    PXD   US7237871071

PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY

(PXD)
Pioneer Natural Resources : to Present at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference

05/07/2021 | 02:22pm EDT
Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) today announced that President and Chief Operating Officer Rich Dealy, will participate in a Fireside Discussion at the Citi Global Energy & Utilities Virtual Conference on Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. ET.

Pioneer is a large independent oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with operations in the United States. For more information, visit Pioneer’s website at www.pxd.com.



Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 13 521 M - -
Net income 2021 2 306 M - -
Net Debt 2021 5 972 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 15,9x
Yield 2021 1,33%
Capitalization 40 236 M 40 236 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,42x
EV / Sales 2022 2,68x
Nbr of Employees 1 853
Free-Float 94,3%
Technical analysis trends PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 35
Average target price 193,34 $
Last Close Price 164,94 $
Spread / Highest target 48,5%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Scott Douglas Sheffield Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard P. Dealy President & Chief Operating Officer
Neal H. Shah Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
James Kenneth Thompson Chairman
Stephanie D. Stewart Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PIONEER NATURAL RESOURCES COMPANY44.30%40 236
CONOCOPHILLIPS39.28%75 163
CNOOC LIMITED20.33%49 657
EOG RESOURCES, INC.54.36%44 929
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED32.00%39 265
HESS CORPORATION53.99%24 916