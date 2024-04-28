Voting results - Overview

Number of Share of the share capital represented

shares by the valid votes

for which valid

votes were cast % of the

(= number of common shares total registered

Agenda Item shares) with voting rights share capital Yes votes No votes Voting result

Item 2 Resolution on the appropriation of the retained earnings available 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

for distribution for the financial year 2023

Item 3 Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

Board of Managing Directors for the financial year 2023

Item 4 Resolution on the approval of the acts of the members of the 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

Supervisory Board for the financial year 2023

Item 5 Resolution on the appointment of the auditor for the audit of the 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

separate financial statements and the consolidated financial

statements and for the review of the condensed financial

statements and the interim management report as well as for any

review of additional interim financial information

Item 6 Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report for the 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

financial year 2023

Item 7 Resolution on the approval of the amended remuneration system 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

for the Board of Managing Directors

Item 8 Resolution on the approval of the merger agreement dated March 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

13, 2024 between Schaeffler AG as acquiring entity and Vitesco

Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft as transferring entity

Item 9 Resolution on the capital increase for the purpose of implementing 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

the merger of Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft into

Schaeffler AG

Item 10 Resolution on the creation of authorized capital with exclusion of 500,000,000 100.00% 75.08% 500,000,000 100.00% 0 accepted

subscription rights and corresponding amendment to the Articles