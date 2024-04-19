Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

Federal Taxpayers' (CNPJ/ME) No. 76.535.764/0001-43

Board of Trade (NIRE) No. 33.3.0029520-8

Publicly-Held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Approval of the Judicial Reorganization Plan at the General Creditors' Meeting

Oi S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi" or "Company"), in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 4 of article 157 of Law No. 6,404/1976 and CVM Resolution No. 44/21, and further to the Material Facts disclosed on March 2 and 16, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the creditors of the Company and its subsidiaries Portugal Telecom International Finance B.V. - In Judicial Reorganization and Oi Brasil Holdings Coöperatief U.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Oi Group" or "JR Debtors"), gathered at a General Creditors' Meeting regularly convened and installed ("Meeting"), approved the Debtors' Judicial Reorganization Plan ("Plan"), with adjustments negotiated between the JR Debtors and a relevant group of creditors, in accordance with article 45 of Law No. 11,101/2005.

The approved Plan aims to ensure the operational feasibility and sustainability of the JR Debtors, with a view to overcoming their current economic-financial situation and the continuity of its activities.

The Plan will be submitted for ratification by the Court of the 7th Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, in accordance with the law.

The minutes of the Meeting to be made available by the Joint Judicial Administration and the entire approved Plan will be available to shareholders and creditors on the Company's websites (www.oi.com.br/rie https://recjud.com.br), and on the CVM Empresas.NET System (www.cvm.gov.br).

The Company will keep its shareholders and the market informed about the development of the matters that are subject of this Material Fact.