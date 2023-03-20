Advanced search
    PKG   US6951561090

PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA

(PKG)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:14:06 2023-03-20 pm EDT
132.89 USD   +4.37%
11:31aPackaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operating Results
BU
03/14PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/23Packaging Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operating Results

03/20/2023 | 11:31am EDT
Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) will hold a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss first quarter 2023 results. The conference call leader will be Mark Kowlzan. First quarter earnings results will be released after the market closes on Monday, April 24, 2023.

To access the conference call, you may pre-register for the conference by navigating to https://dpregister.com/sreg/10173949/f56146fa14. Once you have registered, you will receive your dial-in number. When dialing in the day of the call, please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

If you prefer not to pre-register, you may dial in the day of the call using these toll-free numbers: 866-777-2509 (U.S.), 866-605-3852 (Canada) or 412-317-5413 (International) by 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time). Please ask to join the Packaging Corporation of America earnings call.

A replay of the call will also be available from April 25, 2023 until May 9, 2023. To access the recording, please dial toll free 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada) or (412) 317-0088 (International). The replay Access Code is: 5863789.

This call will also be webcast and accessible at PCA’s website at www.packagingcorp.com. Please go to the Investor Relations tab to access the call.

PCA is the third largest producer of containerboard products and a leading producer of uncoated freesheet paper in North America. PCA operates eight paper mills and 89 corrugated products plants and related facilities.


© Business Wire 2023
Packaging Corporation of America Schedules Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2023 Operating Results
BU
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA : Ex-dividend day
FA
Packaging Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
Packaging Corporation of America Declares Quarterly Dividend, Payable on April 14, 2023
CI
PACKAGING CORP OF AMERICA MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
AQ
Deutsche Bank Adjusts Packaging Corp of America's Price Target to $106 From $104
MT
Industrials Up After Mixed Durable Goods Data -- Industrials Roundup
DJ
Tranche Update on Packaging Corporation of America's Equity Buyback Plan
CI
Transcript : Packaging Corporation of America, Q4 2022 Earnings Call, Jan 26
CI
Packaging Corporation of America Reports Earnings Results for the Fourth Quarter
CI
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 8 228 M - -
Net income 2023 830 M - -
Net Debt 2023 1 943 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 13,9x
Yield 2023 3,98%
Capitalization 11 336 M 11 336 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,61x
EV / Sales 2024 1,55x
Nbr of Employees 15 100
Free-Float 99,0%
Consensus
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 127,32 $
Average target price 131,11 $
Spread / Average Target 2,98%
Mark W. Kowlzan Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert P. Mundy Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Robert A. Schneider Chief Information Officer & Vice President
D. Ray Shirley SVP-Corporate Engineering & Process Technology
Samuel M. Mencoff Independent Director
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PACKAGING CORPORATION OF AMERICA-0.46%11 336
INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY-1.65%11 924
SIG GROUP AG13.37%9 437
SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC-6.89%8 818
MONDI PLC-10.18%7 473
GRAPHIC PACKAGING HOLDING COMPANY4.76%7 159