March 14, 2024

PARK24 CO., LTD. Prime Market of TSE Code Number : 4666 Ticker Symbol : PKCOY E-mail : ir@park24.co.jp

Monthly Trend

Parking Business Japan

In February, sales of Times PARKING was 109.2% YoY.

Newly developed sites and spaces of Times PARKING were 92 sites and 5,756 spaces, while there were 45 sites and 2,987 space cancellations.

As of the end of February, in Times PARKING there were 17,814 sites and 586,764 spaces (up 46 sites and 2,606 spaces compared to the previous month).

Mobility Business

In February, usage fee sales per vehicle YoY has improved.

The number of Times CAR vehicles in February was 62,130 and the number of members increased by 32 thousand from the previous month to 2,596 thousand.

Parking Business International

In the U.K., parking occupancy rates were recovering moderately. In Australia, parking occupancy rates increased by degrees.

*As results of the Parking Business International are incorporated into consolidated results with a one-month delay, the business status of the Group in February reflects overseas operations in January.

Park24 Group business overview

Parking Business Japan

■All Parking □Sites

`23/10

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

Total

25,379

25,311

25,436

25,375

25,406

Directly Operated

24,063

24,007

24,125

24,106

24,151

Times PARKING

17,639

17,683

17,764

17,768

17,814

Times PARKING B

6,198

6,098

6,127

6,102

6,097

Monthly Parking

2,596

2,606

2,631

2,640

2,644

Multiple-use sites

2,370

2,380

2,397

2,404

2,404

Facility Managed

1,316

1,304

1,311

1,269

1,255

Hourly Parking

786

774

780

743

728

Monthly Parking

581

581

583

577

578

Multiple-use sites

51

51

52

51

51

* Multiple-use sites represent the number of monthly parking facilities used for both Times PARKING and parking facility management (hourly parking, which have thus been excluded from the total number of parking sites).

□Spaces

`23/10

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

Total

761,654

764,592

770,086

768,618

768,184

Directly Operated

640,806

643,835

649,227

649,339

651,825

Times PARKING

576,262

579,872

584,222

584,158

586,764

Times PARKING B

24,314

23,743

24,091

23,934

23,932

Monthly Parking

40,230

40,220

40,914

41,247

41,129

Facility Managed

120,848

120,757

120,859

119,279

116,359

Hourly Parking

99,285

99,107

99,175

97,957

95,708

Monthly Parking

21,563

21,650

21,684

21,322

20,651

■Times PARKING □Sites

`23/10

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

1st half

2nd half

Total

Developed

116

85

129

55

92

361

361

STANDARD

76

56

75

37

59

227

227

PARTNER SERVICE

40

29

54

18

33

134

134

Cancelled

62

42

46

45

45

178

178

STANDARD

54

37

38

37

34

146

146

PARTNER SERVICE

8

5

8

8

11

32

32

Converted & Segment shift

0

1

-2

-6

-1

-8

-8

STANDARD

2

2

0

-5

-4

-7

-7

PARTNER SERVICE

-2

-1

-2

-1

3

-1

-1

Total

17,639

17,683

17,764

17,768

17,814

STANDARD

13,480

13,501

13,538

13,533

13,554

PARTNER SERVICE

4,159

4,182

4,226

4,235

4,260

□Spaces

`23/10

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

1st half

2nd half

Total

Developed

4,803

2,976

4,607

1,886

5,756

15,225

15,225

STANDARD

1,014

877

1,042

290

686

2,895

2,895

PARTNER SERVICE

3,789

2,099

3,565

1,596

5,070

12,330

12,330

Cancelled

3,498

1,186

533

1,070

2,987

5,776

5,776

STANDARD

737

332

367

581

725

2,005

2,005

PARTNER SERVICE

2,761

854

166

489

2,262

3,771

3,771

Converted & Segment shift

-194

1,820

276

-880

-163

1,053

1,053

STANDARD

-98

-61

84

-31

-95

-103

-103

PARTNER SERVICE

-96

1,881

192

-849

-68

1,156

1,156

Total

576,262

579,872

584,222

584,158

586,764

STANDARD

152,289

152,773

153,532

153,210

153,076

PARTNER SERVICE

423,973

427,099

430,690

430,948

433,688

March 14, 2024

■Times PARKING

* The following figures are monthly results on an unconsolidated basis without an accountant's inspection. Figures in parenthesis are the percentage over the same period from the previous year.

