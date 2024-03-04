Palantir Technologies Inc. is engaged in building software to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The Company's three principal software platforms include Palantir Gotham (Gotham), Palantir Foundry (Foundry), and Palantir Apollo (Apollo). Gotham enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants. It also facilitates the hand-off between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats. Foundry transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data. Apollo is a cloud-agnostic, single control layer that coordinates ongoing delivery of new features, security updates, and platform configurations, helping to ensure the continuous operation of critical systems and allowing its customers to run their software in virtually any environment.

Sector Software