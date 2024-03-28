"Omega Flex, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

for the First Quarter 2024"

Omega Flex, Inc. (the "Company") today announced that the Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share payable on April 24, 2024, to shareholders of record on April 10, 2024. In determining the amount of future regular quarterly dividends, the Board will review the cash needs of the Company, and based on results of operations, financial condition, capital expenditure plans, and consideration of possible acquisitions, as well as such other factors as the Board of Directors may consider relevant, determine on a quarterly basis the amount of a regular quarterly dividend.

