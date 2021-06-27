Sasol : S.Africa, Mozambique state energy firms to increase shareholding in gas pipeline

JOHANNESBURG, June 27 (Reuters) - State-owned energy
companies from South Africa and Mozambique have exercised their
rights to buy the 30% stake in the ROMPCO natural gas pipeline
that Sasol is selling, the companies said on Sunday.
Petrochemical firm Sasol said last month it was selling the
stake in the ROMPCO pipeline from Mozambique to South Africa to
a consortium of investors including Reatile Group for an initial
amount of 4.15 billion rand ($293 million).
But that deal was subject to pre-emptive rights on the
shares held by existing shareholders iGAS, a subsidiary of South
Africa's Central Energy Fund, and Companhia Moçambicana de
Gasoduto (CMG), a subsidiary of Mozambique's Empresa Nacional de
Hidrocarbonetos.
iGAS and CMG will now increase their stakes in ROMPCO to 40%
each from their current level of 25%. Sasol, which is trying to
shed assets to pay off debt, will reduce its shareholding from
50% to 20%.
The transaction will be fully funded from past and future
dividends generated by the 865-kilometer pipeline, the Central
Energy Fund and Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) said
in a joint statement.
"Having both governments as majority shareholders of the
cross-border pipeline is strategic, since the pipeline is the
single source of gas to the South African market," ENH Chief
Executive Estêvão Pale said.
Sasol said in a statement: "We can confirm that Sasol has
received pre-emptive rights notices and will now review the
notices. We believe that the successful partners will add
significant value to this important regional energy asset."
($1 = 14.1412 rand)
(Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Toby Chopra)