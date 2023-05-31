Nuvera Communications : Kicks-Off Construction for Gig City Fiber Project in Litchfield

Community invited to Nuvera Open House for information on

internet infrastructure project

for homes and businesses

Litchfield, Minnesota (May 30, 2023) - Nuvera Communications, Inc. (OTC: NUVR) a diversified communications company, has started construction on the Gig City fiber infrastructure project in Litchfield.

Nuvera is beginning its second year expanding access to fiber internet across Minnesota with its Nuvera Gig Cities project. The project creates a vast new fiber infrastructure that runs across southern Minnesota communities.

Nuvera's construction season began ahead of schedule in early April and is making great process in expanding fiber across Litchfield. Nuvera crews are currently working along Highway 22 and around Lake Ripley. The new fiber network is expected to reach 4,000 locations by the fall. Nuvera's investment in Litchfield is estimated at around

$10 million dollars.

"Nuvera crews will manage several phases of the fiber construction process over the next few months, from safely burying fiber lines to connecting customers and timely restoral of any grass or pavement areas," said Glenn Zerbe, Chief Executive Officer, Nuvera Communications. "An infrastructure project onthis scale takes a lot of work. We're encouraged by the great response with the majority of new customers takingNuvera's fastest fiber speeds. We take pride in offering high-quality products served by Nuvera's expert local teams."

To learn more about Nuvera's Gig City project and service to your home or business, Litchfield residents are invited to an open house to learn more about services. Nuvera will have live music, food, and information about services:

Nuvera Gig Cities Open House

Thursday, June 1st

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Nuvera

421 County Road 34

Litchfield, Minnesota

New customers cansign up forfiber internetservice through Nuvera's presale process. Signing up for presale service is easy, go to NuveraGigCities.comwebsite, scroll to the map and enter the address. Nuverapresale allows new customers to get their address included in Nuvera's build plan and secure an installation of fiber facilities. Nuvera is only building its fiber network to existing customers and new customers who've signed up for presale service.Any resident or community member with questions about construction or the restoration process can call 844-354-4111.Businesses interested in learning more aboutNuverafiber service can call Nuvera Territory Manager, Mike Burnham at 507-233-4167

About Nuvera

Nuvera Communications is a leading Minnesota broadband provider headquartered inNew Ulm, Minnesota. Nuvera's state-the-art fiber network providesreliable and affordable residential internet service through bothfiber-to-the neighborhood and newly expanding Gig-speed fiber-to-the-home services. Nuvera also provides business services including fiber internet, voice, hostingand managed services. Nuvera serves residents and businesses in New Ulm, Glencoe, Goodhue, Hutchinson, Litchfield, Prior Lake, Redwood Falls,Elko New Market, Savage,Sleepy Eye, Springfield and surrounding communities. Nuveraalsoserves customers in Aurelia, Iowa.Nuvera is a Fiber Minnesota partner which cooperatively enables connectivity for multi-location business customer locations, wireless towers and network connectively to major internet connection transport points.Nuvera Communications, Inc., is a publically held corporation. For more information about Nuvera or to purchase stock, visit http://www.nuvera.net/investors