|
Rubis : Half year Result
2022
HALF-YEAR RESULTS
8 September 2022
HIGHLIGHTS
As of 30 June 2022
2022 Half-year Results
HIGHLIGHTS
AS OF 30 JUNE 2022
● H1 2022: excellent results
▪ Volume growth (+7%) and solid unit margin (+6%)
▪ Double-digit earnings growth, exceeding pre-Covid level
▪ Solid balance sheet (corporate net financial debt/EBITDA): 2,1x
● Strategic acquisition in renewable energy
▪ Completion of Photosol acquisition
3
|
Presentation & Strategy
|
Retail & Marketing
|
Support & Services
|
Renewable Energy
|
Rubis Terminal JV
|
Results
|
|
ESG
|
|
Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Half-year Results
HIGHLIGHTS
KEY FIGURES SHOW SOLID PERFORMANCE
|
|
H1
|
H1
|
2022
|
2022
|
|
|
2022
|
2021
|
vs 2021
|
vs 2019(1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
VOLUMES ('000 m3)
|
2,826
|
2,650
|
+7%
|
+8%
|
● All regions and segments with solid performance
|
|
● Main contributors - aviation in the Caribbean region and service
|
|
|
|
|
|
stations in East Africa
|
UNIT MARGIN (in €/m3)
|
130
|
122
|
+6%
|
-6%
|
● Excellent unit margin in the challenging context
|
● All regions with positive development
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA (€m)
|
314
|
257
|
+22%
|
+16%
|
● Double-digit growth at Retail & Marketing and Support & Services;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
first time contribution from Photosol
|
EBIT (€m)
|
244
|
188
|
+30%
|
+14%
|
● All regions with strong development, especially Caribbean
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NET INCOME (€m)
|
170
|
136
|
+25%
|
+8%
|
● Net income significantly above previous year and ahead of record
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2019 (pre-Covid level)
|
ADJ. NET INCOME (€m)
|
169
|
144
|
+17%
|
+10%
|
● Net income adjusted for non-recurring items (Photosol acquisition,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ADJ. EPS (€)
|
1.64
|
1.37
|
+20%
|
+5%
|
divestment by Rubis Terminal JV operations in Turkey), IFRS 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4
|
(1) Change 2022 vs 2019 excluding Rubis Terminal - for more details please refer to slide 34 in Appendix.
|
|
Presentation & Strategy
|
Retail & Marketing
|
Support & Services
|
Renewable Energy
|
Rubis Terminal JV
|
Results
|
|
ESG
|
|
Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2022 Half-year Results
ACTIVITIES AND JOINT-VENTURE
STRATEGY EVOLUTION
RETAIL & MARKETING - SUPPORT & SERVICES
FOCUS ON CONTINUING DEVELOPMENT AND OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE/DECARBONISATION
-
Distribution of energy and bitumen B2C and B2B
-
-
LPG - lower carbon-intensive solution in rural areas in Europe, cleaner energy in Africa/Caribbean
-
Service stations - supporting growing mobility demand in Africa and Caribbean
-
Bitumen - road infrastructures in Africa
FROM SUPPLY TO END CUSTOMER
Africa, Caribbean, Europe
5 (1) Accounted to the equity method since 30/04/2020.
RENEWABLE ENERGY
ACCELERATING DEVELOPMENT OF RENEWABLE ENERGY SEGMENT
-
Renewable electricity
-
-
From 330 MW installed capacity as of H1 2022 to 2.5 GW by 2030
RUBIS RENOUVELABLES
France (Photosol), Caribbean (HDF Energy)
STORAGE(1) (JV)
EXPANSION AND PORTFOLIO
OPTIMISATION
-
Non-fuelsegment >55% of total storage revenues - biofuels, chemicals, agrifood
JOINT-VENTURE
France, Belgium, Spain
The Netherlands
|
Presentation & Strategy
|
Retail & Marketing
|
Support & Services
|
Renewable Energy
|
Rubis Terminal JV
|
Results
|
|
ESG
|
|
Outlook
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Analyst Recommendations on RUBIS
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2022
|
5 617 M
5 599 M
5 599 M
|Net income 2022
|
291 M
290 M
290 M
|Net Debt 2022
|
1 569 M
1 564 M
1 564 M
|P/E ratio 2022
|8,22x
|Yield 2022
|8,34%
|
|Capitalization
|
2 376 M
2 368 M
2 368 M
|EV / Sales 2022
|0,70x
|EV / Sales 2023
|0,73x
|Nbr of Employees
|4 305
|Free-Float
|88,3%
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends RUBIS
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bearish
|Bearish
|Bearish
Income Statement Evolution
|
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|6
|Last Close Price
|23,18 €
|Average target price
|36,75 €
|Spread / Average Target
|58,5%
|1st jan.
|Capi. (M$)
|RUBIS
|-11.73%
|2 368