Oi S A : Material Fact - Approval of the Judicial Reorganization Plan at the General Creditors’ Meeting
April 19, 2024 at 05:06 am EDT
Share
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43
Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8
Publicly-Held Company
MATERIAL FACT
Approval of the Judicial Reorganization Plan at the General Creditors' Meeting
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and further to the Material Facts disclosed on March 2 and 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the creditors of the Company and its subsidiaries Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - In Judicial Reorganization and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Group" or "JR Debtors"), gathered at a General Creditors' Meeting regularly convened and installed ("Meeting"), approved the Debtors' Judicial Reorganization Plan ("Plan"), with adjustments negotiated between the JR Debtors and a relevant group of creditors, in accordance with article 45 of Law No. 11,101/2005.
The approved Plan aims to ensure the operational feasibility and sustainability of the JR Debtors, with a view to overcoming their current economic-financial situation and the continuity of its activities.
The Plan will be submitted for ratification by the Court of the 7th Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in accordance with the law.
The minutes of the Meeting to be made available by the Joint Judicial Administration and the entire approved Plan will be available to shareholders and creditors on the Company's websites (www.oi.com.br/rie https://recjud.com.br), and on the CVM Empresas.NET System (www.cvm.gov.br).
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the matters that are subject of this Material Fact.
Rio de Janeiro, April 19, 2024.
Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
Cristiane Barretto Sales
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Oi SA em Recuperação Judicial published this content on
19 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
19 April 2024 09:05:07 UTC.
Oi SA em Recuperacao Judicial, formerly Oi S.A., is an integrated telecommunications service provider in Brazil. The Company is a switched fixed-line telephony services (STFC) concessionaire. It is engaged in the provision of STFC as a local and intraregional long-distance carrier. Its segments include Residential Services, Personal Mobility, and SMEs/Corporate. It offers a range of integrated telecommunications services that include fixed and mobile, broadband, pay television (TV), data transmission and Internet provider services. The Company's Residential Services segment is focused on the sale of fixed telephony services, including voice services, data communication services (broadband), and pay TV. The Personal Mobility segment is focused on the sale of mobile telephony services to subscription and prepaid customers, and mobile broadband customer. The SMEs/Corporate segment includes corporate solutions offered to its small, medium-sized, and large corporate customers.