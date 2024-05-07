Financial Results Explanatory Material

1. Consolidated Financial Results and Outlook

  • We would like to talk about the consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ended March 2024, and the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.

Consolidated Financial Highlights

FY23 FY24 Comparison

Net sales

1,601.6

bn yen

1,671.8

bn yen

+4.4

%

Operating profit

504.3 bn yen

528.9

bn yen

+4.9 %

Operating profit ratio

31.5

%

31.6

%

+0.1 pt.

Ordinary profit

601.0

bn yen

680.4

bn yen

+13.2

%

Net profit

432.7

bn yen

490.6

bn yen

+13.4

%

Net profit ratio

27.0

%

29.3

%

+2.3

pt.

Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent FY = Fiscal Year

FY24 indicates the period between April 1, 2023 and March 31, 2024.

  • Year-on-year,sales increased by 4.4% to 1,671.8 billion yen, operating profit rose by 4.9% to 528.9 billion yen, ordinary profit rose by 13.2% to 680.4 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 13.4% to 490.6 billion yen.

Consolidated Sales

FY23

FY24

Comparison

Net sales

1,601.6 bn yen

1,671.8

bn yen

+4.4 %

Dedicated video game platform*1

1,544.9 bn yen

1,567.8

bn yen

+1.5 %

Mobile, IP related income, etc.*2

51.0 bn yen

92.7

bn yen

+81.6 %

Other*3

5.6 bn yen

11.2

bn yen

+98.5 %

*1 Includes hardware, software (including downloadable versions of packaged software, download-only software, add-on content, and Nintendo Switch Online) and accessories.

*2 Includes income from visual content, smart-device content and royalties. *3 Includes merchandise sales at official stores such as Nintendo TOKYO

as well as playing cards.

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on net sales: +94.4 billion yen

FY24 Regional Sales Ratio

9.7%

21.7%

Japan

24.3%

The Americas

Europe

44.3%

Other

Proportion of sales outside of Japan: 78.3%

  • Next, we will give a breakdown of consolidated sales.
  • Looking at sales in our dedicated video game platform business, unit sales of Nintendo Switch hardware and software both decreased year-on-year. However, net sales increased by 1.5% to 1,567.8 billion yen, due in part to the continued depreciation of the yen in foreign exchange markets, the increase in proportion of hardware sales accounted for by Nintendo Switch
    - OLED Model, which has a higher unit price, and the growth in sales of add-on content not counted in software unit sales.
  • Also, overall sales in our mobile and IP related business increased by 81.6% year-on-year to 92.7 billion yen, bolstered by movie-related sales and an increase in royalty income.
  • Changes in exchange rates over the last fiscal year resulted in a year-on- year increase in the overall sales amount of 94.4 billion yen.

Gross Profit

FY23

FY24

Comparison

Gross profit

885.4 bn yen

954.3

bn yen

+7.8 %

Gross profit ratio

55.3 %

57.1

%

+1.8 pt.

Main Variable Factors

FY23

FY24

Comparison

Proportion of hardware

45.6 %

43.6

-2.0pt.

sales*1

%

Proportion of first-party

79.1 %

81.2

+2.1 pt.

software sales*2

%

Proportion of digital

48.2 %

50.2

+2.0 pt.

sales*2

%

Average

1 USD

135.38 yen

144.52

yen

+9.14 yen

exchange rate

1 Euro

140.82 yen

156.73

yen

+15.91 yen

*1 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform sales

*2 Proportion of sales to total dedicated video game platform software sales

  • With the increase in sales, gross profit rose by 7.8% year-on-year to 954.3 billion yen.
  • Our gross profit margin increased by 1.8 percentage points year-on-year to 57.1%. This was due to factors such as a proportional decrease in hardware sales and a proportional increase in first-party software sales and digital sales relative to overall sales.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses / Operating Profit

FY23

FY24

Comparison

SG&A expenses

381.0 bn yen

425.3

bn yen

+11.6 %

SG&A expenses-to-sales ratio

23.8 %

25.4

%

+1.6 pt.

Operating profit

504.3 bn yen

528.9

bn yen

+4.9

%

Operating profit ratio

31.5 %

31.6

%

+0.1

pt.

SG&A expenses: Selling, general and administrative expenses

Effect of changes in foreign exchange rates on operating profit: approx. +35.0 billion yen

FY23

FY24

Comparison

Research and development

110.0 bn yen

137.7

+25.2 %

expenses

bn yen

Advertising expenses

94.9 bn yen

104.3

bn yen

+9.8 %

  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A expenses) rose by 11.6% year-on-year to 425.3 billion yen, mainly due to an increase in foreign currency-denominated expenses caused by the depreciation of the yen, as well as a rise in advertising expenses and research and development expenses. In addition, the ratio of SG&A expenses to sales increased by 1.6 percentage points to 25.4%.
  • Despite the rise in SG&A expenses, operating profit rose by 4.9% year-on- year to 528.9 billion yen and the operating profit margin rose by 0.1 percentage points to 31.6% due to increased gross profit.
  • Changes in exchange rates over the last fiscal year resulted in a year-on- year increase in operating profit of approximately 35.0 billion yen.

