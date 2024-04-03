Pathward®, N.A., one of the nation’s leading financial empowerment companies driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion, is pleased to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the second year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Pathward. This year, 86% of employees said Pathward is a Great Place To Work – 29 points higher than the average U.S. company* and an eight-point improvement over Pathward’s own 2023 results. Find Pathward’s certification profile at GreatPlacetoWork.com.

Great Place To Work® describes itself as the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

“We’re thrilled to certify as a Great Place to Work® for the second year in a row. We strive to provide a positive work environment for our employees, and seeing our overall results improve year over year is rewarding and indicative of those ongoing efforts and intentional focus on our people and culture,” said the Executive Vice President, Chief Legal and Administrative Officer at Pathward and Pathward Financial, Nadia Dombrowski.

Pathward’s workplace strengths based on survey findings include remote work, well-being and company culture. Pathward’s competitive benefits and award-winning Community Impact Program that encourages volunteerism and community involvement are among some of the positives employees appreciate about Pathward.

"Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience," says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that Certification is the sole official recognition earned by the real-time feedback of employees regarding their company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Pathward stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

According to Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company’s profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

About Pathward®

Pathward®, N.A., a national bank, is a subsidiary of Pathward Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq: CASH). Pathward is a U.S.-based financial empowerment company driven by its purpose to power financial inclusion. Pathward strives to increase financial availability, choice and opportunity across our Banking as a Service and Commercial Finance business lines. The strategic business lines provide end-to-end support to individuals and businesses. Learn more at Pathward.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

*Source: Great Place To Work® 2021 Global Employee Engagement Study.

