Troy Murray and John Wiedeman continue live game coverage;

Joe Brand will remain host of pregame, intermission and postgame shows

The Chicago Blackhawks and WGN Radio announced today that they have agreed on a three-year broadcast rightsholder extension. The agreement will keep Blackhawks hockey on the 50,000-watt radio powerhouse through the 2026-27 National Hockey League season. Troy Murray and John Wiedeman have also agreed to a three-year extension for live game coverage with pregame, intermission and postgame shows led by Joe Brand.

"For over a decade, WGN Radio has been the home for Blackhawks hockey, and we're thrilled to continue this legacy and partnership, especially with Troy and John at the helm," said Jaime Faulkner, President of Business Operations for Chicago Blackhawks. "WGN Radio is 'Chicago's Very Own' for over a hundred years now, and as we inch closer to celebrating our centennial, we're proud to have them as our trusted partner who consistently delivers high-quality live game broadcasts for our fans."

WGN Radio has been the flagship station for the Blackhawks since the start of the 2008-09 campaign, a partnership that united two historic Chicago institutions. WGN Radio broadcasts can be heard in 38 states and Canada, as well as streamed worldwide on wgnradio.com, the WGN Radio and Chicago Blackhawks apps, smart speakers, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, TuneIn and iHeartRadio.

"The Chicago Blackhawks are a premium sports franchise, and we take pride in being able to deliver exciting Blackhawks hockey to the best fans in the NHL, wherever and however they choose to listen," said Mary Sandberg Boyle, Vice President and General Manager for WGN Radio. "In addition to providing high-quality, live game broadcasts, the collaborative partnership between WGN Radio and the Chicago Blackhawks ensures that fans and partners will be super served for every game."

MURRAY AND WIEDEMAN CONTINUE THEIR LEGACY

Murray has partnered with Wiedeman since the 2006-07 season in the radio booth and the two have called three Stanley Cup Championships with the Blackhawks. Together they've received top honors in the Chicago market four times (2011, 2014, 2015 and 2017) for "Best Play-by-Play" category by the Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA).

Troy Murray originally joined the Blackhawks broadcast team in 1998 following a 15-year NHL career that included 12 seasons (1981 - 91, 1992 - 94) with the Blackhawks. He spent five years (1999-2004) as a studio analyst and two seasons (2003-04, 2005-06) as a color commentator with the Blackhawks. As a player, Murray played 915 career NHL games with Chicago, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Pittsburgh and Colorado.

John Wiedeman enters his 19th season as the radio voice of the team and has won Illinois Sportscaster of the Year by the IBA. Wiedeman also has NHL broadcasting experience with the New York Islanders, Philadelphia Flyers, Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets.

About WGN Radio

For more than 100 years, WGN Radio AM 720, a Nexstar Media Group, Inc. station, has been dedicated to being the #1 source of Chicagoland news, information, entertainment, and sports. WGN Radio is the official broadcast home of the Chicago Blackhawks and Northwestern University. Listen at AM 720, online at wgnradio.com, on the WGN Radio app, smart speakers, Apple Car Play, Android Auto, TuneIn or iHeartRadio. For the latest news, conversation and more, visit wgnradio.com and follow @wgnradio on social media channels.

About the Chicago Blackhawks

Founded in 1926, the Chicago Blackhawks are one of the "Original Six" professional ice hockey teams in the National Hockey League (NHL) and six-time Stanley Cup Champions (1934, 1938, 1961, 2010, 2013, 2015). Members of the Central Division in the NHL's Western Conference, the team calls the United Center home and practices out of Fifth Third Arena, which also serves as a state-of-the-art community space and hub for youth hockey development. The Chicago Blackhawks Foundation, the team's official charitable arm, works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland by providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact. For more information, visit Blackhawks.com or follow the team at @NHLBlackhawks on social media channels.