Ordinary Profit and Net Profit

FY23

FY24

Comparison

Non-operating income

97.3 bn yen

152.0

bn yen

+56.2 %

included foreign exchange gains

39.7 bn yen

61.5

bn yen

+55.1 %

Non-operating expenses

0.6 bn yen

0.4

bn yen

-22.2%

Ordinary profit

601.0 bn yen

680.4

bn yen

+13.2 %

Net profit

432.7 bn yen

490.6

bn yen

+13.4 %

Net profit ratio

27.0 %

29.3

%

+2.3 pt.

Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

Exchange rate

FY23

FY24

Comparison

(3/31/2023)

(3/31/2024)

1 USD

133.00 yen

151.34

yen

+18.34 yen

1 Euro

144.67 yen

163.31

yen

+18.64 yen

  • Ordinary profit increased by 13.2% year-on-year to 680.4 billion yen, lifted by the increase in operating profit and other factors such as foreign exchange gains resulting from the depreciation of the yen year-on-year and a significant increase in interest income due to the rise in interest rates outside of Japan.
  • Year-on-year,profit attributable to owners of parent rose by 13.4% to 490.6 billion yen.

Consolidated Financial Forecast

FY24

FY25

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Comparison

Net sales

1,671.8

bn yen

1,350.0

bn yen

-19.3

%

Operating profit

528.9

bn yen

400.0

bn yen

-24.4

%

Ordinary profit

680.4

bn yen

420.0

bn yen

-38.3

%

Net profit

490.6

bn yen

300.0

bn yen

-38.9

%

Net profit: Profit attributable to owners of parent

Assumed exchange rate for FY25: 1 USD = 140 yen, 1 Euro = 155 yen

FY24

FY25

Dividend

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Comparison

Annual

211

yen

129

yen

-82

yen

FY24

FY25

Nintendo Switch

(Actual)

(Forecast)

Comparison

Hardware

15.70

mil units

13.50

mil units

-14.0

%

Software

199.67

mil units

165.00

mil units

-17.4

%

Software sales units for FY24 include the quantity bundled with hardware or other products (2.85 million units).

  • Next, we would like to talk about the consolidated financial forecast for the fiscal year ending March 2025.
  • We forecast net sales of 1,350.0 billion yen, operating profit of 400.0 billion yen, ordinary profit of 420.0 billion yen, and profit attributable to owners of parent of 300.0 billion yen. The assumed exchange rates are 140 yen per U.S. dollar and 155 yen per euro.
  • If the financial results are as forecasted, the annual dividend will be 129 yen per share.
  • Looking at unit sales for the full fiscal year, we forecast Nintendo Switch hardware sales of 13.50 million units and software sales of 165.00 million units.
  • Nintendo Switch has entered its eighth year since launch, and while it will be challenging to sustain the same sales momentum as before, we will work to maintain high user engagement with the hardware and invigorate the platform so that more consumers continue to play Nintendo Switch for longer.

2. Business Highlights

  • We would now like to turn to our business highlights.

Sales Status of Nintendo Switch (Sell-In)

FY23 FY24 Comparison

Hardware

17.97

unitsmil

15.70

unitsmil

-12.6%

Nintendo Switch

6.14

mil

3.86

mil

-37.1%

Units

units

Nintendo Switch -

9.22

mil

9.32

mil

+1.1 %

OLED Model

Units

units

Nintendo Switch Lite

2.62

mil

2.52

mil

-3.7%

Units

units

Software

213.96

unitsmil

199.67

unitsmil

-6.7%

(mil units)

Quarterly Unit Sales Trends

(mil units)

8

80

66.87mil

6

41.85mil

52.21mil

44.87mil

3.48

60

35.72mil

4

40

1.53

2.83

1.27

2

1.86

20

0.62

0.43

2.15

1.15

0.47

0.92

0.34

0.64

0.60

0

0.46

0

3.06 mil

3.91 mil

2.94 mil

6.90 mil

1.96 mil

FY23/Q4

FY24/Q1

FY24/Q2

FY24/Q3

FY24/Q4

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch Lite

Nintendo Switch - OLED Model

Software

The Legend of Zelda:

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

Tears of the Kingdom

20.61 million units

13.44 million units

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Nintendo Switch Sports

8.18 million units

3.51 million units

Number of Million-Seller Titles (FY24)

31 titles

Including 20 Nintendo titles and

11 titles by other software publishers

  • To describe the sales status for Nintendo Switch, we use sell-in, which is unit sales by the Nintendo group to its business partners.
  • Unit sales for the entire Nintendo Switch family of systems declined 12.6% year-on-year to 15.70 million units. This breaks down to 3.86 million units of Nintendo Switch, 9.32 million units of Nintendo Switch - OLED Model, and 2.52 million units of Nintendo Switch Lite. Although unit sales decreased year-on-year, sales were stable for a platform in its seventh year since launch.
  • Unit sales of software declined 6.7% year-on-year to 199.67 million units. Sales increased for new titles released this fiscal year, with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Pikmin 4 each seeing growth. In addition, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, released in April 2023, had a positive impact on sales of Mario related titles. As a result, there were 31 titles that sold over a million copies during the period, including titles from other software publishers.

Note: Sell-in refers to sales by the Nintendo group to outside entities. In addition to units sold to corporate business partners, this number also includes units sold to individual consumers through Nintendo's direct-sales sites or as downloadable software.

