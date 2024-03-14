PARK24 CO., LTD. Prime Market of TSE Code Number : 4666 Ticker Symbol : PKCOY E-mail : ir@park24.co.jp

Monthly Trend

■ Parking Business Japan

In February, sales of Times PARKING was 109.2% YoY.

Newly developed sites and spaces of Times PARKING were 92 sites and 5,756 spaces, while there were 45 sites and 2,987 space cancellations.

As of the end of February, in Times PARKING there were 17,814 sites and 586,764 spaces (up 46 sites and 2,606 spaces compared to the previous month).

■ Mobility Business

In February, usage fee sales per vehicle YoY has improved.

The number of Times CAR vehicles in February was 62,130 and the number of members increased by 32 thousand from the previous month to 2,596 thousand.

■ Parking Business International

In the U.K., parking occupancy rates were recovering moderately. In Australia, parking occupancy rates increased by degrees.

*As results of the Parking Business International are incorporated into consolidated results with a one-month delay, the business status of the Group in February reflects overseas operations in January.

Park24 Group business overview

Parking Business Japan

■All Parking □Sites

`23/10 `23/11 `23/12 `24/01 `24/02 `24/03 `24/04 `24/05 `24/06 `24/07 `24/08 `24/09 `24/10 Total 25,379 25,311 25,436 25,375 25,406 Directly Operated 24,063 24,007 24,125 24,106 24,151 Times PARKING 17,639 17,683 17,764 17,768 17,814 Times PARKING B 6,198 6,098 6,127 6,102 6,097 Monthly Parking 2,596 2,606 2,631 2,640 2,644 Multiple-use sites 2,370 2,380 2,397 2,404 2,404 Facility Managed 1,316 1,304 1,311 1,269 1,255 Hourly Parking 786 774 780 743 728 Monthly Parking 581 581 583 577 578 Multiple-use sites 51 51 52 51 51

* Multiple-use sites represent the number of monthly parking facilities used for both Times PARKING and parking facility management (hourly parking, which have thus been excluded from the total number of parking sites).

□Spaces

`23/10 `23/11 `23/12 `24/01 `24/02 `24/03 `24/04 `24/05 `24/06 `24/07 `24/08 `24/09 `24/10 Total 761,654 764,592 770,086 768,618 768,184 Directly Operated 640,806 643,835 649,227 649,339 651,825 Times PARKING 576,262 579,872 584,222 584,158 586,764 Times PARKING B 24,314 23,743 24,091 23,934 23,932 Monthly Parking 40,230 40,220 40,914 41,247 41,129 Facility Managed 120,848 120,757 120,859 119,279 116,359 Hourly Parking 99,285 99,107 99,175 97,957 95,708 Monthly Parking 21,563 21,650 21,684 21,322 20,651

■Times PARKING □Sites

`23/10 `23/11 `23/12 `24/01 `24/02 `24/03 `24/04 `24/05 `24/06 `24/07 `24/08 `24/09 `24/10 1st half 2nd half Total Developed 116 85 129 55 92 361 361 STANDARD 76 56 75 37 59 227 227 PARTNER SERVICE 40 29 54 18 33 134 134 Cancelled 62 42 46 45 45 178 178 STANDARD 54 37 38 37 34 146 146 PARTNER SERVICE 8 5 8 8 11 32 32 Converted & Segment shift 0 1 -2 -6 -1 -8 -8 STANDARD 2 2 0 -5 -4 -7 -7 PARTNER SERVICE -2 -1 -2 -1 3 -1 -1 Total 17,639 17,683 17,764 17,768 17,814 STANDARD 13,480 13,501 13,538 13,533 13,554 PARTNER SERVICE 4,159 4,182 4,226 4,235 4,260

□Spaces