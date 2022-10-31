Advanced search
    NH   US6301041074

NANTHEALTH, INC.

(NH)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-10-31 pm EDT
0.3250 USD   +1.53%
04:51pNantHealth to Report 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 3
BU
10/06Nanthealth, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/05Nanthealth : Streamlining Your Prior Authorization Process
PU
NantHealth to Report 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 3

10/31/2022 | 04:51pm EDT
NantHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: NH), a leading provider of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights, today announced that it will report financial results for its 2022 third quarter on Thursday, November 3, 2022, after market close. NantHealth management will host a conference call that same day at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to review the company’s performance.

The conference call will be available to interested parties by dialing 800-942-2493 from the U.S. or Canada, or 212-231-2931 from international locations. The call will be broadcast via the Internet at www.nanthealth.com.

About NantHealth, Inc.

NantHealth, a member of the NantWorks ecosystem of companies, provides enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. By offering efficient ways to move, interpret and visualize complex and highly sensitive information, NantHealth enables customers in healthcare, life sciences, logistics, telecommunications and other industries to automate, understand and act on data while keeping it secure and scalable. NantHealth’s product portfolio comprises the latest technology in payer/provider collaboration platforms for real-time coverage decision support (Eviti and NaviNet), and data solutions that provide multi-data analysis, reporting and professional services offerings (Quadris). The OpenNMS Group, Inc., a NantHealth subsidiary, helps businesses monitor and manage network health and performance. For more information, visit nanthealth.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube and subscribe to our blog.


04:51pNantHealth to Report 2022 Third-Quarter Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Thursday, November 3
BU
10/06Nanthealth, Inc. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a Direct Financ..
AQ
10/05Nanthealth : Streamlining Your Prior Authorization Process
PU
10/04Top Premarket Decliners
MT
10/03NantHealth, Inc. announced that it expects to receive $4 million in funding
CI
08/24NantHealth's Eviti Platform Once More Earns Full URAC Accreditation Through 2025
BU
08/19Nanthealth, Inc. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard
AQ
08/05NANTHEALTH, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results
AQ
08/04Nanthealth : REPORTS 2022 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
08/04Transcript : NantHealth, Inc., Q2 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 04, 2022
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 62,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -58,3 M - -
Net Debt 2021 229 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,07x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 37,0 M 37,0 M -
EV / Sales 2020 7,65x
EV / Sales 2021 5,61x
Nbr of Employees 333
Free-Float 41,6%
Managers and Directors
Patrick Soon-Shiong Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Bob Petrou Chief Financial Officer
Tiffany Avery Chief Medical Officer
Ronald Allen Louks Chief Operating Officer
Kirk K. Calhoun Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NANTHEALTH, INC.-69.66%37
VEEVA SYSTEMS INC.-32.84%26 643
PRO MEDICUS LIMITED-13.77%3 599
OMNICELL, INC.-56.79%3 453
EVOLENT HEALTH, INC.16.12%3 119
SECTRA AB (PUBL)-26.07%2 599