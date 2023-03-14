NBPE Provides Update on Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

14 March 2023

NB Private Equity Partners (“NBPE”), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by NB Alternatives Advisers, LLC (the “Investment Manager”), the private equity group of Neuberger Berman, today provides an update given the news regarding Silicon Valley Bank (“SVB”) and Signature Bank (“Signature”).

NBPE has no direct exposure to SVB or Signature. The lender of NBPE’s credit facility is Mass Mutual and NBPE’s cash is held through accounts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. In addition, as a direct co-investor, NBPE does not have exposure to underlying fund subscription line credit facilities.

Our Investment Manager has been actively engaged in assessing the exposure of NBPE’s portfolio investments to SVB and Signature. While our review of the portfolio is ongoing, based on our analysis of a meaningful majority1 of the Top 30 companies in the portfolio2, we have found the exposure to SVB and Signature to not be material to NBPE.

The announcements from the FDIC that all deposits of SVB and Signature are guaranteed, as well as the liquidity being made available through the Federal Reserve’s Bank Term Funding Program, should be positive developments to support the regular functioning of the US banking system and therefore beneficial to NBPE’s portfolio investments.

Our Investment Manager will continue to closely monitor the evolving situation. NBPE will update the market as appropriate.

1 Measured by fair value.

2 The top 30 companies represented 66.4% of fair value as of 31 January 2023.



