Saudi Telecom : InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake

Oct 24, 2021

InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake

stc Group's InspireU program has announced the ten projects incubated in the final phase of its eighth intake.

The program has incubated ten projects; Medicare platform that sells medical supplies, Carly e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, Wusool service that offers a system to support inventory, points of sale, and comprehensive statistics, the iWaiter platform that provides solutions for restaurants and cafés to reduce their costs, Mismar app that provides car maintenance and repair services, and ADx platform that offers innovative solutions in the field of external advertising.

The program has also incubated Lamha company that specializes in automating financial management processes, Doc platform that provides an integrated library of audio and visual content to facilitate marketing and media production, SPLYD platform that enables contractors to immediately purchase building materials and pay within 120 days, and NQOODLET platform that helps SMEs manage financial expenses, procurement, and invoices.

stc Corporate Development VP Othman Aldahash said, "InspireU program enjoys a distinguished reputation in the region's investor and entrepreneurship market, thanks to support stc offers to startups and entrepreneurs, as well as the quality of services provided by the program. We are proud of the program's achievements over the past years as it has graduated successful projects such as Mrsool, Zid, Haseel, Dhad, and other projects that played a major role in serving the society and supporting the region's markets. We hope that the new projects will be successful as well."

InspireU program for startups offers services, including a financial grant amounting to SAR 100,000, an intensive high-quality training program in several fields provided by experts and consultants from Silicon Valley, and meetings with many entrepreneurs and mentors, in addition to free services by partners amounting to SAR 585,000 to support the development of the startups with help from stc. The program also provides office spaces for entrepreneurs to promote their projects, the opportunity to attend and participate in several national and international events, workshops, and exhibitions, and assistance to get in touch with the best investors and investment funds in the market.