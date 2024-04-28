Voting results - Overview

Number of

Share of the share capital represented

shares

by the valid votes

for which valid

votes were cast

% of the

(= number of

common shares

total registered

Agenda Item

shares)

with voting rights

share capital

Yes votes

No votes

Voting result

Item 2

Resolution on the appropriation of the retained earnings available

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

for distribution for the financial year 2023

Item 3

Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Board of Managing Directors for the financial year 2023

Item 4

Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023

Item 5

Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the audit of the

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

separate financial statements and the consolidated financial

statements and for the review of the condensed financial

statements and the interim management report as well as for any

review of additional interim financial information

Item 6

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

financial year 2023

Item 7

Resolution on the approval of the amended remuneration system

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

for the Board of Managing Directors

Item 8

Resolution on the approval of the merger agreement dated March

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

13, 2024 between Schaeffler AG as acquiring entity and Vitesco

Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as transferring entity

Item 9

Resolution on the capital increase for the purpose of implementing

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft into

Schaeffler AG

Item 10

Resolution on the creation of authorized capital with exclusion of

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the Articles

of Association

Note: Percentages rounded to two decimal places

Item 11

Confirmation of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

on February 2, 2024 on the conversion of non-voting common

shares into voting common shares by canceling the preferential

right to profits and corresponding amendments of the Articles of

Association as well as instructions to the Board of Managing

Directors

Item 12

Confirmation of the resolution of the extraordinary general meeting

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

on February 2, 2024 on the special resolution of the voting

common shareholders on the resolution of the extraordinary

general meeting on February 2, 2024 under agenda item 1 on the

approval of the conversion of non-voting common shares into

voting common shares by canceling the preferential right to profits

and corresponding amendments of the Articles of Association as

well as instructions to the Board of Managing Directors

Item 13.1

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Georg F.W. Schaeffler,

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

resident in Dallas/USA and Herzogenaurach

Item 13.2

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Sabine Bendiek,

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

resident in Frankfurt am Main

Item 13.3

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr.-Ing. habil Prof.

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

E.h. mult. Dr. h.c. mult. Hans-Jörg Bullinger, resident in Stuttgart

Item 13.4

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Dr. Holger Engelmann,

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

resident in Gräfelfing

Item 13.5

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr. Bernd

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Gottschalk, resident in Esslingen

Item 13.6

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Ulrike Hasbargen,

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

resident in Munich

Item 13.7

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Katherina Reiche,

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

resident in Essen

Item 13.8

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Robin Stalker, resident

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

in Oberreichenbach

Item 13.9

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. KR Ing. Siegfried

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Wolf, resident in Weikersdorf/Austria

Item 13.10

New Elections to the Supervisory Board - Prof. Dr. Ing. Tong

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Zhang, resident in Shanghai/People's Republic of China and

Pulheim

Item 14

Resolution on the amendment of section 17.4 sentence 3 of the

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

Articles of Association

Item 15

Resolution on the approval of the conclusion of the domination

500,000,000

100.00%

75.08%

500,000,000

100.00%

0

accepted

and profit and loss transfer agreement between Schaeffler AG and

Schaeffler Verwaltungsholding Vier GmbH

