SavorEat : The company's board decided to focus the company's activities until the end of the first half of 2024 mainly on the development of the 'robot-chef' system, consequences

SAVOREAT LTD. (the "Company") 18 December 2022 Re: Immediate Report

The Company hereby wishes to update, that on December 14, 2022, the Company's board of directors

decided to focus the Company's activities until the end of the first half of 2024 mainly on the development of the Company's unique 'Robot-Chef' system,1 while adopting the necessary budgetary

changes (the "Decision"). This is in view of the Company's success in completing, in practice, the main

research and development procedures related to the design and manufacturing of its unique formulations for its existing and/or new products,2 necessary at this stage to realize its business model.

In accordance with the Decision, in the said period as mentioned, the Company intends to focus mainly

on achieving the following goals: (-) Completion of production of several 'Robot Chef' systems

(Version 1.1) adapted to the US market (including compliance with US regulation and standards); (-)

Completion of the development procedures for the advanced and commercial version of the system

(Version 2.0); (-) Commencement and completion of the planned commercial exposure for the Version

1.1 system in collaboration with Sodexo at universities in Denver, USA; and, (-) Conducting commercial exposure activities in Israel (through the existing and/or additional collaborations).

The Company believes that the Decision as described will allow it to more effectively utilize the existing resources to complete the development of Version 2.0, the commercial version of the 'Robot

