020, DOI: 10.1016/j.gie.2020.12.054), reported the successful development and application of AI algorithms for nCLE diagnosis and risk stratification of IPMNs. The authors demonstrated that deep learning models derived from nCLE images, were more accurate in diagnosing and risk stratifying advanced neoplasia in IPMNs compared with current standard diagnosis and society guidelines.

A second publication entitled "Needle-based Confocal Laser Endomicroscopy (nCLE) for Evaluation of Pancreatic Cystic Lesions: A Systematic Review and Meta-analysis," was published in the Journal of Clinical Gastroenterology (2020, DOI: 10.1097/MCG.0000000000001468). Seven studies enrolling 324 patients were included and the authors evaluated pooled diagnostic, accuracy, sensitivity, specificity, and odds ratio. The authors concluded that "nCLE appears to be an effective and safe technique for the diagnostic evaluation of PCLs." Indeed, nCLE was associated with a sensitivity of 85%, a specificity of 99%, a diagnostic accuracy of 99%, and a post-procedure pancreatitis rate of 1%.

"Incidental pancreatic cystic lesions are increasingly detected and diagnosed in 8% of the world's population," said Robert L. Gershon, Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies. "These two publications further validate the value of our technology in the field of pancreatic cyst diagnosis and, importantly, risk stratification. We believe Cellvizio combined with artificial intelligence holds tremendous potential to improve patient management thanks to its ability to accurately classify and stratify patients with pancreatic cystic lesions."

About Mauna Kea Technologies

Mauna Kea Technologies is a global medical device company focused on eliminating uncertainties related to the diagnosis and treatment of cancer and other diseases thanks to real time in vivo microscopic visualization. The Company's flagship product, Cellvizio®, has received clearance/approval in a wide range of applications in more than 40 countries, including the United States, Europe, Japan, and China. For more information on Mauna Kea Technologies, visit www.maunakeatech.com

United States

France and Europe

Mike Piccinino, CFA

NewCap - Investor Relations

Westwicke, an ICR Company

Thomas Grojean

443-213-0500

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

maunakea@newcap.eu

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Mauna Kea Technologies and its activities. Such forward looking statements are based on assumptions that Mauna Kea Technologies considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that the anticipated events contained in such forward-looking statements will occur. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties including the risks set forth in the registration document of Mauna Kea Technologies registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF)) on August 7, 2020 under number 926346434_20200807 and available on the Company's website (www.maunakeatech.com), and to the development of economic situation, financial markets, and the markets in which Mauna Kea Technologies operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are also subject to risks unknown to Mauna Kea Technologies or that Mauna Kea Technologies does not consider material at this time. The realization of all or part of these risks could lead to actual results, financial conditions, performances or achievements by Mauna Kea Technologies that differ significantly from the results, financial conditions, performances or achievements expressed in such forward-looking statements. This press release and the information it contains do not constitute an offer to sell or to subscribe for, or a solicitation of an order to purchase or subscribe for, Mauna Kea Technologies shares in any country.

Disclaimer

Mauna Kea Technologies SA published this content on 09 February 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
