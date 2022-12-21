Orient Green Power : Price movement

Advanced search
    GREENPOWER   INE999K01014

ORIENT GREEN POWER COMPANY LIMITED

(GREENPOWER)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  01:08 2022-12-21 am EST
11.60 INR   -4.13%
11/03Orient Green Power Company Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
11/02Orient Green Power Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended September 30, 2022
CI
09/24Orient Green Power : Communication to shareholders as per Reg 30
PU
December 21, 2022

The National Stock Exchange

of India Limited,

Department of Corporate Services,

Exchange Plaza, 5th Floor,

Bandra-Kurla Complex,

Mumbai-400 051.

Scrip Code: GREENPOWER

Dear Sirs,

Sub: Clarification regarding Increase in Volume

This is with reference to your Letter no. NSE/CML/2022/59, dated December 20, 2022, seeking clarification in respect to significant movement in the price of your security across Exchanges, in the recent past.

In this regard we wish to inform you that, in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, there is no additional information and/or announcement, which in our opinion may have a bearing on the Price/Volume behavior of the Company's Scrip as traded across exchanges. Also, please note that the Company has issued notice to the Board of Directors for the meeting to be held on 23rd December 2022 to discuss on the business updates including Rights issue.

Further please note that the company's management is in no way connected with any increase in Price/Volume of the Company's Scrip.

Therefore, whatever the increase in Price/Volume of the Company's Scrip is purely due to market conditions and absolutely market driven.

Further kindly note that, the Company has been regularly disseminating unpublished price sensitive information from time to time in terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

Hope we have clarified your query.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For Orient Green Power Company Limited

M Kirithika

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Disclaimer

Orient Green Power Company Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
