Voting results - Overview
Number of
Share of the share capital represented
shares
by the valid votes
for which valid
votes were cast
% of the
(= number of
common shares
total registered
Agenda Item
shares)
with voting rights
share capital
Yes votes
No votes
Voting result
Item 2
Resolution on the appropriation of the retained earnings available
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
for distribution for the financial year 2023
Item 3
Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Board of Managing Directors for the financial year 2023
Item 4
Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023
Item 5
Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the audit of the
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
separate financial statements and the consolidated financial
statements and for the review of the condensed financial
statements and the interim management report as well as for any
review of additional interim financial information
Item 6
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
financial year 2023
Item 7
Resolution on the approval of the amended remuneration system
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
for the Board of Managing Directors
Item 8
Resolution on the approval of the merger agreement dated March
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
13, 2024 between Schaeffler AG as acquiring entity and Vitesco
Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as transferring entity
Item 9
Resolution on the capital increase for the purpose of implementing
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft into
Schaeffler AG
Item 10
Resolution on the creation of authorized capital with exclusion of
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the Articles
of Association
Note: Percentages rounded to two decimal places
Item 11
Confirmation of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
on February 2, 2024 on the conversion of non-voting common
shares into voting common shares by canceling the preferential
right to profits and corresponding amendments of the Articles of
Association as well as instructions to the Board of Managing
Directors
Item 12
Confirmation of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
on February 2, 2024 on the special resolution of the voting
common shareholders on the resolution of the extraordinary
general meeting on February 2, 2024 under agenda item 1 on the
approval of the conversion of non-voting common shares into
voting common shares by canceling the preferential right to profits
and corresponding amendments of the Articles of Association as
well as instructions to the Board of Managing Directors
Item 13.1
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Georg F.W. Schaeffler,
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
resident in Dallas/USA and Herzogenaurach
Item 13.2
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Sabine Bendiek,
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
resident in Frankfurt am Main
Item 13.3
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr.-Ing. habil Prof.
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
E.h. mult. Dr. h.c. mult. Hans-Jörg Bullinger, resident in Stuttgart
Item 13.4
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Holger Engelmann,
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
resident in Gräfelfing
Item 13.5
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr. Bernd
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Gottschalk, resident in Esslingen
Item 13.6
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Ulrike Hasbargen,
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
resident in Munich
Item 13.7
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Katherina Reiche,
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
resident in Essen
Note: Percentages rounded to two decimal places
Item 13.8
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Robin Stalker, resident
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
in Oberreichenbach
Item 13.9
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. KR Ing. Siegfried
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Wolf, resident in Weikersdorf/Austria
Item 13.10
New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr. Ing. Tong
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Zhang, resident in Shanghai/People's Republic of China and
Pulheim
Item 14
Resolution on the amendment of section 17.4 sentence 3 of the
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
Articles of Association
Item 15
Resolution on the approval of the conclusion of the domination
500,000,000
100.00%
75.08%
500,000,000
100.00%
0
accepted
and profit and loss transfer agreement between Schaeffler AG and
Schaeffler Verwaltungsholding Vier GmbH
Note: Percentages rounded to two decimal places
