MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced it is among Fortune magazine’s 100 Best Companies to Work For® in 2024. MetLife is one of four insurance companies on the list.

“MetLife’s inclusion on Fortune’s list is based on feedback from those who know our company best – our people,” said MetLife President and CEO Michel Khalaf. “We are committed to building a purpose-driven and inclusive culture so that MetLife colleagues can reach their full potential and, in turn, deliver for all our stakeholders.”

Fortune’s annual list is determined by Great Place to Work® using its For All™ methodology. Feedback from more than half a million employees was collected through Great Place to Work’s Trust Index™ Survey and cross-reviewed with company-submitted essays to identify organizations that offer the most generous, caring and innovative workplace cultures and programs to meet the diversity of their people’s needs inside and outside the workplace.

“We recognize that caring for our employees is a critical business imperative,” said MetLife Chief HR Officer Susan M. Podlogar. “MetLife intentionally builds programs and embeds employee care into our work experience – from culture, purposeful work and flexibility to benefits, career development and compensation – to create a workplace where employees feel valued, supported and can flourish professionally and personally.”

Examples of employee programs and offerings MetLife launched or expanded in 2023 include:

The Leader Expectations Tool – an upward feedback survey leaders use to gather perspectives from their teams, enabling them to identify development opportunities that will increase their leadership effectiveness.

Coaching@MetLife – a network of “on-demand” internal certified coaches who provide employees with personal and professional development guidance based on their goals.

MOMENTUM – a global community of employee-driven networks, which joined together to drive office vitality, consistent employee experiences, and connection and belonging for all.

MetLife’s results from Great Place to Work’s Trust Index Survey reflect the company’s commitment to building a culture of care, with 90% of MetLife employees saying they are proud to tell others they work for MetLife. In addition, 86% consider MetLife a great place to work, compared to 57% at a typical U.S.-based company.

MetLife has been certified by Great Place to Work in Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Cyprus, India, Lebanon, Mexico, Romania, the United States and Uruguay.

Additional details about the 2024 list of the 100 Best Companies to Work For are available on Fortune’s website here. More details on Great Place to Work’s For All methodology are available here.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list by analyzing survey responses of over half a million employees who work for Great Place To Work Certified companies with at least 1,000 workers. The survey contained 60 employee experience questions that make up the Great Place To Work Trust Index™. Companies also submitted essays about their workplace benefits and employee support programs, which were validated against employee survey data. Great Place To Work determines its lists using its proprietary For All™ Methodology to evaluate and certify thousands of organizations in America’s largest ongoing annual workforce study.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Its proprietary platform and For All™ Model help companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

About Fortune

The Fortune mission is to change the world by making business better. They achieve that by providing trusted information, telling great stories, and building world-class communities. They measure performance by rigorous benchmarks. And they hold companies accountable. Their goal is to make Fortune a force for good through its second century and beyond. For more information, visit www.fortune.com.

