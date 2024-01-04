Screaming Eagle Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The Company is formed for the purpose of entering a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The Company has not selected any specific business combination target and has not, nor has anyone on its behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target. It intends to focus its efforts on operating companies or investment vehicles. The Company has not commenced any operations nor generated any revenues.

Sector Investment Holding Companies