TOKYO, Japan ― Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today expanded its timing solutions portfolio with a new ultra-low 25fs-rms clock solution for wireline infrastructure, data center and industrial applications. The new FemtoClock™ 3 family includes ultra-low jitter clock generators and jitter attenuators with 8 and 12 outputs, enabling high-performance, easy-to-use, and cost-effective clock tree designs for next-generation, high-speed interconnect systems. Target applications for the new devices include telecom switches and routers, top-of-rack data center switches, medical imaging, broadcast audio & video and more.

FemtoClock 3 devices provide industry leading phase noise and jitter required to meet the needs of 112Gbps SerDes rates, as well as next generation 224Gbps SerDes designs using commonly available 48MHz to 73MHz crystals. The highly integrated devices can generate up to four frequency domains and offer integrated LDOs (Low Drop Out regulators) with superior PSRR, reducing board complexity and cost.

"Renesas leads the industry with best-in-class timing solutions built from decades of experience and patented technology," said Zaher Baidas, Vice President of the Timing Division for Renesas. "FemtoClock 3 devices extend that leadership by providing multiple clock and synchronization functions in a single device with ultra-low jitter, simplifying printed circuit board design and reducing solution area and cost."

"FemtoClock 3 was the only timing solution that offered us the ultra-low jitter performance while maintaining low power dissipation and simplifying the PCB design and lowering solution area on our next-generation switches," said Vincent Ho, CEO at UfiSpace. "We count on Renesas to deliver the timing solutions that enable us to deliver leading-edge products quickly and cost-effectively."

Industry-leading 25fs-rms jitter exceeds next-generation 112Gbps and 224Gbps SerDes reference clock requirements

Up to 4 frequency domains allow all system clocks to be generated from a single device

Device variants with jitter attenuation, synchronization and clock generation capabilities and with 8 or 12 outputs

Low power dissipation of 1.2W and operating a single 1.8V supply

Integrated non-volatile memory allows for device customization in factory at no additional cost to customer

Small 7 x 7mm 48-pin VFQFPN and 9 x 9mm 64-pin VFQFPN packages

Compliant with ITU-T G.8262 and G.8262.1 for enhanced synchronous Ethernet

Single chip with multiple operating modes simplifies overall clock tree

FemtoClock 3 supports multiple operating modes, including synchronization, jitter attenuation, and clock generation. Customers can combine the new FemtoClock 3 solution with the broader ClockMatrix™, VersaClock, buffer and oscillator portfolio of timing solutions to address challenging timing needs for their high-performance wireline infrastructure and data center designs.

FemtoClock 3 functions seamlessly in conjunction with the state-of-the-art Renesas IC Toolbox (RICBox) application, empowering users to configure and program devices on the evaluation board. Additionally, RICBox interfaces with the Renesas Lab on the Cloud platform, providing users with the capability to connect virtually to an actual laboratory setting.

Renesas has combined FemtoClock 3 with numerous compatible devices from its portfolio to offer Winning Combinations, including the 1600G Fixed Form Factor Switch. Winning Combinations are technically vetted system architectures from mutually compatible devices that work together seamlessly to bring an optimized, low-risk design for faster time to market. Renesas offers more than 400 Winning Combinations with a wide range of products from the Renesas portfolio to enable customers to speed up the design process and bring their products to market more quickly. They can be found at renesas.com/win.

The FemtoClock 3 devices and evaluation boards are available today from Renesas and its distribution partners. For more information, including ordering samples and factory customization, please visit www.renesas.com/femtoclock3.

Renesas offers the broadest and deepest silicon timing portfolio in the industry. The portfolio includes a wide range of buffers, oscillators, clock generators, jitter attenuators and clock synchronizer products that address timing challenges in numerous applications. Proven expertise spanning more than twenty years in both analog and digital timing produces a portfolio that features the lowest phase noise and highest performance along with advanced timing technology. Renesas is the only "one-stop-shop" for timing solutions, offering expertise and products from full-featured system solutions to simple clock building-block devices. More information about Renesas' timing solutions is available at www.renesas.com/clocks.

