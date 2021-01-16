Moderna : U.S. COVID-19 vaccine supplies strain to meet wider eligibility, second doses

NEW YORK, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Scattered shortages of COVID-19
vaccines persisted on Saturday under pressure from growing
demand, as previously inoculated Americans returned for their
required second shots and millions of newly eligible people
scrambled to get their first.
The supply gaps, coming as the U.S. vaccination effort
enters its second month, prompted some healthcare systems to
suspend appointments for first-time vaccine seekers and one New
York healthcare system to cancel a slew of existing ones.
"As eligibility increases, you just increase demand, but
we're not able to increase supply," Northwell Health spokesman
Joe Kemp told Reuters by telephone.
Northwell, New York's largest healthcare provider, offers
appointments only as it gets more vaccine, and only after
allocating doses to people scheduled for their second shots,
Kemp said.
Although the supply flow has been sporadic, Northwell
expects to offer appointments in the coming week, he added.
Both approved vaccines, one from Pfizer Inc and
BioNTech and the other from Moderna Inc, require a
booster three to four weeks after the first shot to maximize
their effectiveness against the coronavirus.
While healthcare workers and nursing home residents and
staff got first priority, eligibility for the vaccines has since
widened, with some states opening it to healthy people aged 65
and up and people of any age with pre-existing conditions.
Besides New York, signs of vaccine supply strains appeared
in Vermont, Michigan, South Carolina, New Jersey and Oregon.
In Oregon, Governor Kate Brown said vaccinations for seniors
and educators would be delayed, while Vermont Governor Phil
Scott said the state would focus exclusively on its over-75
population because of "unpredictable” federal supplies.
NOT "OVER-PROMISING"
“Rather than over-promising a limited supply to a broad
population that we know we can’t vaccinate all at once, we
believe our strategy will get shots in arms faster and more
efficiently, with less loss of life,” Scott said on Twitter.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said last week that the
looser requirements would make 7 million of New York's 19
million residents eligible for inoculations.
New York's Mount Sinai Hospital said on Friday that it
canceled vaccination appointments through Tuesday because of
"sudden changes in vaccine supply."
An official at NYU Langone Health, another healthcare giant,
said it has indefinitely suspended new appointments because it
had received no confirmation that it would get more vaccine.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Friday that while
the city was ramping up its vaccination capacity, supplies were
still coming in at "a very paltry" 100,000 doses a week, which
put it on course to run dry in the coming week.
De Blasio was among three dozen big city mayors who asked
the incoming Biden administration last week to send COVID-19
vaccine shipments directly to them, bypassing state governments.
Jack Sterne, a spokesman for the state, blamed the supply
problems on the federal government, which he said was cutting
New York's vaccine shipment in the coming week by 50,000 doses
to 250,000.
"The problem all along has been a lack of allocation from
Washington, and now that we've expanded the population of those
eligible, the federal government continues to fail to meet the
demand," Sterne said by email.
Adding to the inter-governmental tension was a squabble in
which several governors accused the Trump administration on
Friday of deceptively pledging to distribute millions of
COVID-19 vaccine doses from a stockpile that the U.S. health
secretary has since acknowledged does not exist.
Since the first vaccine was administered in the United
States in mid-December, nearly 12.3 million doses have been
given, out of 31.2 million doses distributed, according to the
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The total includes
1.6 million people who have received both doses, the CDC said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, 23.4 million Americans have
been infected with the coronavirus, 392,153 of whom died,
according to a Reuters tally.
While seriously ill patients are straining healthcare
systems in parts of the country, especially in California, the
national rate of hospitalizations has leveled off in the past
two weeks and was at 127,095 on Friday.
A widely cited model by the University of Washington
projects that January will be the deadliest month of the
pandemic, claiming more than 100,000 lives.
But the newly revised model of the university's Institute
for Health Metrics and Evaluation projects that the monthly toll
will abate thereafter, shrinking to about 11,000 in April, as
more people are vaccinated.
"By May 1, some states may be close to herd immunity," the
IHME said.
