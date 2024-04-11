QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QTI) a medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems, together with our strategic business and distribution partner are proud to announce their partnership with the Center of New Medicine in Irvine, California. The Center for New Medicine is one of the largest integrative medical clinics in North America, providing a personalized approach to health care including cancer prevention, its early detection, and internal medicine. With the incorporation of the QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner, the Center for New Medicine will expand their innovative services in women’s and breast health.

There is tremendous opportunity for new technology to advance women’s health, especially in breast cancer detection and treatment. QT Imaging Breast Acoustic CT™ Scanner is the only 3D imaging device to receive FDA clearance for use as a transmission and reflection low frequency soundwaves imaging system for a patient’s breast. This breast scanning system offers women, especially those with dense breasts, a supplemental screening option to ensure their breast health over time. For providers, the technology is more affordable and yields better visualization of the internal structures of the breast without radiation, compression, or use of harmful contrast agents.

Dr. Leigh Erin Connealy is the Medical Director of Center for New Medicine and Cancer Center for Healing and is a prominent leader in the Integrative/Functional Medicine field. “The Center for New Medicine centers its services on an integrated and precise approach to medicine. The QT Imaging Breast scanning system provides our patients with an alternative, more accurate and less expensive choice to traditional modalities that ensure breast health,” stated Dr. Connealy.

“The QTI Breast Acoustic CT™ System presents significant advantages to a patient-centric approach,” said Dr. Raluca Dinu, Chief Executive Officer of QT Imaging Holdings. “Patients and providers should never have to choose between accuracy and experience. Our technology prioritizes the patient experience while delivering high-quality, high-resolution 3D images. Our goal is to improve health outcomes by expanding access to superior medical imaging at lower costs to providers and patients.”

About QT Imaging

QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. is a public (NASDAQ: QTI) medical device company engaged in research, development, and commercialization of innovative body imaging systems using low frequency sound waves. QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. strives to improve global health outcomes. Its strategy is predicated upon the fact that medical imaging is critical to the detection, diagnosis, and treatment of disease and that it should be safe, affordable, accessible, and centered on the patient’s experience. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at www.qtimaging.com.

About Center for New Medicine

The Center for New Medicine focuses on a precise and personalized approach to patient care that includes prevention, early detection of cancer, internal medicine, auto-immune disease, natural hormone replacement, chronic issues, and even aesthetics. Dr. Connealy's clinics focus on treating “the patient with the disease and not the disease of the patient, while determining the origin of the illness." Center for New Medicine contains some of the world’s most technologically advanced medical equipment, devices normally only found at select university research hospitals. Our prescriptions routinely feature customized dietary and lifestyle recommendations, natural nutritional supplements and other complementary therapies that produce lifelong benefits. For more information on QT Imaging Holdings, Inc., please visit the company’s website at https://www.cfnmedicine.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as “will,” and “expect,” or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and include (without limitation) statements regarding the strategic partnership between QT Imaging Holdings and our previously disclosed distribution partner, the QTI Breast Acoustic CTTM System, plans for QT Imaging Holdings, new product development and introduction, and product sales growth and projected revenues. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those discussed in any such statement. These risks include, but are not limited to: the ability of the parties to sell and deploy the QTI Breast Acoustic CTTM System, the ability to extend product offerings into new areas or products, the ability to commercialize technology, unexpected occurrences that deter the full documentation and “bring to market” plan for products, trends and fluctuations in the industry, changes in demand and purchasing volume of customers, unpredictability of suppliers, the ability to attract and retain qualified personnel and the ability to move product sales to production levels. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of QT Imaging’s (and its predecessor, GigCapital5, Inc.) filings with the SEC, and in its other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to QT Imaging Holdings as of the date hereof, and QT Imaging Holdings assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