□Results/Unconsolidated

(million yen)

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

1st half

2nd half

Total

Net Sales

13,428

13,993

13,138

12,937

53,497

53,497

STANDARD

7,684

8,036

7,518

7,395

30,634

30,634

PARTNER SERVICE

5,744

22,863

22,863

5,957

5,619

5,542

Cost of sales

9,918

10,130

10,107

10,159

40,315

40,315

STANDARD

5,825

5,961

5,981

6,000

23,769

23,769

PARTNER SERVICE

4,093

16,546

16,546

4,168

4,126

4,158

Gross profit

3,510

3,863

3,030

2,777

13,182

13,182

STANDARD

1,859

2,074

1,537

1,394

6,865

6,865

PARTNER SERVICE

1,651

6,316

6,316

1,789

1,493

1,383

Gross profit margin

26.1%

27.6%

23.1%

21.5%

24.6%

24.6%

STANDARD

24.2%

25.8%

20.4%

18.9%

22.4%

22.4%

PARTNER SERVICE

28.7%

27.6%

27.6%

30.0%

26.6%

25.0%

[Reference] Comparison with FY2023

(%)

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

1st half

2nd half

Total

Net Sales

105.9%

106.2%

106.7%

109.2%

106.9%

106.9%

STANDARD

102.5%

103.8%

103.7%

106.1%

104.0%

104.0%

PARTNER SERVICE

110.8%

111.2%

111.2%

109.5%

110.8%

113.8%

Cost of sales

105.4%

106.3%

106.1%

107.5%

106.3%

106.3%

STANDARD

103.4%

104.9%

104.8%

105.5%

104.7%

104.7%

PARTNER SERVICE

108.5%

108.9%

108.9%

108.4%

108.0%

110.6%

Gross profit

107.4%

105.7%

108.6%

116.0%

108.9%

108.9%

STANDARD

100.0%

100.6%

99.8%

108.7%

101.8%

101.8%

PARTNER SERVICE

117.1%

117.8%

117.8%

112.4%

119.4%

124.5%

Gross profit margin

+0.4pt

-0.1pt

+0.4pt

+1.3pt

+0.4pt

+0.4pt

STANDARD

-0.6pt

-0.8pt

-0.8pt

+0.5pt

-0.5pt

-0.5pt

PARTNER SERVICE

+1.5pt

+0.8pt

+1.9pt

+2.1pt

+1.5pt

+1.5pt

■Occupancy Rate (STANDARD)

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

1st half

2nd half

Total

This Fiscal Year

51.1%

51.4%

49.2%

51.1%

50.7%

50.7%

Comparison with FY2023

+1.3pt

+1.1pt

+1.3pt

+1.1pt

+0.9pt

+0.7pt

FY2023

49.8%

50.4%

47.9%

50.0%

51.3%

49.7%

49.2%

50.2%

50.2%

50.1%

50.7%

50.4%

49.8%

50.1%

50.0%

* Occupancy rate = Parking hours / 24 hours

Mobility Business

PARK24 GROUP is promoting Times CAR to create a new form of mobility services. Times CAR is

created by combining and taking in the benefits of our Car Rental and Car Sharing services.

`23/10

`23/11

`23/12

`24/01

`24/02

`24/03

`24/04

`24/05

`24/06

`24/07

`24/08

`24/09

`24/10

Total of Times CAR vehicles

60,047

60,724

61,578

61,721

62,130

Times CAR Dedicated Vehicles

42,174

42,950

43,770

44,130

44,553

Rental Sites

16,017

16,420

16,771

16,983

17,270

Members

(thousand)

2,423

2,508

2,547

2,564

2,596

  • Total of Times CAR vehicles includes vehicles conventionally rented as Car Rental.
  • "Times CAR Dedicated Vehicles" is the total number of vehicles used for conventional Car Sharing and vehicles used exclusively for Times CAR rental at Car Rental stores.
  • "The number of members" has been redefined to conform to the actual situation in FY2024, and 53 thousand of the 84 thousand increase from October 2023 to November 2023 being due to the redefinition.

