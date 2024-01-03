Resources Connection, Inc. is a global consulting company. The Company operates through two segments: Resources Global Professionals (RGP) and Sitrick. RGP segment is a global business consulting firm focused on project execution services that power clientsâ operational needs and change initiatives with experienced and diverse talent. Sitrick segment is a crisis communications and public relations firm, which operates under the Sitrick brand, providing corporate, financial, transactional and crisis communication and management services. The Company serves its clients in support of projects and initiatives in an array of functional areas, including transactions, which includes integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; regulations, which includes accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, and other; and transformations, which include finance transformation and other.

Sector Business Support Services