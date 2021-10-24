Log in
    7010   SA0007879543

SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY

(7010)
Saudi Telecom : InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake

10/24/2021 | 08:54am EDT
Oct 24, 2021

InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake

stc Group's InspireU program has announced the ten projects incubated in the final phase of its eighth intake.
The program has incubated ten projects; Medicare platform that sells medical supplies, Carly e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, Wusool service that offers a system to support inventory, points of sale, and comprehensive statistics, the iWaiter platform that provides solutions for restaurants and cafés to reduce their costs, Mismar app that provides car maintenance and repair services, and ADx platform that offers innovative solutions in the field of external advertising.
The program has also incubated Lamha company that specializes in automating financial management processes, Doc platform that provides an integrated library of audio and visual content to facilitate marketing and media production, SPLYD platform that enables contractors to immediately purchase building materials and pay within 120 days, and NQOODLET platform that helps SMEs manage financial expenses, procurement, and invoices.
stc Corporate Development VP Othman Aldahash said, "InspireU program enjoys a distinguished reputation in the region's investor and entrepreneurship market, thanks to support stc offers to startups and entrepreneurs, as well as the quality of services provided by the program. We are proud of the program's achievements over the past years as it has graduated successful projects such as Mrsool, Zid, Haseel, Dhad, and other projects that played a major role in serving the society and supporting the region's markets. We hope that the new projects will be successful as well."
InspireU program for startups offers services, including a financial grant amounting to SAR 100,000, an intensive high-quality training program in several fields provided by experts and consultants from Silicon Valley, and meetings with many entrepreneurs and mentors, in addition to free services by partners amounting to SAR 585,000 to support the development of the startups with help from stc. The program also provides office spaces for entrepreneurs to promote their projects, the opportunity to attend and participate in several national and international events, workshops, and exhibitions, and assistance to get in touch with the best investors and investment funds in the market.

Saudi Telecom Company SJSC published this content on 24 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 October 2021 12:53:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : Al Wetaid reviews 5G arrangements and services of Riyadh Season
PU
08:54aSAUDI TELECOM : InspireU incubates 10 distinguished projects in its eighth intake
PU
08:14aSAUDI TELECOM : Stc today announced the company's preliminary financial results for the pe..
PU
10/14MOVES-M. Stanley banker who advised on Aramco IPO to join Saudi Fransi Capital-source
RE
10/06SAUDI TELECOM : Having met the ISO certification standards issued by the British Standards..
PU
09/30PIF Explores Sale Of Its Stake In Saudi Telecom
CI
09/30SAUDI TELECOM : Unit Raises $126 Billion Via IPO
MT
09/27Saudi Telecom Company Approves the Dividend Policy for the Next Three Years Starting fr..
CI
09/22Saudi Telecom Unit Raises $965 Million Via Solutions By STC IPO
MT
09/22SAUDI TELECOM : tech business locks in $966 million from IPO
RE
Analyst Recommendations on SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY
Financials
Sales 2021 62 474 M 16 657 M 16 657 M
Net income 2021 11 598 M 3 092 M 3 092 M
Net cash 2021 2 282 M 609 M 609 M
P/E ratio 2021 20,2x
Yield 2021 3,87%
Capitalization 236 B 62 929 M 62 934 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,74x
EV / Sales 2022 3,60x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Managers and Directors
Olayan Mohammed Al-Wetaid Chief Executive Officer
Ameen Fahad ben Abdulaziz Al-Shiddi Chief Financial Officer
Mohammed Khaled Al-Abdullah Al-Faisal Chairman
Haithem Mohammed Mujil Al-Faraj Senior Vice President-Technology & Operations
Abdulaziz Abdullah Al-Qatie Vice President-Investment Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY11.51%62 929
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-9.12%219 136
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.11.20%134 361
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED10.75%128 938
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.94%98 651
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG9.62%90 455