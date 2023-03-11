Other Information

H.E Sheikh Khalid bin Khalifa bin Jassim Fahad Al- Thani has occupied the position of Milaha Board's Member since 2012; besides, he is the Chief Executive Officer of Qatar Gas Company, Chairman of Qatari Diar Company, and Chairman of the Board of Gulf International Services Company.

[Non-executive, Non- independent member]

H.E Sheik Abdulrahman bin Saud Al Thani has occupied the position of Milaha Board's Member in 2018. Besides, he is a Minister of State in the Qatari Government. He is a Board Member in both Qatar National Bank and Qatar Insurance Company. Previously, H.E occupied the position of Chief of the Amiri Diwan. He holds an MA in International Relations.

[Non-executive, Independent member]

H.E Sheikh Suhaim bin Khaled bin Hamad Al-Thani has occupied the position of Board Member in Milaha since November 2020. He is a Board Member in Qatar Electricity & Water Company representing Milaha. He is also a Board Member in Qatar Central Markets Company. Besides, he previously occupied the position of Chairman of the Board in Dlala Holding. H.E. holds a Bachelor's in Business Administration.

[Non-executive, Independent member]

H.E Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Thani has occupied the position of Board Member in Milaha since 16 March 2021. H.E. occupies the position of Senior Vice-Chairman of Investment & Finance at Qatar Insurance Company. He is also the CEO of Mazaya Qatar. Besides, he is also a Board Member in Nakilat representing Milaha. H.E. holds a Bachelor's in Business Management from Heriot University and SBUM Masters from HEC Paris.

[Non-executive, Independent member]

H.E. Mr. Saad Mohammad Saad Al-Romaihi has occupied the position of Milaha Board's Member since 2010; besides, he is a Board Member of Qatar Manufacturing Industries Co. He holds a Bachelor's in Trade and Economics.

[Non-executive, Independent member]

Mr. Adel Ali Bin Ali has occupied his position as Milaha Board's Member since 1994; besides, he is the President of Ali Bin Ali Establishment, and a Board Member in each of Doha Insurance and QEWC. He holds a Bachelor's in Electrical Engineering.

[Non-executive,Non-independent member]

Mr. Hamad bin Mohammad Al-Mana has occupied the position of Milaha Board's Member since 2009; besides, he is the Chairman & Managing Director of Mohamed Hamad Al-Mana Group. He holds a Bachelor degree in Business Administration.

[Non-executive, Non- independent member]