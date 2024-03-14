Monthly Report - PARK24 GROUP Key Indicators -
March 14, 2024
PARK24 CO., LTD. Prime Market of TSE Code Number : 4666 Ticker Symbol : PKCOY E-mail : ir@park24.co.jp
Monthly Trend
■ Parking Business Japan
In February, sales of Times PARKING was 109.2% YoY.
Newly developed sites and spaces of Times PARKING were 92 sites and 5,756 spaces, while there were 45 sites and 2,987 space cancellations.
As of the end of February, in Times PARKING there were 17,814 sites and 586,764 spaces (up 46 sites and 2,606 spaces compared to the previous month).
■ Mobility Business
In February, usage fee sales per vehicle YoY has improved.
The number of Times CAR vehicles in February was 62,130 and the number of members increased by 32 thousand from the previous month to 2,596 thousand.
■ Parking Business International
In the U.K., parking occupancy rates were recovering moderately. In Australia, parking occupancy rates increased by degrees.
*As results of the Parking Business International are incorporated into consolidated results with a one-month delay, the business status of the Group in February reflects overseas operations in January.
Park24 Group business overview
Parking Business Japan
■All Parking □Sites
`23/10
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
Total
25,379
25,311
25,436
25,375
25,406
Directly Operated
24,063
24,007
24,125
24,106
24,151
Times PARKING
17,639
17,683
17,764
17,768
17,814
Times PARKING B
6,198
6,098
6,127
6,102
6,097
Monthly Parking
2,596
2,606
2,631
2,640
2,644
Multiple-use sites
2,370
2,380
2,397
2,404
2,404
Facility Managed
1,316
1,304
1,311
1,269
1,255
Hourly Parking
786
774
780
743
728
Monthly Parking
581
581
583
577
578
Multiple-use sites
51
51
52
51
51
* Multiple-use sites represent the number of monthly parking facilities used for both Times PARKING and parking facility management (hourly parking, which have thus been excluded from the total number of parking sites).
□Spaces
`23/10
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
Total
761,654
764,592
770,086
768,618
768,184
Directly Operated
640,806
643,835
649,227
649,339
651,825
Times PARKING
576,262
579,872
584,222
584,158
586,764
Times PARKING B
24,314
23,743
24,091
23,934
23,932
Monthly Parking
40,230
40,220
40,914
41,247
41,129
Facility Managed
120,848
120,757
120,859
119,279
116,359
Hourly Parking
99,285
99,107
99,175
97,957
95,708
Monthly Parking
21,563
21,650
21,684
21,322
20,651
■Times PARKING □Sites
`23/10
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
1st half
2nd half
Total
Developed
116
85
129
55
92
361
361
STANDARD
76
56
75
37
59
227
227
PARTNER SERVICE
40
29
54
18
33
134
134
Cancelled
62
42
46
45
45
178
178
STANDARD
54
37
38
37
34
146
146
PARTNER SERVICE
8
5
8
8
11
32
32
Converted & Segment shift
0
1
-2
-6
-1
-8
-8
STANDARD
2
2
0
-5
-4
-7
-7
PARTNER SERVICE
-2
-1
-2
-1
3
-1
-1
Total
17,639
17,683
17,764
17,768
17,814
STANDARD
13,480
13,501
13,538
13,533
13,554
PARTNER SERVICE
4,159
4,182
4,226
4,235
4,260
□Spaces
`23/10
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
1st half
2nd half
Total
Developed
4,803
2,976
4,607
1,886
5,756
15,225
15,225
STANDARD
1,014
877
1,042
290
686
2,895
2,895
PARTNER SERVICE
3,789
2,099
3,565
1,596
5,070
12,330
12,330
Cancelled
3,498
1,186
533
1,070
2,987
5,776
5,776
STANDARD
737
332
367
581
725
2,005
2,005
PARTNER SERVICE
2,761
854
166
489
2,262
3,771
3,771
Converted & Segment shift
-194
1,820
276
-880
-163
1,053
1,053
STANDARD
-98
-61
84
-31
-95
-103
-103
PARTNER SERVICE
-96
1,881
192
-849
-68
1,156
1,156
Total
576,262
579,872
584,222
584,158
586,764
STANDARD
152,289
152,773
153,532
153,210
153,076
PARTNER SERVICE
423,973
427,099
430,690
430,948
433,688
1/2
Monthly Report - PARK24 GROUP Key Indicators -
March 14, 2024
■Times PARKING
* The following figures are monthly results on an unconsolidated basis without an accountant's inspection. Figures in parenthesis are the percentage over the same period from the previous year.
