Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE: FNA) is proud to announce a novel solution in modernizing foot and ankle surgery with the launch of its FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System designed for a wide range of minimally invasive and open procedures in the foot and ankle.

The FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System is highly versatile and designed for quick and efficient setup at the outset of each procedure. The System has three pre-set options, including a low speed, high torque setting designed to help reduce thermal necrosis during bone and joint preparation and preserve healthy bone healing.

The FJ2000™ offers single-use hand pieces and a substantial selection of burrs and instruments in a sterile packed kit prepared for immediate use. As a single-use option, the FJ2000™ brings greater flexibility and speed to the surgeon while preventing costly delays due to wear and tear and sterilization associated with traditional power systems.

Prof. Dr. med. Hazibullah Waizy, commented, “This system is very efficient from a workflow perspective. The combination of adjustable speed and power settings and drilling function allows surgeons to work precisely in a way most suitable for each unique procedure. The sterile packed, single-use hand pieces and burrs are dependable and allow me to turn cases quickly and effectively without waiting for other instruments to become available.”

Paragon 28’s CEO, Albert DaCosta, commented, “The FJ2000™ brings several benefits to the foot and ankle community, ranging from health system cost, operating room efficiency, surgeon optionality and ultimately improved patient outcomes. We are incredibly proud to bring a modernized approach to the market that is truly differentiated in so many ways.”

The FJ2000™ Power Console and Burr System bolsters Paragon 28’s bunion and forefoot solutions offering, which includes the Gorilla® Precision® Lapidus Plate, Phantom® Small Bone Intramedullary Nail, Phantom® MIS System, Gorilla® Precision® MTP Plate, Phantom® Metatarsal Shortening System, TenoTac®, Paratrooper™, and HammerTube™. With this comprehensive portfolio, Paragon 28® provides its customers with a single source to address their bunion and forefoot needs.

Based in Englewood, CO., Paragon 28, is a leading medical device company exclusively focused on the foot and ankle orthopedic market and is dedicated to improving patient lives. From the onset, Paragon 28® has provided innovative orthopedic solutions, procedural approaches and instrumentation that cover a wide range of foot and ankle ailments including fracture fixation, forefoot, ankle, progressive collapsing foot deformity (PCFD) or flatfoot, Charcot foot and orthobiologics. The company designs products with both the patient and surgeon in mind, with the goal of improving outcomes, reducing ailment recurrence and complication rates, and making the procedures simpler, consistent, and reproducible.

Prof. Dr. med. Waizy may report consulting and royalty fees from Paragon 28 in connection with the provision of product development services to Paragon 28.

Nothing in this material is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

