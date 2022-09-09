Log in
    RUI   FR0013269123

RUBIS

(RUI)
  Report
Real-time Euronext Paris  -  03:45 2022-09-09 am EDT
24.15 EUR   +4.18%
RUBIS : Half year Result
PU
09/08RUBIS : Availability of the 2022 half-year financial report
EQ
09/08TRANSCRIPT : Rubis, H1 2022 Earnings Call, Sep 08, 2022
CI
Rubis : Half year Result

09/09/2022 | 03:30am EDT
2022

HALF-YEAR RESULTS

8 September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

As of 30 June 2022

2022 Half-year Results

HIGHLIGHTS

AS OF 30 JUNE 2022

H1 2022: excellent results

Volume growth (+7%) and solid unit margin (+6%)

Double-digit earnings growth, exceeding pre-Covid level

Solid balance sheet (corporate net financial debt/EBITDA): 2,1x

Strategic acquisition in renewable energy

Completion of Photosol acquisition

3

Presentation & Strategy

Retail & Marketing

Support & Services

Renewable Energy

Rubis Terminal JV

Results

ESG

Outlook

2022 Half-year Results

HIGHLIGHTS

KEY FIGURES SHOW SOLID PERFORMANCE

H1

H1

2022

2022

2022

2021

vs 2021

vs 2019(1)

VOLUMES ('000 m3)

2,826

2,650

+7%

+8%

All regions and segments with solid performance

Main contributors - aviation in the Caribbean region and service

stations in East Africa

UNIT MARGIN (in €/m3)

130

122

+6%

-6%

Excellent unit margin in the challenging context

All regions with positive development

EBITDA (€m)

314

257

+22%

+16%

Double-digit growth at Retail & Marketing and Support & Services;

first time contribution from Photosol

EBIT (€m)

244

188

+30%

+14%

All regions with strong development, especially Caribbean

NET INCOME (€m)

170

136

+25%

+8%

Net income significantly above previous year and ahead of record

2019 (pre-Covid level)

ADJ. NET INCOME (€m)

169

144

+17%

+10%

Net income adjusted for non-recurring items (Photosol acquisition,

ADJ. EPS (€)

1.64

1.37

+20%

+5%

divestment by Rubis Terminal JV operations in Turkey), IFRS 2

4

(1) Change 2022 vs 2019 excluding Rubis Terminal - for more details please refer to slide 34 in Appendix.

Presentation & Strategy

Retail & Marketing

Support & Services

Renewable Energy

Rubis Terminal JV

Results

ESG

Outlook

2022 Half-year Results

ACTIVITIES AND JOINT-VENTURE

STRATEGY EVOLUTION

RETAIL & MARKETING - SUPPORT & SERVICES

FOCUS ON CONTINUING DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE/DECARBONISATION

  • Distribution of energy and bitumen B2C and B2B
    • LPG - lower carbon-intensive solution in rural areas in Europe, cleaner energy in Africa/Caribbean
    • Service stations - supporting growing mobility demand in Africa and Caribbean
    • Bitumen - road infrastructures in Africa

FROM SUPPLY TO END CUSTOMER

Africa, Caribbean, Europe

5 (1) Accounted to the equity method since 30/04/2020.

RENEWABLE ENERGY

ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SEGMENT

  • Renewable electricity
    • From 330 MW installed capacity as of H1 2022 to 2.5 GW by 2030

RUBIS RENOUVELABLES

France (Photosol), Caribbean (HDF Energy)

STORAGE(1) (JV)

EXPANSION AND PORTFOLIO

OPTIMISATION

  • Non-fuelsegment >55% of total storage revenues - biofuels, chemicals, agrifood

JOINT-VENTURE

France, Belgium, Spain

The Netherlands

Presentation & Strategy

Retail & Marketing

Support & Services

Renewable Energy

Rubis Terminal JV

Results

ESG

Outlook

Disclaimer

Rubis SCA published this content on 09 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2022 07:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