□Results/Unconsolidated
(million yen)
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
1st half
2nd half
Total
Net Sales
13,428
13,993
13,138
12,937
53,497
53,497
STANDARD
7,684
8,036
7,518
7,395
30,634
30,634
PARTNER SERVICE
5,744
22,863
22,863
5,957
5,619
5,542
Cost of sales
9,918
10,130
10,107
10,159
40,315
40,315
STANDARD
5,825
5,961
5,981
6,000
23,769
23,769
PARTNER SERVICE
4,093
16,546
16,546
4,168
4,126
4,158
Gross profit
3,510
3,863
3,030
2,777
13,182
13,182
STANDARD
1,859
2,074
1,537
1,394
6,865
6,865
PARTNER SERVICE
1,651
6,316
6,316
1,789
1,493
1,383
Gross profit margin
26.1%
27.6%
23.1%
21.5%
24.6%
24.6%
STANDARD
24.2%
25.8%
20.4%
18.9%
22.4%
22.4%
PARTNER SERVICE
28.7%
27.6%
27.6%
30.0%
26.6%
25.0%
□[Reference] Comparison with FY2023
(%)
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
1st half
2nd half
Total
Net Sales
105.9%
106.2%
106.7%
109.2%
106.9%
106.9%
STANDARD
102.5%
103.8%
103.7%
106.1%
104.0%
104.0%
PARTNER SERVICE
110.8%
111.2%
111.2%
109.5%
110.8%
113.8%
Cost of sales
105.4%
106.3%
106.1%
107.5%
106.3%
106.3%
STANDARD
103.4%
104.9%
104.8%
105.5%
104.7%
104.7%
PARTNER SERVICE
108.5%
108.9%
108.9%
108.4%
108.0%
110.6%
Gross profit
107.4%
105.7%
108.6%
116.0%
108.9%
108.9%
STANDARD
100.0%
100.6%
99.8%
108.7%
101.8%
101.8%
PARTNER SERVICE
117.1%
117.8%
117.8%
112.4%
119.4%
124.5%
Gross profit margin
+0.4pt
-0.1pt
+0.4pt
+1.3pt
+0.4pt
+0.4pt
STANDARD
-0.6pt
-0.8pt
-0.8pt
+0.5pt
-0.5pt
-0.5pt
PARTNER SERVICE
+1.5pt
+0.8pt
+1.9pt
+2.1pt
+1.5pt
+1.5pt
■Occupancy Rate (STANDARD)
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
1st half
2nd half
Total
This Fiscal Year
51.1%
51.4%
49.2%
51.1%
50.7%
50.7%
Comparison with FY2023
+1.3pt
+1.1pt
+1.3pt
+1.1pt
+0.9pt
+0.7pt
FY2023
49.8%
50.4%
47.9%
50.0%
51.3%
49.7%
49.2%
50.2%
50.2%
50.1%
50.7%
50.4%
49.8%
50.1%
50.0%
* Occupancy rate = Parking hours / 24 hours
Mobility Business
PARK24 GROUP is promoting Times CAR to create a new form of mobility services. Times CAR is
created by combining and taking in the benefits of our Car Rental and Car Sharing services.
`23/10
`23/11
`23/12
`24/01
`24/02
`24/03
`24/04
`24/05
`24/06
`24/07
`24/08
`24/09
`24/10
Total of Times CAR vehicles
60,047
60,724
61,578
61,721
62,130
Times CAR Dedicated Vehicles
42,174
42,950
43,770
44,130
44,553
Rental Sites
16,017
16,420
16,771
16,983
17,270
Members
(thousand)
2,423
2,508
2,547
2,564
2,596
- Total of Times CAR vehicles includes vehicles conventionally rented as Car Rental.
- "Times CAR Dedicated Vehicles" is the total number of vehicles used for conventional Car Sharing and vehicles used exclusively for Times CAR rental at Car Rental stores.
- "The number of members" has been redefined to conform to the actual situation in FY2024, and 53 thousand of the 84 thousand increase from October 2023 to November 2023 being due to the redefinition.
2/2
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Park24 Co. Ltd. published this content on 13 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2024 07:55:08 UTC.