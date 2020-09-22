Netgear : Introduces Industry-first 2.5Gbps DOCSIS 3.1 Cable Modems to Deliver Top Internet Speeds to the Home

New Nighthawk cable modems deliver multigigabit internet speeds to work with the fastest internet service plans available

NETGEAR®, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTGR), the worldwide leading provider of advanced networking products for home and office has announced the availability of a new generation of high-speed DOCSIS 3.1 cable modems, the Nighthawk® 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Modem (CM2000) and the Nighthawk® 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Telephony Modem (CM2050V). In an effort to ensure that households are capable of getting the fastest multi-gigabit internet speeds that are available from their cable service providers, NETGEAR is advancing the capabilities of cable modems with the introduction of the industry’s first DOCSIS 3.1 modem to deliver 2.5Gbps multigigabit speeds. Improved broadband network experience is not the only benefit for cable subscribers, they will also be able to keep more cash in their bank account with ownership of modem equipment rather than renting from the service provider for a monthly fee.

DOCSIS 3.1 supports improved processes which help reduce latency over the network and improve audio quality for VoIP calls and video conferencing. The technology also improves connectivity at peak internet usage times with channel bonding to ensure the delivery of top internet speeds from the cable internet service provider to enable uninterrupted streaming in 4k / 8k video to multiple screens and provide for a better online gaming experience by further minimizing lag during game play.

As more people now find themselves dependent on network connectivity due to working, learning and entertaining from home, the world has come to realize how vital it is to have a premium internet connection. These two Nighthawk 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Modems provide greater network capacity for the connected home network. The advanced technology ensures that each household will enjoy the latest, and fastest internet speeds for smoother streaming, faster downloads, improved video conferencing, and lightning-quick gaming transitions.

The key advantage of the Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification (DOCSIS) 3.1 is that it uses existing technology infrastructure to support higher gigabit speeds into the home. DOCSIS 3.1 is a much more cost-effective technology for cable internet providers to implement than fiber optics making it possible for more consumers to gain access to faster broadband internet service. Without the requirement of new infrastructure or new cable layouts, deployment costs are minimal. Most service providers are now offering DOCSIS 3.1 to their subscribers, but it does require a modem upgrade in order to realize the improvement to one’s network. The Nighthawk CM2000 and 2050V modems are designed to provide faster connections and greater capacity based on this new specification while also maintaining backwards compatibility with current plans.

“At NETGEAR we are continually pushing forward with innovation to provide the latest technology for the greatest advancement in performance when it comes to one’s network connection,” said David Henry, senior vice president of Connected Home Products for NETGEAR. “With these two new modems, the CM2000 and the CM2050v, we are now offering the capability to bring multi-gig internet into the home over cable.”

Nighthawk CM2000 and CM2050v 2.5 Gbps Modems Feature:

2.5x internet speeds –– The next generation DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with 2.5 gigabit ethernet port support up to 2.5x faster speeds than the first generation DOCSIS® 3.1 modem.

–– The next generation DOCSIS 3.1 cable modem with 2.5 gigabit ethernet port support up to 2.5x faster speeds than the first generation DOCSIS® 3.1 modem. Multi-gig internet speed system –– Experience a new generation of cable modems that deliver up to 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Internet i .

–– Experience a new generation of cable modems that deliver up to 2.5 Gbps Multi-Gigabit Internet . Latest DOCSIS 3.1 technology — Join the new generation of cable modem with built in DOCSIS® 3.1 modem. Experience the world’s fastest cable Internet download speed and up to 10X faster than DOCSIS® 3.0 ii .

— Join the new generation of cable modem with built in DOCSIS® 3.1 modem. Experience the world’s fastest cable Internet download speed and up to 10X faster than DOCSIS® 3.0 . Backward compatible –– Fully backwards compatible to 32x8 channel bonding in DOCSIS® 3.0 mode.

–– Fully backwards compatible to 32x8 channel bonding in DOCSIS® 3.0 mode. Power savings –– Energy efficient to reduce cable modem power usage.

–– Energy efficient to reduce cable modem power usage. Save money –– Save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees iii .

–– Save up to $168 per year by eliminating monthly cable modem rental fees . Multi-gig WiFi router support––Works best with routers with 2.5Gbps WAN Port, such as: Orbi WiFi 6 Mesh systems (RBk852, RBK853), Nighthawk RAX120 or the Nighthawk RAX200 WiFi 6 routers

The Nighthawk CM2050V 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Telephony Modem is certified for easy set up with Comcast Xfinity Voice Plan and includes two telephone.

Availability:

The Nighthawk® 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Modem (CM2000) is currently available from NETGEAR.com for $249.99 USD and the Nighthawk® 2.5Gbps Internet Speed Cable Telephony Modem (CM2050V) can also be purchased from NETGEAR.com for a MSRP of $299.99 USD. The modems are expected to be available via other channels in the coming month.

i 10Gbps is the maximum data transfer rate in the DOCSIS® 3.1 standard. In practice, your Internet speeds will be less, as the transfer rate through the CM2000 Gigabit Ethernet port is limited to 2.5Gbps. The transfer rate may also be reduced by the volume of network traffic or your service plan

ii Maximum rate is derived from DOCSIS® 3.1 specifications and actual throughput will vary depending on your Internet subscription with your provider.

iii Savings shown may vary by cable service providers

