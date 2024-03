Netcare Limited specializes in operating health facilities. Net sales (including intragroup) break down by activity as follows: - management of hospitals and emergency service centers (97.1%): owned, at the end of September 2022, 87 emergency care centers, 49 acute care hospitals, 16 cancer treatment centers and 13 psychiatric hospitals; - management of primary care centers (2.9%): 65 primary healthcare facilities and 71 dialysis units. All sales are in South Africa.